Rogers, AR

Rogers holds meeting to discuss fair housing

By Dallas Haggerty
 3 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Rogers held a meeting with community members and stakeholders on August 30 to discuss fair housing. As Northwest Arkansas continues to grow, fair housing continues to become more of a problem for people in need.

Kim Koyote, the Director of Social Services for the Northwest Arkansas Salvation Army, touched on the issue of homelessness in the meeting. Something Koyote wants to see a change in the city of Rogers.

“It gives officials, government officials, and town officials just a real practical view of what’s happening in the community,” Koyote said.

Rogers to discontinue some downtown events programming in 2022

The problem stems from the continuous influx of people moving to Northwest Arkansas which makes it more difficult to find room and funding for these issues.

It’s now up to the city of Rogers to adopt the changes and further the city along.

