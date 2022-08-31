Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood
The Chicago Bears, a season after finishing 6-11 and well out of the postseason, are looking to improve on the margins as they continue to build around quarterback Justin Fields, who had an impressive showing against the Cleveland Browns in his last preseason game, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end […] The post Bears won most sought-after waiver wire player – and it wasn’t Alex Leatherwood appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Austin, Kazee go on IR, Steelers sign two players
The Steelers have made a series of moves Thursday afternoon. Rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III and safety Damontae Kazee have been placed on injured reserve.
Watch: Wild brawl breaks out during Steelers/Jags game
Fists were flying inside TIAA Bank Field during the Steelers game against the Jaguars Saturday night. A group of fans got into a brawl in the stands during the fourth quarter.
Lions create cap space by adjusting Taylor Decker's contract
Following all the roster cutdowns and player movement, the Detroit Lions were faced with a minor salary cap issue. Detroit had nudged above the NFL’s salary cap limit. Not any longer. The Lions freed up $4.5 million in cap space by making an adjustment to left tackle Taylor Decker’s contract. Detroit converted $6 million of Decker’s $14.75 million base salary into a signing bonus, per Field Yates of ESPN.
Pitt-West Virginia sets record for largest Pittsburgh sporting event crowd
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2022 Backyard Brawl set a Pittsburgh sports record.The attendance Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium was 70,622, the largest crowd for any sporting event in Pittsburgh history. Thursday's crowd topped the previous record of 69,983 when Pitt hosted Penn State in 2016. A record-setting crowd turned out to see Pitt and West Virginia play for the first time since 2011. No. 17 Pitt beat West Virginia 38-31.
ACC Football Power Rankings, Week 1: Can Clemson reclaim the throne?
The Pitt Panthers won their first ACC football title. Can the Panthers repeat, or will Clemson reclaim the top spot in the conference?. We both are so excited because we’re reunited, hey, hey. Reunited by Peaches and Herb. Welcome back to headquarters on the corner of Tobacco Road and...
