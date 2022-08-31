Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Families, friends remember victims of Bend grocery store shooting
The families of the two men killed by a shooter at a Bend grocery store are sharing photos to help honor their loved ones. PAST COVERAGE | Victims in Bend grocery store shooting were Army veterans. Police say 84-year-old Glenn Bennett was grocery shopping when he was fatally shot near...
KATU.com
Wildfire south of Prineville forces evacuations
NEAR PRINEVILLE, Ore. — A 60-acre wildfire burning south of Prineville on Friday threatened structures and prompted Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations, according to the Crook County Sheriff's Office. Because of progress made on Friday, the Crook County Sheriff's Office said all evacuation levels have gone down to Level...
KATU.com
Brush fire prompts Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations in Redmond
REDMOND, Ore. — An eight-acre brush fire burning in Redmond on Wednesday afternoon has prompted authorities to issue a Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuation order for some areas in the southwest part of town. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, several addresses on Southwest Obsidian Avenue are Level...
Comments / 0