Portland, OR

KATU.com

Actor and Comedian Alex Falcone

He lied to America on national television in ABC’S “To Tell the Truth” and was crowned Portland’s funniest person. Actor and comedian Alex Falcone joined us. He's playing tonight only at Helium Comedy Club in Portland. For tickets and more information click here.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

New book by Oregon journalist focuses on religious extremism

Portland journalist Leah Sottile’s book “When the Moon Turns to Blood” centers on the case of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell. The couple will be on trial next year, accused of killing two of Vallow’s children whose bodies were found in Daybell’s backyard. But the book is about much more than just true crime. Sottile digs into the couple’s apocalyptic beliefs and the history of the extremism that exists on the fringes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon church. We talk with Sottile about what this case reveals about religious extremism in the American West.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
KXL

Feckless Ted Wheeler May Be Trying To Whine Portland’s High Crime Away

It it didn’t leave so many people dead in the streets of Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s pathetic whining would actually be kinda funny. Yesterday, the Mayor of the 25th biggest city in America begged fellow commissioners and his own police chief to “stop talking” about the shortage of officers that leaves Portlandia awash in violent crime and homicides.
PORTLAND, OR
Bob Mould
Barry Levinson
Bernie Madoff
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Mikhail Gorbachev Dead at 91, Serena Williams' Last US Open, and the First National Cinema Day Is Saturday

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! Long Live Kate...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Amazing Neighbors: Beaverton woman achieves her dream at 47

Michelle Horton always put her dream last, but when her kids grew up, she finally took the chance to pursue nursing.Michelle Horton always put her own dreams last. She took care of her kids, helped her husband and worked late hours to be the mom she wanted to be. The day her youngest child got his driving license, Horton felt something change. "I kind of felt lost. I'm used to shuffling all these kids around and all these things to do for endless hours of the day, and all of a sudden, I just felt like I was twiddling my...
BEAVERTON, OR
opb.org

How people are feeling about Salem’s downtown

Your browser does not support the audio element. More services for people experiencing homelessness, more parking and cleaner streets. These are just a few of the concerns citizens shared in a survey about Salem’s downtown, conducted by the Statesman Journal. Many feel the future of downtown is unknown and the district needs a clearer vision. Whitney Woodworth is a city reporter for the Statesman. She joins us to share some of the survey results and gives us a closer look into what is top of mind for many residents.
WWEEK

A Puckish Developer Has Second Thoughts About His Ambitious Plans in St. Johns

Address: 8501 N Lombard St. Why it’s empty: Second thoughts about a New St. Johns. Pages of ink have been devoted to the folksy charm of Pattie’s Home Plate Cafe, a greasy spoon that anchored the main drag of St. Johns. Packed with used DVDs, wigs and a sign over the counter reading, “No sniveling,” Pattie’s could have emerged from the mind of David Lynch, from the evening sock hops to the monthly meeting of the Western Bigfoot Society.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

August Was Portland’s Hottest Month Ever

This August was the hottest month in Portland history, says the National Weather Service. The NWS announced this morning that the average temperature over those 30 days was 75.1 degrees, breaking the previous record: 74.1 in July 1985. Jon Bumgardner, a meteorologist in the NWS’s Portland office, says the finding...
PORTLAND, OR

