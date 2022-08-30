Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Omaha woman leads troopers on pursuit with six children in the car
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha woman is arrested after leading troopers on a pursuit with children in the car. The Nebraska State Patrol says just after 9:00 Thursday night, a trooper spotted a Chevy Impala run a red light at the intersection of 24th and Cuming. The NSP says the trooper tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop. The state patrol says the trooper initiated a pursuit as the Impala continued driving on surface streets. Investigators say the suspect eventually fled southbound on I-480.
iheart.com
Reward increased for tips leading to arrest of Omaha murder suspect
(Omaha, NE) -- The reward for information leading to the arrest of an Omaha murder suspect is increased. The Omaha Police Department says 20 year old Wuanya Smith is wanted for 2nd degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in connection to the August 12th shooting death of Anthony Collins III at 49th and Hamilton.
iheart.com
Omaha Officer-Involved Shooting Death Investigated
The police internal investigation continues after a person dies in an officer-involved shooting in southwest Omaha. Investigators say an Omaha Police officer was assisting a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex near 101st Plaza and R Street when they were confronted by 39-year-old Jacob Jamrozy, who was holding a gun.
iheart.com
Omaha Police Continue Shooting Investigation
Omaha Police continue to investigate a shooting as they release the name of the victim. Late Thursday afternoon, officers went to the area of 30th and Fort Streets on a report of a shooting. They were then directed to 37th and Hartman Avenue where they found 19-year old Saniyah Guyton...
iheart.com
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal Wednesday shooting
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Police Department identifies the officers involved in a fatal Wednesday shooting. OPD says the officers involved are 20 year veteran Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner, who has been with the department for seven years. Investigators say Wednesday afternoon, Martinez and Turner were assisting a Douglas County Process Server in serving an immediate removal and protection order at an apartment near 101st and R Street for 39 year old Jacob M. Jamrozy. The officers were called to help the server because Jamrozy was known to have hunting shotguns in the home.
iheart.com
Corrections Looks For Lincoln Facility Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Lincoln. They say Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community Thursday and failed to return to the facility. Schrage started his sentence last March. He was sentenced to two years on a...
iheart.com
Willard Miller Trial Moved To March 20th In Council Bluffs
(Fairfield, IA) -- One of the Fairfield teenagers accused of killing their high school Spanish teacher is getting a new trial date. Willard Miller was originally set to get to trial in November but a judge recently decided to move it to March 20th in Council Bluffs. He and Jeremy Goodale are accused of killing Nohema Graber and hiding her body in November 2021. Goodale's trial is scheduled for December 5th in Scott County. They're both charged with first-degree murder.
iheart.com
Driver injured when tire comes through windshield on I-80
(Sarpy County, NE) -- Two people are injured, one critically, when a tire comes off a vehicle and goes through the windshield of another vehicle on I-80. Initial reports are that the vehicles were on westbound I-80 near the Platte River when the tire came off and hit a 51 year old woman who was driving. She was taken by medical helicopter to Bergan Mercy with head and chest trauma. After the tire went through the windshield, the vehicle hit a tree.
