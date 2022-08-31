It's sad that a life was taken, and especially for a parking space. What's next, a killing over a bag of groceries, an ice cream cone? This crap is so out of control. Maybe the death penalty on a national level for murderers might deter some of this garbage? I hate to even bring it up, but something drastic needs to happen to stop the nonsense violence!
My condolences to the man's family and friends. The shooter is an habitual felon who killed a man over a parking space. Out on bond, but failed to appear. We all ask, when is it going to stop. It will stop, only when a high official in Milwaukee or one of their family members is a victim of homicide. The Mayor, Police Chief and DA are all complicite in this crime. They fail to act. In addition to Mandela Barnes who passed a Senate Bill in Madison to change bail laws in the State.The city is lacking 500 uniformed officers on the street. Would additional officers help in a situation like this, maybe yes or maybe no, but running with less people sure does not make Milwaukee any safer......🙃
young criminals think they can do anything because the Milwaukee judges let them out. they are democrats vote republican and this won't happen the criminals will sit in jail where they belong.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
