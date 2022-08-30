ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
losalamosreporter.com

LANL Study: Respiratory Viruses Easily Misdiagnosed Without Better Tests

A Los Alamos National Laboratory team compares office diagnosis with PCR and RNA testing. Photo Courtesy LANL. Trying to initially identify a respiratory illness, much less a potential emerging threat, turns out to be much harder than you’d think, even if the doctor listens carefully to your lungs and hears your story. Now scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory have measured the misdiagnosis rate for upper respiratory tract infections, comparing syndromic diagnostics (doctor’s office observations) with laboratory methods. In a study pitting the results of early identification in an office against polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and RNA sequencing of samples from the same patients, the team found that skilled medical observation without laboratory testing identified only 37 percent of the study’s patients with respiratory tract infections.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Executive order signed to expand abortion health care access

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order to expand access to reproductive health care access, such as abortion. The order designates $10 million for the development of a reproductive health care facility in Doña Ana County. The funds are coming from the governor's capital outlay funds, according to Grisham's office.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Vaccines
Albuquerque, NM
Coronavirus
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Health
pinonpost.com

APD makes likely biggest drug bust in NM history

On Friday, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) announced it had made a massive drug bust Thursday that included $10 million worth of drugs, cash, and other assets. According to the Department, “APD conducted a joint investigation with partnering agencies into a Drug Trafficking Organization throughout Albuquerque.”. The Albuquerque Journal...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roadrunner population is booming in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not hard to spot a Roadrunner nowadays.”By my house and by everywhere. We have a lot of them,” Liam Montoya of Albuquerque said. The Roadrunner is one of the few species increasing in population. “You’ll see them riding on the sidewalk, you’ll see them in the street, but mostly I have […]
KRQE News 13

New app provides recovery assistance to New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new app will soon be providing peer support for people in treatment for substance abuse. The E-Recovery Connections App announced Tuesday by the Health and Human Services Department provides patients with 24/7 peer support. Human Services says connecting with others in recovery increases treatment adherence and builds self-confidence. The app also includes […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Influenza#General Health#Linus Covid#Lovelace Health Systems#Presbyterian Hospital
KOAT 7

New Mexico parents allegedly chained starved children to beds

TEXICO, N.M. — The New Mexico community is left on edge after Jayme Kushman, 37, and Jaime Kay Sena, 29, were arrested and accused on 21 counts of child abuse. According to New Mexico State Police, a third-party report to Children Youth & Families Department (CYFD) police prompted a visit one month before Kushman and Sena were both taken into custody on Aug. 22.
KRQE News 13

New Mexico now ranked in top 12 best states to work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico just moved up the ranks in the realm of the work environment, according to a new analysis. The non-profit Oxfam America recently ranked the Land of Enchantment as the #12 best state to work in, in 2022. A global humanitarian organization, Oxfam describes its work as “[fighting] inequality to end […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
rrobserver.com

UPDATE: Millions in cash, fentanyl seized during Thursday raid

Federal agents recovered up to $4 million in bulk cash, hand grenades and more than a million Fentanyl pills during one of 16 predawn raids Thursday morning in the South Valley and elsewhere in the city, according to federal records unsealed this morning in federal court in Albuquerque. The simultaneous...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico names state highway after late, longtime Senator

QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico highway now bears memorial to a late Senator who represented the area for more than three decades. A main route through communities north of Taos including Questa, Cerro and Costilla, New Mexico highway 522 is now known as the Senator Carlos Cisneros Memorial Highway. Senator Cisneros died in September […]
QUESTA, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque reaches $42.5K settlement in excessive force case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has settled a lawsuit with a man who claimed officers used excessive force that could have killed him. In 2015, Albuquerque Police Department officers were chasing Majestic Howard after catching him in a bait car. The lawsuit states, that right before his arrest, Howard stopped running and sat […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Zozobra: New Mexico families keeping the tradition alive

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is a special event because it’s the first year the event is back in full swing after two years of modified celebrations due to COVID. This year’s theme is celebrating the 90s with performances of famous 90s hits and 90s trivia all leading up to the main event.
SANTA FE, NM
KVIA

Employers give mixed reaction to new paid sick leave for New Mexico employees

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico private employers are now required by law to offer their employees paid sick leave. The law went into effect on July 1st, after New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham signed into law the Healthy Workplaces Act (HB 20) on April 8, 2021, requiring most employers provide up to 64 hours of paid sick leave per year to their New Mexico employees.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 2 – September 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 2 – Sept. 8 around New Mexico. Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy