FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
losalamosreporter.com
LANL Study: Respiratory Viruses Easily Misdiagnosed Without Better Tests
A Los Alamos National Laboratory team compares office diagnosis with PCR and RNA testing. Photo Courtesy LANL. Trying to initially identify a respiratory illness, much less a potential emerging threat, turns out to be much harder than you’d think, even if the doctor listens carefully to your lungs and hears your story. Now scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory have measured the misdiagnosis rate for upper respiratory tract infections, comparing syndromic diagnostics (doctor’s office observations) with laboratory methods. In a study pitting the results of early identification in an office against polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and RNA sequencing of samples from the same patients, the team found that skilled medical observation without laboratory testing identified only 37 percent of the study’s patients with respiratory tract infections.
How much did the pandemic hurt New Mexico students learning?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — How much did the pandemic hurt New Mexico school student's learning? If you're looking at the state test scores released Thursday, it's a lot.
Ankle GPS tracking device found cut and abandoned in Albuquerque neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lots of strange reports are listed on the city’s 311 website, but one reported Thursday just after 5 p.m. has some residents near Candelaria and San Pedro concerned. The ankle monitor which had been cut off and ditched on a sidewalk, was then tossed into a nearby drain, leaving neighbors worried. “You […]
KOAT 7
Executive order signed to expand abortion health care access
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order to expand access to reproductive health care access, such as abortion. The order designates $10 million for the development of a reproductive health care facility in Doña Ana County. The funds are coming from the governor's capital outlay funds, according to Grisham's office.
pinonpost.com
APD makes likely biggest drug bust in NM history
On Friday, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) announced it had made a massive drug bust Thursday that included $10 million worth of drugs, cash, and other assets. According to the Department, “APD conducted a joint investigation with partnering agencies into a Drug Trafficking Organization throughout Albuquerque.”. The Albuquerque Journal...
Roadrunner population is booming in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not hard to spot a Roadrunner nowadays.”By my house and by everywhere. We have a lot of them,” Liam Montoya of Albuquerque said. The Roadrunner is one of the few species increasing in population. “You’ll see them riding on the sidewalk, you’ll see them in the street, but mostly I have […]
KOAT 7
Disabled Albuquerque veterans live next to condemned home taken over by homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a warm breezy afternoon on Chama Street in Albuquerque, two disabled veterans reminisce about their time serving our country. “I joined the Navy so I would not get shot at. Six months into my service, I'm getting shot at,” Stephen Hensley said. But quickly...
New app provides recovery assistance to New Mexicans
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new app will soon be providing peer support for people in treatment for substance abuse. The E-Recovery Connections App announced Tuesday by the Health and Human Services Department provides patients with 24/7 peer support. Human Services says connecting with others in recovery increases treatment adherence and builds self-confidence. The app also includes […]
KVIA
New Mexico Governor designates $10 Million for abortion clinic in Doña Ana County
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an Executive Order Wednesday designating $10 Million for the development of a reproductive health center in Doña Ana County that includes abortion services. In the order, Lujan Grisham says many communities in New Mexico do...
KOAT 7
New Mexico parents allegedly chained starved children to beds
TEXICO, N.M. — The New Mexico community is left on edge after Jayme Kushman, 37, and Jaime Kay Sena, 29, were arrested and accused on 21 counts of child abuse. According to New Mexico State Police, a third-party report to Children Youth & Families Department (CYFD) police prompted a visit one month before Kushman and Sena were both taken into custody on Aug. 22.
New Mexico now ranked in top 12 best states to work
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico just moved up the ranks in the realm of the work environment, according to a new analysis. The non-profit Oxfam America recently ranked the Land of Enchantment as the #12 best state to work in, in 2022. A global humanitarian organization, Oxfam describes its work as “[fighting] inequality to end […]
KOAT 7
FBI seized millions in fentanyl and cash in Albuquerque on Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Sept. 1, 2022, in the early morning hours, the FBI executed 16 search warrants in connection with 15 individuals who are known members of the Sureño, SNM and WSL street gangs. “This is the biggest seizure that I've seen in the time that I've...
rrobserver.com
UPDATE: Millions in cash, fentanyl seized during Thursday raid
Federal agents recovered up to $4 million in bulk cash, hand grenades and more than a million Fentanyl pills during one of 16 predawn raids Thursday morning in the South Valley and elsewhere in the city, according to federal records unsealed this morning in federal court in Albuquerque. The simultaneous...
New Mexico names state highway after late, longtime Senator
QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico highway now bears memorial to a late Senator who represented the area for more than three decades. A main route through communities north of Taos including Questa, Cerro and Costilla, New Mexico highway 522 is now known as the Senator Carlos Cisneros Memorial Highway. Senator Cisneros died in September […]
Albuquerque reaches $42.5K settlement in excessive force case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has settled a lawsuit with a man who claimed officers used excessive force that could have killed him. In 2015, Albuquerque Police Department officers were chasing Majestic Howard after catching him in a bait car. The lawsuit states, that right before his arrest, Howard stopped running and sat […]
The BioPark Baby Gorilla Has Just Been Named—She's a Girl!
"It’s a girl! But don’t expect her to be swaddled in pink. The gender of the baby gorilla born at the ABQ BioPark Zoo on Aug. 10 is now known, and so is her name — Mashika — which in the African Swahili language means 'born during the rainy season.'" —Rick Nathanson.
75% of Albuquerque APS students not proficient in math – where Albuquerque students stand
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parents and teachers have speculated for years about the effect the pandemic had on school kids’ learning. Now, the first statewide test results since the pandemic are in, and for the state’s largest school district, the numbers may be eye-opening for many. New data from the New Mexico Public Education Department shows […]
KRQE News 13
Zozobra: New Mexico families keeping the tradition alive
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 98th burning of Zozobra is a special event because it’s the first year the event is back in full swing after two years of modified celebrations due to COVID. This year’s theme is celebrating the 90s with performances of famous 90s hits and 90s trivia all leading up to the main event.
KVIA
Employers give mixed reaction to new paid sick leave for New Mexico employees
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico private employers are now required by law to offer their employees paid sick leave. The law went into effect on July 1st, after New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham signed into law the Healthy Workplaces Act (HB 20) on April 8, 2021, requiring most employers provide up to 64 hours of paid sick leave per year to their New Mexico employees.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 2 – September 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 2 – Sept. 8 around New Mexico. Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
