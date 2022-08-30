Amir Husain: Board Director at Navigate Explains How Decentralized Web3 Platforms Can Help Users Monetize their Data

DAMM Finance is building a decentralized borrowing and lending protocol for crypto assets that is “highly capital efficient” and accessible for many token projects. Credora is partnering with dAMM “to conduct privacy-preserving credit evaluations and real-time risk monitoring on eligible dAMM borrowers.” The partnership will “enhance capital access for creditworthy institutions and secure capital allocation across a diverse selection of borrowers.”

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO