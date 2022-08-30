Amir Husain: Board Director at Navigate Explains How Decentralized Web3 Platforms Can Help Users Monetize their Data

Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Metaverse GameFi Project Metaisland Joins Neo Global Development EcoBoost Program
Neo Global Development (NGD) has accepted Metaisland into the EcoBoost program. The multiplayer metaverse GameFi project is “the fourth project to join the EcoBoost program in 2022.” Through EcoBoost, Neo will “provide support and incubation opportunities to help the project enter the market.”. In 2021, NGD focused...
crowdfundinsider.com
Credora, dAMM Form Credit Evaluation Partnership to Support Digital Asset Lending
DAMM Finance is building a decentralized borrowing and lending protocol for crypto assets that is “highly capital efficient” and accessible for many token projects. Credora is partnering with dAMM “to conduct privacy-preserving credit evaluations and real-time risk monitoring on eligible dAMM borrowers.” The partnership will “enhance capital access for creditworthy institutions and secure capital allocation across a diverse selection of borrowers.”
crowdfundinsider.com
RedStone Finalizes $7M Seed Round from Lemniscap, Blockchain Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Others
The team at RedStone is pleased to announce that in August 2022, they successfully raised a $7M seed round led by Lemniscap in order “to pursue [their] mission of powering Web3 innovation with a novel approach to on-chain data storage.”. The funds will play a key role in “the...
Comments / 0