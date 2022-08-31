ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Pastor of Texas church placed on leave after messages with woman 'crossed a line'

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342170_0hbjcP8700

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The pastor of a Texas megachurch was placed on leave after church leaders determined that Instagram messages between him and a woman who is not his wife "crossed a line."

Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, about 30 miles northwest of Dallas, made the announcement before the congregation Sunday in a statement that was recorded and shared to the church's website.

Chandler, 48, said a woman approached him in the church's foyer several months ago about concerns about Instagram messages the pastor exchanged with her friend.

"I didn't think I had done anything wrong in that," he said. "My wife knew that, her husband knew that, and yet there were a couple of things that she said that were disorienting to me."

The Village Church said in a statement Sunday that Chandler shared those concerns with his wife and two elders who then commissioned an independent law firm to conduct a review of his messages across social media as well as his phone messages and email.

The investigators' report led the elders to conclude that Chandler's message history violated the church's internal social media use policy, as he "did not use language appropriate for a pastor, and did not model behavior that we expect from him."

"While the messages were not romantic or sexual in nature, the frequency and familiarity of the messages crossed a line. They revealed that Matt did not use language appropriate for a pastor, and he did not model a behavior that we expect from him," the church said.

The church added that while "the overarching pattern of [Chandler's] life has been 'above reproach,' he failed to meet the [biblical] standard for elders of being 'above reproach' in this instance."

The elders said that they did not believe his behavior warranted disqualification but concluded that he should take a "disciplinary and developmental" leave of absence to address the "unhealth in his life," adding that the timeline for his return would be "dictated by the expectations the elders have laid out for his development."

"I'm just really embarrassed, feel stupid ... I feel like I'm embarrassing my wife and kids," Chandler said in his speech Sunday. "I'm held to a higher standard and fell short of that higher standard."

Chandler, who has been the church's pastor since 2002, said he plans to be the lead pastor of the church for the next 20 years.

He is also president and chairman of Acts 29, an organization that aims to start new churches, which released a statement to USA Today saying they would also have Chandler step away from some forward-facing activities.

"The elders of The Village Church decided that Matt's leave of absence would be from teaching and preaching. The Acts 29 Board has decided to follow the lead of TVC and ask Matt to step away from his Acts 29 speaking engagements during this time," the organization said.

It added that Executive Director Brian Howard would lead Acts 20 in its "commitment to plant disciple-making churches worldwide."

Comments / 8

cocolo
3d ago

If a woman is harassing a man, he tells his wife, his superiors...and the police. That's not something to keep secret. Obviously the law firm found out the pastor instigated the inappropriate relationship, oh, and he cursed and swore.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Flower Mound, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Mound, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#The Village Church
TheDailyBeast

Woman Swimming in Pool Dies in Horrific Facebook Livestream

The younger sister of a woman who drowned during a Facebook livestream in Canada has paid tribute to her sibling while asking for help to repatriate her body to Kenya. Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who moved to Canada in 2018 and worked at a long-term care center in Collingwood, was streaming live on Aug. 18 as she took an afternoon swim. According to the Toronto Star, whose reporter viewed the footage before it was removed from Facebook, the video shows “Nyabuto smiling, swimming and interacting with viewers from the shallow end of the pool. About three minutes in, Nyabuto moves to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
HEMPHILL, TX
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
Mary Duncan

Custodian feeds poor, hungry boy at school and gets reprimanded for his kindness

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend and family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My daughter Ellis is a junior in high school now, and despite how she may behave at home towards me, she is apparently a joy to her teachers. That’s what it always says when I get report cards in the mail: Ellis is a joy to have in class.
TheDailyBeast

A Teenager’s Nightmare Stay in Greg Abbott’s Prison for Kids

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also call or text 988.Before D was incarcerated in the state juvenile detention system, her mother recalled that the 12-year-old loved to hang out with her huge extended family in Waco, Texas. When she was feeling good, that might mean playing basketball. At school, even though she hated to read, she excelled at math.“I guess she likes to count,” her mother, Tiffanie Ware, told...
TEXAS STATE
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
UTAH STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
439K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy