Lexington, KY

ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Miami OH vs. Kentucky prediction, odds, pick – 9/3/2022

The Miami OH Redhawks take on the Kentucky Wildcats. Check out our college football odds series for our Miami OH Kentucky prediction and pick. The Miami Redhawks had a very good 2021 season. They were not expected to finish near the top of the Mid-American Conference’s East Division, but they finished second, ahead of Ohio […] The post College Football Odds: Miami OH vs. Kentucky prediction, odds, pick – 9/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wildcats Today

How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Miami (OH)

No. 20 Kentucky is set to kick off its 2022 season on Saturday night at 7pm ET against the Miami (OH) Redhawks. As the Wildcats look to build on the 10-win campaign from last fall, excitement is at an all-time high in Lexington. If you cannot make it to Kroger Field for Saturday's opener, we have ...
foxlexington.com

Sept. 2: Home Team Play of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Play of the Week. Watch the plays in the above video and then choose below!. The contenders for the Sept. 2 Home Team Play of the Week feature athletes from Lexington Catholic and East Jessamine. Play number one:...
wymt.com

Former Wildcat Beau Allen makes a splash in Tarleton debut

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After transferring from Kentucky, Lexington-native Beau Allen solidified his spot as QB1 for the Tartleton Texans. The former Lexington Catholic quarterback had a field day in his Lone State State debut as Tarleton State carved up Mississippi Valley State 29-13 Thursday night in Stephenville, Texas. Allen...
foxlexington.com

WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Week 3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
foxlexington.com

Dunbar preps for battle against Woodford Co. in Game of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Paul Laurence Dunbar Bulldogs (1-1) have been battle tested since Week one, and now they host Woodford County (2-0) for another test in this week’s Home Team Friday Night Game of the Week. A one-point loss to Madison Central after leading through...
WKYT 27

Reminder: Saturday’s UK game is streaming only

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A reminder for Big Blue Nation: UK’s football game against Miami (OH) on Saturday, September 3 will not be aired on a traditional TV channel. Instead, it’ll be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Several SEC games have been assigned to SECN+ and...
foxlexington.com

‘It’s time to hustle’: UK parking shuffles for big game day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Saturday, UK’s football season opens with the big game against Miami University Redhawks. It also marks the first of eight times when UK students and staff will have to relocate their cars to make room for football fans. The following places and...
Kentucky Kernel

A wild season for the Cats: Kentucky’s 2022 match-ups

2021 Record: 7-6 Key Player: Junior quarterback Brett Gabbert, brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert. 2,648 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021. When: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Series Record: 19-53 (Longest win streak: 31 for Florida) Last Meeting:...
WTVQ

New $51M distillery coming to Georgetown, creating 45 jobs

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Blue Run Spirits will locate a new whiskey distillery in Georgetown, the first distillery in Scott County in 50 years. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday. The distillery will be a nearly $51 million investment and create 45 full-time jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
foxlexington.com

Justin Logan’s forecast: Stormy at times

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The dreaded humidity will increase through the day, so by the afternoon you’ll feel the difference. The increased moisture and daytime heating will lead to isolated showers and storms. Most of the area stays dry today with highs in the mid to upper...
smileypete.com

Who's Who for September 2022

Steve Bestard has been promoted to chief operations officer at Messer Construction Co. The leadership role encompasses Messer’s Midwest and Southeast construction operations. alt32 + Cox Architecture, an architectural services firm headquartered in Lexington, has welcomed Will Nash, AIA, LEED AP as principal architect. Nash will be based in...
WKYT 27

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a lottery ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million. The winning Powerball numbers from the drawing...
WKYT 27

Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
WTVQ

Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Crossroads IGA

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person is $1 million richer after winning the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, a winning ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA in Lexington. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The ticket matched all five white ball winning...
