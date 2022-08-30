Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Kentucky target Hayes Johnson wants to see how crazy the atmosphere will be at first game
When Kentucky starts the season Saturday night hosting Miami of Ohio, one of the high school recruiting targets watching the Wildcats play will be 6-5, 295-pound offensive lineman Hayes Johnson of Taylor County. “I didn’t plan to go to Kentucky this weekend originally,” said Johnson. “I got close to (UK...
College Football Odds: Miami OH vs. Kentucky prediction, odds, pick – 9/3/2022
The Miami OH Redhawks take on the Kentucky Wildcats. Check out our college football odds series for our Miami OH Kentucky prediction and pick. The Miami Redhawks had a very good 2021 season. They were not expected to finish near the top of the Mid-American Conference’s East Division, but they finished second, ahead of Ohio […] The post College Football Odds: Miami OH vs. Kentucky prediction, odds, pick – 9/3/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Miami (OH)
No. 20 Kentucky is set to kick off its 2022 season on Saturday night at 7pm ET against the Miami (OH) Redhawks. As the Wildcats look to build on the 10-win campaign from last fall, excitement is at an all-time high in Lexington. If you cannot make it to Kroger Field for Saturday's opener, we have ...
foxlexington.com
Sept. 2: Home Team Play of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Time to pick the Home Team Play of the Week. Watch the plays in the above video and then choose below!. The contenders for the Sept. 2 Home Team Play of the Week feature athletes from Lexington Catholic and East Jessamine. Play number one:...
wymt.com
Former Wildcat Beau Allen makes a splash in Tarleton debut
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After transferring from Kentucky, Lexington-native Beau Allen solidified his spot as QB1 for the Tartleton Texans. The former Lexington Catholic quarterback had a field day in his Lone State State debut as Tarleton State carved up Mississippi Valley State 29-13 Thursday night in Stephenville, Texas. Allen...
foxlexington.com
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Week 3
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
foxlexington.com
Dunbar preps for battle against Woodford Co. in Game of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Paul Laurence Dunbar Bulldogs (1-1) have been battle tested since Week one, and now they host Woodford County (2-0) for another test in this week’s Home Team Friday Night Game of the Week. A one-point loss to Madison Central after leading through...
WKYT 27
Reminder: Saturday’s UK game is streaming only
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A reminder for Big Blue Nation: UK’s football game against Miami (OH) on Saturday, September 3 will not be aired on a traditional TV channel. Instead, it’ll be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Several SEC games have been assigned to SECN+ and...
foxlexington.com
‘It’s time to hustle’: UK parking shuffles for big game day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Saturday, UK’s football season opens with the big game against Miami University Redhawks. It also marks the first of eight times when UK students and staff will have to relocate their cars to make room for football fans. The following places and...
Kentucky Kernel
A wild season for the Cats: Kentucky’s 2022 match-ups
2021 Record: 7-6 Key Player: Junior quarterback Brett Gabbert, brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert. 2,648 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021. When: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Series Record: 19-53 (Longest win streak: 31 for Florida) Last Meeting:...
wdrb.com
Montrezl Harrell pleads guilty to marijuana possession 3 months after traffic stop in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball star Montrezl Harrell pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of marijuana more than three months after he was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky. According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police stopped the vehicle on May 12 after the driver was following...
WTVQ
New $51M distillery coming to Georgetown, creating 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Blue Run Spirits will locate a new whiskey distillery in Georgetown, the first distillery in Scott County in 50 years. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday. The distillery will be a nearly $51 million investment and create 45 full-time jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
foxlexington.com
Justin Logan’s forecast: Stormy at times
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The dreaded humidity will increase through the day, so by the afternoon you’ll feel the difference. The increased moisture and daytime heating will lead to isolated showers and storms. Most of the area stays dry today with highs in the mid to upper...
smileypete.com
Who's Who for September 2022
Steve Bestard has been promoted to chief operations officer at Messer Construction Co. The leadership role encompasses Messer’s Midwest and Southeast construction operations. alt32 + Cox Architecture, an architectural services firm headquartered in Lexington, has welcomed Will Nash, AIA, LEED AP as principal architect. Nash will be based in...
Frankfort, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Corbin High School football team will have a game with Franklin County High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
WKYT 27
CDC approves new COVID boosters that will soon be available in Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new booster shot to protect against COVID-19 strains and variants is on its way to Kentucky. Health departments and pharmacies should have it by the middle of next week, maybe sooner. Wild Health officials and those who work in health labs in Lexington are very...
WKYT 27
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a lottery ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million. The winning Powerball numbers from the drawing...
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends employee resigns over shooting concerns
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington Legends employee says they resigned because of last weekend’s shooting at Wild Health field. Seven people were shot during an event there. All had non-life threatening injuries. WKYT obtained an email sent to Legends staff, directed at president and CEO Andy Shea. In...
WTVQ
Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Crossroads IGA
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person is $1 million richer after winning the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, a winning ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA in Lexington. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The ticket matched all five white ball winning...
WKYT 27
Sec. Adams raising concerns about election misinformation in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams is focused on election security. Thursday afternoon he told the Rotary Club of Lexington the election in 2020 was safe and a success. “I thought when we got through 2020 it was going to be smooth sailing, but there is always...
