Labor Day 2022 events around Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — From the shores of Crystal Beach in Destin to the bayous of Shalimar, many Labor Day events are scheduled for Okaloosa Co. We provided a list of events for the weekend such as live music concerts to firework shows. Destin Arts & Drafts, Friday, Sept. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 […]
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Take a look at events happening this holiday weekend. St. Andrew Historic Walking Tours When: September 2, 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Where: Panama City, Publishing Museum & Visitor’s Center DWELL- Youth Worship Event When: September 2, 7 p.m. Where: Chipley, Grace and Glory Worship Center Big Bam Boom […]
Upcoming free event in Panama City celebrates caregivers
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2nd Annual Caregiver Appreciation Day is fast approaching. This event is meant to create a day for the men and woman who selflessly put their lives on hold to care for others. This year, Stephanie Cole, the CEO and founder of the Caregiver...
The newly renovated $1.1 million Okaloosa Island Boat Basin to open next week
On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners announced the completion and grand opening of the Okaloosa Island Boat Basin and ADA accessible kayak launch. The Okaloosa Island Boat Basin is located at Soundside Access Two off of Santa Rosa Boulevard, between Bluefish Drive and Caviar...
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 2
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) presents their 6th Annual Wiggin’ Out For A Cause event presented by Great American RV Superstores on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Shoreline Church Event Area, 140 Palmetto Street, in Destin.
ECP airport holds grand re-opening for military welcome center
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Military Welcome Center at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport offers a relaxing lounge area for active duty, veterans, and Department of Defense Employees. The Bay County Chamber of Commerce, ECP officials, and Rotary Club of Lynn Haven held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate on...
New Director for PCB Parks and Recreation dives head first into new ideas for the Aquatic Center
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s no secret Frank Brown Park is a hot spot for residents and visitors alike, and during the summertime, the pool is always packed. But a problem many ran into these past few months, is the scheduling. Without enough lifeguards, they can’t have too many people swimming at one time.
New airline coming to Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A non-stop service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Destin will become a reality next spring. The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) will welcome the new Sun Country Airlines service on April 12, 2023. “This partnership is so meaningful for Okaloosa County,” said Okaloosa Board of County Commissioner Chairmen Mel Ponder. “Not only […]
Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
Mr. Hibachi at Home
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 5-month-old business in our area is stirring up a lot of interest with mouth-watering food and a lot of belly laughs. Louis Tang started ‘Mr. Hibachi at Home’ in April. “This idea came from my friend. He opened the same kind...
Britney Spears’ $2M penthouse up for sale in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Some homebuyers could be extra ‘lucky’ after a 3-bed condo overlooking Destin’s emerald water went up for sale this month at $2 million. The home is currently owned by superstar Britney Spears. Corcoran Reverie confirmed to WKRG News 5 that it is Britney’s property. The condo is on the 10th floor […]
A bear spotted climbing over barbed wire fence of Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida
Black Bear Scales Barbed Wire Fencing in Florida. A driver in Florida recorded a video of a black bear scaling a fence at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida, on August 10. Kevin Dalrymple, the recorder, was driving by the air base that morning when he spotted the...
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Dallas
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Dallas, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet lab mix is three to four years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
100 gallons of fuel spill onto roadway following accident in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. […]
Port St. Joe Stinky Smell
Ryan Alexander stopped by this morning to share some original songs. Ryan Alexander - Something I Couldn't Live Without. Country singer Ryan Alexander shared some original music on Today's Tunes. Gulf Coast Volleyball vs. St. Petersburg. Updated: 11 hours ago. Gulf Coast Volleyball vs. St. Petersburg. Mosley vs. Bozeman Boys...
Eglin FCU Breaks Ground on New Facility
FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla.- Eglin Federal Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony at its new Freeport Branch, making it EFCU’s first location in Walton County. As part of the CU’s growth and expansion efforts, property was recently purchased at intersection of Riverwalk Boulevard and US Highway 331, south of the Publix shopping center in Freeport. La Macchia Group is the design/build firm for the new Freeport Branch, Pace Branch, the Operations Center and the recently-announced DeFuniak Springs and Gulf Breeze locations.
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
Looking to enjoy the long weekend with friends and family? Gulf and Franklin Counties are have a lot to offer. The 25th Annual Florida Scallop, Music & Arts Festival will be held Labor Day Weekend Friday, September 3, and Saturday, September 4, 2022. Come out and enjoy arts, crafts, live music, food vendors, a beer tent and more. For more details, click here.
Eastern Shipbuilding Group launches third Staten Island Ferry
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another post-Hurricane Michael recovery chapter closed Thursday. You may remember the first of three Staten Island Ferries was under construction when the hurricane hit. Well now, the close of one chapter, just means the start of another for the Eastern Shipbuilding Group. “It’s a...
Gulf moisture to produce better coverage of rain
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The weekend is in view, and unfortunately, the trends are going in the wrong direction. Moisture will be sticking around, and dry air is not likely to help us out even in the mid-levels. This should lead to widespread pop-up showers and storms Friday through Sunday with possibly less coverage on Labor Day, Monday.
Wear it Wednesday styled by VelichCO
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -As the fall season quickly approaches, VelichCO Boutique stopped by to show off its clothing selection. On this week’s Wear It Wednesday, Yana Velichko and Alexia Spradley joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to discuss how versatile a fall wardrobe can be. They took a look at this season’s fall color pallet and great ways to dress your look up or down.
