Palo Alto, CA

KRON4 News

22-year-old man arrested for Union City shooting

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Friday for a shooting that occurred on Saturday in Union City, the Union City Police Department said. Union City resident Anthony Estrada, 22, was arrested for attempted homicide. UCPD officers responded to the area of Whipple Road and Medallion Drive just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday […]
UNION CITY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

U.S. Judge Hands Down Four-year Sentence for 23 Robberies in Santa Clara County and East Bay

A Union City man was sentenced Thursday to 48 months in federal prison for multiple robberies of small stores and gas stations in Santa Clara County and East Bay communities. Nelson Enrike Ramirez, 41, of Union City, California, was charged in December 2021 with committing robberies in November 2020 of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Campbell and a 7-Eleven in Fremont.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose homicide suspect captured trying to escape into Mexico

SAN JOSE -- A woman was killed and a man wounded Thursday night in a San Jose shooting, triggering a statewide manhunt that ended with the California Highway Patrol arresting the suspect as he tried to flee into Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing.San Jose police said officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of East William Street at 10:31 p.m. Once at the scene, the officers discovered two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her identity was being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and expected to survive.In the hours since the shooting, San Jose detectives developed information about a possible suspect and initiated a statewide search.That search ended Friday morning with an arrest by the CHP of the male suspect at the San Ysidro border crossing. The suspect's name has not been released.No other information was immediately available.The death was San Jose's  27th homicide of the year.  At this time last year, police had investigated 24 homicides in the city.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11.  The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue.  Police said he was […]
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police respond to double shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to a double shooting Thursday night on the 1100 block of East William Street, according to the department's official Twitter account. The shooting was first reported at 10:31 p.m. police said. Two adult victims were injured, at least one by gunfire. No...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect steals Oakland police car, crashes into home

OAKLAND, Calif. - A suspect stole an Oakland police car on Thursday morning and then crashed it into a home before he was arrested, police said. Spokeswoman Candace Keas said the patrol car was stolen at 1:30 a.m. from the 1200 block of Broadway. Police and sheriff's deputies pursued the...
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested while selling illegal narcotics to a minor, according to deputies. Suspect Benjamin Reynolds was contacted at the Safeway parking lot in Aptos. He had on him numerous baggies of cocaine, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms, all of which were packaged for sale, The post Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics appeared first on KION546.
APTOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Morgan Hill police release more evidence in 2021 homicide investigation

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF/BCN) – To further efforts in a year-old homicide investigation, Morgan Hill police released two photographs of parties detectives hope to identify with the public's help    One photo is of a person they hope the public can identify, and the other is an updated version of a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting death of Humberto Cossio on July 20, 2021.The 33-year-old Cossio was shot and killed as he was walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue.Police said they believe Cossio had been engaged in a verbal confrontation with a group of individuals on Ciolino Avenue, but no suspects have yet been identified.Police did make some progress on the case following the department's release Aug. 14 of a photograph of a white Nissan Sentra believed to have been used by the suspect or suspects during the shooting. The department has received dozens of tips and anonymous information related to this case. Police urge anyone who may have information to contact Detective Adrian Sapien at (669) 253-4995 or email Adrian.Sapien@morganhill.ca.gov.Anonymous tips can be left at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1 (800) 222-TIPS.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police bust illegal casino; 4 arrested

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police took down an illegal casino. Police spent a month investigating the casino before breaking up the operation Thursday on 17th Avenue, not far from San Antonio Park. The police say they seized four semi-automatic weapons, 12 gaming machines, 15 pounds of marijuana, and $3,000 in...
OAKLAND, CA

