Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Related
22-year-old man arrested for Union City shooting
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Friday for a shooting that occurred on Saturday in Union City, the Union City Police Department said. Union City resident Anthony Estrada, 22, was arrested for attempted homicide. UCPD officers responded to the area of Whipple Road and Medallion Drive just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday […]
Oakland police release photo of attempted rape, robbery suspect at large
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a robbery and attempted rape that happened Sunday morning. On Friday, the department released a photo of the suspect who is still at large. The suspect has not been identified by police, but he is described to be a […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Rafael police officers on leave after bloody takedown of man with beer can
San Rafael, Calif. - Two San Rafael police officers were placed on paid leave Friday after body-camera video showed them leaving a man bloodied after taking him down to the ground. The incident happened in July after Officer Daisy Mazariegos spotted a man with an open beer container on Windward...
sanjoseinside.com
U.S. Judge Hands Down Four-year Sentence for 23 Robberies in Santa Clara County and East Bay
A Union City man was sentenced Thursday to 48 months in federal prison for multiple robberies of small stores and gas stations in Santa Clara County and East Bay communities. Nelson Enrike Ramirez, 41, of Union City, California, was charged in December 2021 with committing robberies in November 2020 of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Campbell and a 7-Eleven in Fremont.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose homicide suspect captured trying to escape into Mexico
SAN JOSE -- A woman was killed and a man wounded Thursday night in a San Jose shooting, triggering a statewide manhunt that ended with the California Highway Patrol arresting the suspect as he tried to flee into Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing.San Jose police said officers responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of East William Street at 10:31 p.m. Once at the scene, the officers discovered two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound each.The woman was declared dead at the scene. Her identity was being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and expected to survive.In the hours since the shooting, San Jose detectives developed information about a possible suspect and initiated a statewide search.That search ended Friday morning with an arrest by the CHP of the male suspect at the San Ysidro border crossing. The suspect's name has not been released.No other information was immediately available.The death was San Jose's 27th homicide of the year. At this time last year, police had investigated 24 homicides in the city.
KTVU FOX 2
Police identify cars involved in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu
Police have released new details in the killing of 23-month-old Jasper Wu. They say an Infiniti G35 and Nissan Altima were involved in the fatal shooting in the northbound lanes of Interstate 880 in downtown Oakland on November 6, 2021. A stray bullet hit and killed Jasper Wu, 23 months...
Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue. Police said he was […]
Police arrest man on roof for attempted residential burglary in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Tuesday morning for attempting to burglarize a home in Palo Alto, police announced in a press release on Wednesday. Officers received a call around 6:08 a.m. Tuesday from residents who said they could hear someone walking on their roof and believed someone was trying to break […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFist
Oakland Settles for $250K With Two George Floyd Protesters, Agrees to Not Use Explosives on Demonstrators
Two demonstrators from a June 2020 George Floyd protest won a quarter million dollars after being shot with rubber bullets, and the Oakland Police Department has agreed to not use “explosive grenades on peaceful crowds.”. The fallout from the George Floyd protests from May and June 2020 is still...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police respond to double shooting
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to a double shooting Thursday night on the 1100 block of East William Street, according to the department's official Twitter account. The shooting was first reported at 10:31 p.m. police said. Two adult victims were injured, at least one by gunfire. No...
$25K reward offered in 2021 killing of man whose sleeping bag was set on fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A $25,000 reward will be given for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for an Oct. 2021 homicide, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release Thursday. SFPD are looking for who is responsible for the murder of Luis Temajtomas. KRON On […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police sergeant under fire for arresting Latino drug dealing suspects
SAN FRANCISCO - Sgt. Daniel Solorzano said he's spent 12 of his 14 years with the San Francisco Police Department working in the Tenderloin. On Thursday, KTVU got the chance to see the work he's doing on the streets. It was a closeup look at San Francisco's war on drugs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Elderly Man Followed Home, Attacked for Rolex Watch in Foster City
An elderly Foster City man was left in disbelief after he was followed home from Costco and attacked for his Rolex watch. “He grabbed me and his accomplice, a woman, started to rip off my Rolex watch,” said the victim, who was left with scratches on his hands and arms.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect steals Oakland police car, crashes into home
OAKLAND, Calif. - A suspect stole an Oakland police car on Thursday morning and then crashed it into a home before he was arrested, police said. Spokeswoman Candace Keas said the patrol car was stolen at 1:30 a.m. from the 1200 block of Broadway. Police and sheriff's deputies pursued the...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect wanted for San Jose homicide gets caught trying to cross border: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A person was arrested trying to cross the Mexican border for a shooting that killed one and wounded another in San Jose, police said Friday morning. The victims were adults who were found on East William Street, near 24th Street, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, San Jose police said.
Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics
APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested while selling illegal narcotics to a minor, according to deputies. Suspect Benjamin Reynolds was contacted at the Safeway parking lot in Aptos. He had on him numerous baggies of cocaine, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms, all of which were packaged for sale, The post Deputies: Man arrested in Aptos parking lot for selling narcotics appeared first on KION546.
13-year-old injured, student in custody after shooting at East Oakland school, police say
A East Oakland's youth program leader says that sadly, she and many of the kids are not shocked by the incident. She believes that systematic oppression and barriers are the root cause of much of the recent violence seen across the Bay Area.
Morgan Hill police release more evidence in 2021 homicide investigation
MORGAN HILL (CBS SF/BCN) – To further efforts in a year-old homicide investigation, Morgan Hill police released two photographs of parties detectives hope to identify with the public's help One photo is of a person they hope the public can identify, and the other is an updated version of a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting death of Humberto Cossio on July 20, 2021.The 33-year-old Cossio was shot and killed as he was walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue.Police said they believe Cossio had been engaged in a verbal confrontation with a group of individuals on Ciolino Avenue, but no suspects have yet been identified.Police did make some progress on the case following the department's release Aug. 14 of a photograph of a white Nissan Sentra believed to have been used by the suspect or suspects during the shooting. The department has received dozens of tips and anonymous information related to this case. Police urge anyone who may have information to contact Detective Adrian Sapien at (669) 253-4995 or email Adrian.Sapien@morganhill.ca.gov.Anonymous tips can be left at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1 (800) 222-TIPS.
San Jose homicide suspect arrested in San Ysidro trying to cross border
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a double shooting in the McKinley neighborhood of San Jose, near downtown, according to a tweet. The shooting happened around 10:31 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of East William Street. There were two adult victims and both have at least one gunshot wound, the tweet continued. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police bust illegal casino; 4 arrested
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police took down an illegal casino. Police spent a month investigating the casino before breaking up the operation Thursday on 17th Avenue, not far from San Antonio Park. The police say they seized four semi-automatic weapons, 12 gaming machines, 15 pounds of marijuana, and $3,000 in...
Comments / 0