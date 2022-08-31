Read full article on original website
Related
If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?
Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
roi-nj.com
Getting our tax back: Murphy, Legislature offer 3 proposals to fight unfair taxation by other states
Gov. Phil Murphy and the Legislature, taking up a taxing issue that others have been pushing since shortly after the pandemic, announced late Thursday afternoon the proposal of bipartisan legislation designed to provide relief to New Jersey residents facing unjust taxation from other states where their employer is based. The...
Phil Murphy Touts Penny Decrease to New Jersey Gas Tax
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey has historically been known as one of the cheapest states...
Garbage can monopoly? That’s not a problem in NJ, thanks to our taxes
Who would've thought our ridiculously high taxes could actually cause more good than harm? Apparently, there are benefits to paying higher taxes after all. Before diving into it, let me first say that I don't agree with how high our taxes actually are. I'm a firm believer that New Jersey is over-taxed and that we do need to find ways to make living in the Garden State more affordable. But that's a topic for another day.
RELATED PEOPLE
As New Jersey examines wealth disparities, advocates say reparations should be on the table
Last September, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order establishing the state’s Wealth Disparity Task Force. According to Murphy’s office, the task force “advises the Murphy Administration on strategies to address the various causes and effects of wealth disparity” in the state. This summer,...
Updated list — The 10 most violent cities in New Jersey (Opinion)
You know that we live in a relatively safe state. New Jersey is not even close to the top of the list of most violent states in the country. However, we do have our spots. There are some cities in New Jersey that for various reasons will always be the crime centers of our state.
WARNING: Wawa eyeing world domination and it begins in NJ (Opinion)
While all of New Jersey and frankly America is wringing its hands fretting about an authoritarian like Trump getting back in office, the real danger is something you’re not even seeing coming. Do you want to know who is actually trying to take over? It’s Wawa. Go ahead...
NJ attorney is fighting for YOUR rights and winning (Opinion)
Over the past couple of years, we've witnessed an unprecedented erosion of individual liberty and medical privacy. The pandemic panic and lockdowns not only crushed small businesses across the state but undermined the very foundation of freedom and privacy. One of the most intrusive and seemingly never-ending policies was the...
LAW・
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ proposed law aims to fill ‘gap’ in structural inspection of buildings
Triggered by the deadly collapse of a condominium complex in another state one year ago, lawmakers in New Jersey are looking to advance legislation that would step up the inspection protocol here for multifamily housing structures going forward. Legislators suggest New Jersey's building code is among the strictest in the...
deseret.com
A hidden video of an assistant principal could upend a gubernatorial race
An assistant principal was placed on administrative leave after an undercover video showed him admitting to hiring practices that discriminate against politically conservative staff, Catholics and others. He also said he looks to hire teachers who know how to subtly introduce progressive ideology to students. Jeremy Boland, assistant principal of...
NJ school board member did nothing wrong in wearing rainbow mask (Opinion)
For some parents in Hunterdon County, breaking news: Gay people exist. Start dealing with it. A controversy erupted at Hunterdon Central Regional High School when the parents group Protect Your Children tried to push the district into removing LGBTQ books from the curriculum. Hundreds of people showed up at this tense school board meeting back in February. Interestingly though most parents supported the books being there.
Governor Phil Murphy Finally Acts on New York’s Unfair Tax on New Jersey Workers
by Steven Oroho, Senator, NJ TRENTON, NJ – Senate Republican Leader Steven Oroho responded to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report shows New Jersey’s most misspelled word is actually a number
Remember spelling class in elementary school? It was a class you either loved because you excelled or hated it and dreaded the infamous Spelling Bee. Spelling is extremely easy and effortless now between autocorrect and Google, our phones do it all for us. P.S., that’s not a good thing.
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey GOP continues to gain on Democrats in voter registration
New Jersey added 9,754 new voters in August, most of them without any affiliation to a political party. The state added 307 Republicans and lost 675 Democrats, continuing a recent trend of the GOP outpacing Democrats in voter registration. But New Jersey still has 1,007,299 more Democrats than Republicans. The...
americanmilitarynews.com
NJ Marine reservist whose family says he ‘does stupid things sometimes’ pleads guilty to Capitol breach charges
A Marine reservist from Burlington County whose family chalked up his involvement in the U.S. Capitol breach to his doing “stupid things sometimes” has become the latest New Jersey resident to plead guilty to charges stemming from the attack. Marcos Panayiotou, 30, of Cinnaminson, admitted during a court...
You’re kidding? This city in NJ named as a best place to live (Opinion)
US News and World Report is out with its 2022-23 rankings of the best places to live in the United States and only one New Jersey city made the list. You might be surprised to hear which one it is. Trenton, which is ranked #86. Yes, that Trenton. The one...
hackensackcriminallaw.com
What to Know about Gun Permits in New Jersey
A Must-Read if You Are Planning to Get Your Gun Permit in New Jersey. The state of New Jersey has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. For this reason, it is imperative that residents and visitors of the state understand the laws regarding gun permits, how to get a permit, how to appeal if you are denied a permit, and the criminal charges that may apply if you carry a firearm without a permit.
A NJ road to get first-in-the-nation technology to protect pedestrians
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has launched a new project along a section of Route 129 in Trenton that will include the use of a first-in-the-nation system to regulate traffic lights to improve pedestrian safety. Plans call for a number of improvements to be made at three signalized intersections...
New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …
We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
goleader.com
What It Means for N.J. Residents As Real ID Deadline Approaches
STATE – Domestic travelers who either do not have or do not want to carry a passport are coming up against a deadline to obtain the new federally-issued and allegedly more secure Real ID. Though the deadline to obtain the new ID has already been pushed back twice due to complications posed by the pandemic, officials said earlier this year that the current launch date of May 3, 2023 is not likely to be moved again.
Comments / 0