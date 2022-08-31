Read full article on original website
wymt.com
‘He’s showing us that he’s with us’: Locals find hope in the midst of disaster with flooding cleanup
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Workers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have been going along roads and creeks cleaning up flood debris for several days. KYTC district 12 transportation engineer branch manager, Darold Slone, said they will not stop until they see the job is finished. “When that debris is...
themountaineagle.com
WATER AND FIRE, FIRE AND WATER
WATER AND FIRE, FIRE AND WATER – The home of the late Big Ed Combs of Isom burned to the ground Thursday evening, cutting off power to a large swath of the county from Isom to Blackey for several hours. The house was flooded in July, but the cause of the fire was not certain. (Photo by Sam Adams)
wymt.com
ARH flood relief distribution center still needs volunteers
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We want to give you an update on the ARH disaster relief distribution center at the old JCPenney building in Hazard. ARH tells us at least 3500 people representing families have stopped by the distribution center. In turn, the regional CEO said more than 14 thousand people have been helped by the center.
Roll-over crash closes US 52 on-ramp in Ironton
IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer roll-over crash has closed the U.S. 52 on-ramp in Ironton. The crash happened at the eastbound on-ramp from Park Avenue to U.S. 52 this morning, Friday, Sept. 2. Officials on scene say they expect the ramp to be closed for several hours. The tractor-trailer was hauling coal, and crews […]
BREAKING: Man found dead in Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A fisherman found an unidentified body floating in the Ohio River on Tuesday evening, according to police. The discovery was made near 15th Street around 7 p.m. Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says investigators say they do not believe the man’s body was in the river for more than a “couple days.” The medical […]
Crash knocks out power to thousands in Huntington
A crash in Huntington knocked out power to homes and businesses in the city's west end late Tuesday night.
wymt.com
Millstone community working to repair church
MILLSTONE, Ky. (WYMT) - Millstone Missionary Baptist Church holds a congregation of 250-300 people every Sunday. The recent flooding damaged parts of the church, but the pastor, along with members of the church, has worked every day to repair it. “We go from one job to the other. Whatever we...
WSAZ
Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to a reported shooting in Huntington, according to dispatchers. The call about shots being fired along 22nd Street came in just before Noon Friday. officials say. Cabell 911 tells WSAZ.com a gun has been recovered by first responders, but a victim has...
wymt.com
Officials announce much needed renovations for swimming pool in Johnson County
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - During the pandemic in 2020, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered many businesses and facilities to be closed across the Commonwealth. One of those being the Paintsville Pool in Johnson County. “He also closed down public pools, it was his first initial reaction to what was going on...
wymt.com
Update: Perry County bridge back open following crash involving truck
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 9-1-2022 Update: Perry County Dispatch tells WYMT the bridge re-opened to traffic Wednesday night. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shared a post Wednesday afternoon about a truck flipping over on KY-28. The post said the truck was on the Chavies Bridge, and...
55-year-old woman missing from Pikeville, KSP investigating
Rebecca Slone was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and white tennis shoes.
Huntington lanes scheduled to close for traffic light replacement
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard are scheduled to close temporarily beginning on Tuesday for a traffic light replacement project. The temporary closure was announced Wednesday by the City of Huntington, and pertains to the northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd and 5th Avenues.
Missing person reported out of Pike County, Kentucky
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Millard, Kentucky woman has been reported missing by the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post. They say 55-year-old Rebecca Slone was last seen on Aug. 8, 2022, in the Coal Run community of Pike County. Troopers say she is five-foot-three inches tall, 125 lbs., and has brown hair and eyes. […]
wymt.com
Russell County man plans to raise $50,000 to build home for flood victims
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Daniel Wilson follows weather events in Russell, Pulaski and surrounding counties. He frequently travels to hard hit areas and meets the people impacted. After the recent flooding in Breathitt County, he did not have to travel far. ”The Wiley Hudson family were the second group...
Why FEMA denied funds to help EKY flood victim rebuild
"When FEMA said no it knocked the breath out of me, I thought what are they doing?" James Deaton said.
wymt.com
Noah Thompson to headline Knott County Trail Ride, money raised goes to flood relief
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Plans were announced Thursday for the 2022 Fall Trail Ride in Knott County, with one very special guest. This year, organizers said money raised from the Trail Ride will be going to people in the area affected by flooding. “We’d like to show our support...
WOWK
Police respond to possible shooting in Milton
MILTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police and Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting in Milton. Dispatchers said the call came in from the 1100 block of Courtney Lane shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They said there is one possible victim.
wymt.com
‘It could have turned into a bad situation’: Pike County man behind bars after bringing gun near school campus
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Pike County was arrested on Thursday after he brought a loaded handgun near school property. At Phelps High School, following a chilling call from a passerby who said he was “pacing and acting weird”, the School Resource Officer (SRO), who was also a Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy, responded and approached the man when he realized he had a gun.
wymt.com
‘I’ve still got work to do’: Magoffin County honors medical pioneer after more than 40 years of service
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Founders Day 2022 kicked off in Salyersville on Wednesday evening and is honoring Magoffin County’s medical pioneers but, on Thursday morning, folks gathered at the Hope Family Medical Center to honor a woman who has served her community for decades. “April the 1st, 1976, I...
1039thebulldog.com
Perry County inmate captured after walking away
An inmate who walked away from a work detail in Hazard Thursday afternoon has been found. Hazard Police went on the lookout for Tommy Kuhl after Kentucky River Regional Jail officials informed that he had walked away from his work release at the cemetery in front of Christopher Church of God.
