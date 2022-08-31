ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, KY

WATER AND FIRE, FIRE AND WATER

WATER AND FIRE, FIRE AND WATER – The home of the late Big Ed Combs of Isom burned to the ground Thursday evening, cutting off power to a large swath of the county from Isom to Blackey for several hours. The house was flooded in July, but the cause of the fire was not certain. (Photo by Sam Adams)
ISOM, KY
ARH flood relief distribution center still needs volunteers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We want to give you an update on the ARH disaster relief distribution center at the old JCPenney building in Hazard. ARH tells us at least 3500 people representing families have stopped by the distribution center. In turn, the regional CEO said more than 14 thousand people have been helped by the center.
HAZARD, KY
Roll-over crash closes US 52 on-ramp in Ironton

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer roll-over crash has closed the U.S. 52 on-ramp in Ironton. The crash happened at the eastbound on-ramp from Park Avenue to U.S. 52 this morning, Friday, Sept. 2. Officials on scene say they expect the ramp to be closed for several hours. The tractor-trailer was hauling coal, and crews […]
IRONTON, OH
Blaine, KY
BREAKING: Man found dead in Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A fisherman found an unidentified body floating in the Ohio River on Tuesday evening, according to police. The discovery was made near 15th Street around 7 p.m. Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says investigators say they do not believe the man’s body was in the river for more than a “couple days.” The medical […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Millstone community working to repair church

MILLSTONE, Ky. (WYMT) - Millstone Missionary Baptist Church holds a congregation of 250-300 people every Sunday. The recent flooding damaged parts of the church, but the pastor, along with members of the church, has worked every day to repair it. “We go from one job to the other. Whatever we...
MILLSTONE, KY
Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to a reported shooting in Huntington, according to dispatchers. The call about shots being fired along 22nd Street came in just before Noon Friday. officials say. Cabell 911 tells WSAZ.com a gun has been recovered by first responders, but a victim has...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Andy Beshear
Huntington lanes scheduled to close for traffic light replacement

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard are scheduled to close temporarily beginning on Tuesday for a traffic light replacement project. The temporary closure was announced Wednesday by the City of Huntington, and pertains to the northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd and 5th Avenues.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Missing person reported out of Pike County, Kentucky

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Millard, Kentucky woman has been reported missing by the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post. They say 55-year-old Rebecca Slone was last seen on Aug. 8, 2022, in the Coal Run community of Pike County. Troopers say she is five-foot-three inches tall, 125 lbs., and has brown hair and eyes. […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Police respond to possible shooting in Milton

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police and Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting in Milton. Dispatchers said the call came in from the 1100 block of Courtney Lane shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They said there is one possible victim.
MILTON, WV
‘It could have turned into a bad situation’: Pike County man behind bars after bringing gun near school campus

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man in Pike County was arrested on Thursday after he brought a loaded handgun near school property. At Phelps High School, following a chilling call from a passerby who said he was “pacing and acting weird”, the School Resource Officer (SRO), who was also a Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy, responded and approached the man when he realized he had a gun.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Perry County inmate captured after walking away

An inmate who walked away from a work detail in Hazard Thursday afternoon has been found. Hazard Police went on the lookout for Tommy Kuhl after Kentucky River Regional Jail officials informed that he had walked away from his work release at the cemetery in front of Christopher Church of God.
HAZARD, KY

