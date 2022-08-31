If you love the sound of Billy Joel, you won't have to travel to far from Central New York to enjoy it. A Billy Joel tribute show is returning to Upstate New York. The sounds of Billy Joel come to life at the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Friday November 4th at 7PM. Rick Zuccaro, aka Ricki Zee, will bring the hits of Billy Joel to life with his all-star band complete with piano, drums, guitar, bass, harmonica, trumpet and saxophone.

UTICA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO