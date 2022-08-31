ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You May Be Right- Billy Joel Tribute Show Returning To Upstate New York

If you love the sound of Billy Joel, you won't have to travel to far from Central New York to enjoy it. A Billy Joel tribute show is returning to Upstate New York. The sounds of Billy Joel come to life at the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Friday November 4th at 7PM. Rick Zuccaro, aka Ricki Zee, will bring the hits of Billy Joel to life with his all-star band complete with piano, drums, guitar, bass, harmonica, trumpet and saxophone.
Alleged Fight Between Two Juveniles in Clayville Sends One to Hospital

A domestic incident in Oneida County is under investigation. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says deputies were called to a location on Main Street in Clayville on Friday, September 2, 2022 after receiving a call about a stabbing and domestic incident. In addition to the OCSO, the New York State Police, Clayville Fire Department, and Edwards Ambulance also assisted with the case.
Have You Seen This Beautiful Wall Mural In The Works In Utica?

The cat is out of the bag! People have began to notice this amazing work of art in Utica. Retro Sorrento recently posted on Facebook the incredible work she, along with a few helpers, have been doing at Players of Utica on State Street. The project covers the entire 1500 square foot wall and is dedicated to the past and present theaters in Downtown Utica.
NYSP: Dunkirk Man Crashes Barricade and Sobriety Test

A Chautauqua County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a traffic barrier and failing a sobriety test. According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers out of the Jamestown barracks investigated the scene of an accident on Brigham Road (Route 98B) in Dunkirk, New York at approximately 11:45pm on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Rome Man, 31, Killed Walking On Route 49

A 31-year-old Rome man was killed while walking along Route 49 in the town of Marcy. New York State Police have identified the man as Robert Grande, and say he was walking in the westbound land near the Oriskany exit ramp when the accident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Grande was struck by a vehicle operated by Gerald Allen Jr, 54, of Rome, trooper said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stop Right There: UPD: Teen Stopped from Reaching for Loaded 9mm Handgun During Questioning

An ongoing investigation into a shots fired incident in Utica has resulted in the arrest of a juvenile. On Friday, August 26, 2022 officers with the Utica Police Department (UPD) were, according to a written release from the UPD, working with the GIVE Unit on a proactive detail related to a shots fired incident this week. As part of the investigation police stopped two people on the 1600 block of Oneida Street.
Do You Recognize This Rome Robbery Suspect or Truck? [PHOTOS]

Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying a suspect in an alleged robbery that took place on Tuesday. The New York State Police says the suspect, described as a white male between five feet and six feet tall, walked into the Turin Road Mart located at 8199 Turin Road, on the outer district of Rome, New York at approximately 6:00 p.m. on August 30, 2022.
‘Chaotic and Violent Scene’ in Syracuse After Teen’s Arrest Ignites Crowd

A Central New York teenager is under arrest facing multiple charges, after a foot pursuit on Wednesday. Police were conducting a proactive patrol near the 200 block of Geddes Street in Syracuse at approximately 8:34pm on August 31, 2022 when police said they saw someone acting suspiciously who appeared to be armed. In a written release the Syracuse Police Department said, “The individual’s actions also violated several local law statutes.”
Grammy Winning Country Artist Kicking Off Her Holiday Tour In CNY

If you missed her once this year, she's giving you another chance with a special holiday concert this winter. Turning Stone Resort and Casino is proud to welcome Grammy Award-winning artist LeAnn Rimes to their Event Center this winter. She will be kicking off her "Joy: The Holiday Tour" right here in Verona, New York on Friday, December 2nd at 8:00PM.
