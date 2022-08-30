ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WSAZ

Police on scene of reported shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have responded to a reported shooting in Huntington, according to dispatchers. The call about shots being fired along 22nd Street came in just before Noon Friday. officials say. Cabell 911 tells WSAZ.com a gun has been recovered by first responders, but a victim has...
WSAZ

Stabbing sends two men to the hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms two men were stabbed during an altercation in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County. It took place along Gap View Drive. One man was stabbed in the chest and the other was stabbed in the back. They...
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man charged with drug crimes, armed robbery in Huntington

Editor’s Note: The Huntington Police Department says the suspect’s name is Tavoyn Billy Morrison. Information originally released from the HPD stated the suspect’s name as “Tayvon Billy Morrison.” This article has been updated to reflect the correct information. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges in Cabell County, West Virginia. According […]
WOWK 13 News

Police: Man found dead in Ohio River identified

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington police have identified the body of a man found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to the HPD, the man has been identified as 51-year-old Christopher S. Delbart of Guyandotte. Authorities say a fisherman found Delbart’s body in the Ohio River around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 […]
Metro News

Trial date set in Kanawha County murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two accused murderers pleaded not guilty Thursday during their arraignments in Kanawha County Circuit Court. Mikeo Wooton, 20, of Dunbar and Davone Lee Foote Jr., 20, of Washington D.C., allegedly killed Keyshawnta St. John, 21, of Charleston, on March 13. They were both recently indicted on...
Metro News

Charleston police investigate deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are investigating a shooting death. Authorities said a woman was shot and killed at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 400 block of Lower Donnally Road near Kanawha City. A suspect was detained near the scene of the shooting, authorities said. It’s...
WSAZ

Accident involves school bus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
WSAZ

Charleston sees more than 10 shootings in a month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A string of shootings this month in Charleston has residents voicing their concerns, and city leaders are looking for solutions including City Councilman Chad Robinson. Robinson lives a few doors down from the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday. “The situation in the last few weeks...
Metro News

Boone County man sentenced for stolen mine equipment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Boone County man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for attempting to damage property at a mining site. A federal jury previously found Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville, guilty on charges related to stolen specialized mine equipment. The related incidents happened in May and June 2019, resulting in more than $5,000 in damages.
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff warns of phone scam posing as Kanawha County deputies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of a telephone scam impersonating their office. According to the KCSO, deputies have received reports of individuals getting a call from a scammer claiming to be with the KCSO. The scammer then tells the victim they’ve missed jury duty and […]
WOWK 13 News

Community remembers woman shot and killed in Kanawha City

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Selfless. Kind. Wonderful.” These are just a few of the words neighbors and friends used to describe Nancy Belcher, or otherwise known as Debbie to close friends. “It’s a loss for the whole community, and everybody loved Debbie. She was a wonderful, wonderful person,” said Baine Smith, a neighbor. On Tuesday, […]
Metro News

Huntington police identify body found in Ohio River

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Huntington Police Department announced Friday the identity of a person whose body was found in the Ohio River earlier this week. A fisherman spotted the body of 51-year-old Christopher S. Delbart on Tuesday. Officers said Delbart lived in the Guyandotte area. Police said they have...
WVNS

Fayetteville woman sentenced to prison for federal drug crime

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman was recently sentenced to one year and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents, Brittany Ellen Flint, 33, of Fayetteville, admitted she sold approximately 6.8 grams of methamphetamine to a undercover officer in Oak […]
wchstv.com

Inmate sentenced in killing of another inmate at South Central Regional Jail

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An inmate accused of killing another inmate at South Central Regional Jail in 2018 received additional prison time. Nathan Smith of Elkview was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years with credit for time served in the second-degree murder of Jeffrey Craig, 51, while they were incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail,
