RUPERT, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two brothers and their sister were arrested after an 87-year-old woman was found beaten by State Police in Greenbrier County on Tuesday. According to the complaint, it happened around 5 p.m. in the evening in Rupert. According to the victim, an 87-year-old female, she was attempting...

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO