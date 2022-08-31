Adding Russell Westbrook was a move that was initially celebrated by the Los Angeles Lakers fans, as he was considered a star point guard during his time with the Washington Wizards. However, Russell Westbrook did not end up being a good fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Many criticized his turnover-heavy play and the fact that he looked lost at times out on the court.

