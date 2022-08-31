ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns eyeing 1 high-scoring player?

The Phoenix Suns could be bringing some more firepower to the desert. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reported this week that the Suns have shown interest in trading for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Phoenix reached out to the Jazz about Bogdanovic following Utah’s trade of Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland on Thursday, Gambadoro adds.
Cavs Acquire Donovan Mitchell, Trade Collin Sexton, Others To Jazz

In exchange, the Cavs are sending Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and rookie lottery pick Ochai Agbaji to the Jazz, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. In exchange for Mitchell, the Cavs will send three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Jazz, Wojnarowski reported. Those picks are unprotected and are for the 2025, ’27 and ’29 drafts, sources told Hoops Wire.
NBA Insider Reveals Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook And A First-Round Pick For Mike Conley

Adding Russell Westbrook was a move that was initially celebrated by the Los Angeles Lakers fans, as he was considered a star point guard during his time with the Washington Wizards. However, Russell Westbrook did not end up being a good fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Many criticized his turnover-heavy play and the fact that he looked lost at times out on the court.
Jae Crowder Sending a Message to the Miami Heat?

It’s not the first time that Crowder has subliminally expressed his desire to reunite with Miami. The 32-year-old forward posted a cryptic tweet earlier in the summer as well, suggesting that he was open to change. There’s plenty of reason for Crowder to feel as though he could be...
