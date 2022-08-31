Read full article on original website
Phoenix Suns fans sound off on Anthony Davis NBA trade speculation: 'Are you nuts? Hell no'
Earlier this week, we published a story about how the Phoenix Suns had been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis in NBA trade speculation. The story quoted a Western Conference executive, who told Heavy.com that the Suns "would be an interesting fit" for Davis, once Phoenix could trade Deandre Ayton.
NBC Sports
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson And Bojan Bogdanovic In A Final Blockbuster Trade Around Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to find a trade partner to deal Russell Westbrook, but right now, they're stuck with the former NBA MVP. Westbrook hasn't been able to find his rhythm with the Purple and Gold, struggling to get things going, looking lost on this team. This...
3 trades Sixers can offer to Jazz to acquire Jordan Clarkson, others
It appears the Utah Jazz are in the middle of a fire sale. They have moved both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this offseason. They also traded Royce O’Neale at the beginning of the offseason. Therefore, it would make sense that veterans Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay and Malik Beasley...
Suns eyeing 1 high-scoring player?
The Phoenix Suns could be bringing some more firepower to the desert. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reported this week that the Suns have shown interest in trading for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Phoenix reached out to the Jazz about Bogdanovic following Utah’s trade of Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland on Thursday, Gambadoro adds.
NBC Sports
Jazz reportedly trade Donovan Mitchell to Cavaliers for Sexton, Markkanen, three first-round picks
Donovan Mitchell reportedly wanted to go to New York or Miami. Instead, he is headed to Cleveland to join one of the best young cores in the game and suddenly a rising threat in the East. The Jazz will trade three-time All-Star Mitchell to the Cavaliers for three unprotected first-round...
Yardbarker
Cavs Acquire Donovan Mitchell, Trade Collin Sexton, Others To Jazz
In exchange, the Cavs are sending Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and rookie lottery pick Ochai Agbaji to the Jazz, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. In exchange for Mitchell, the Cavs will send three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Jazz, Wojnarowski reported. Those picks are unprotected and are for the 2025, ’27 and ’29 drafts, sources told Hoops Wire.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook And A First-Round Pick For Mike Conley
Adding Russell Westbrook was a move that was initially celebrated by the Los Angeles Lakers fans, as he was considered a star point guard during his time with the Washington Wizards. However, Russell Westbrook did not end up being a good fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Many criticized his turnover-heavy play and the fact that he looked lost at times out on the court.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Sending a Message to the Miami Heat?
It’s not the first time that Crowder has subliminally expressed his desire to reunite with Miami. The 32-year-old forward posted a cryptic tweet earlier in the summer as well, suggesting that he was open to change. There’s plenty of reason for Crowder to feel as though he could be...
Suns' Mikal Bridges Ecstatic to Stay in the Valley
Suns small forward Mikal Bridges is excited for next season with the Suns despite trade rumors.
FanSided
