1470 WMBD
Another teen is arrested in connection with a fight at Peoria Stadium
PEORIA, Ill. — Another teenager has been arrested for the brawl at Peoria Stadium last Friday night during Peoria High School’s season opener football game with Metamora. Peoria Police say on Thursday, detectives arrested a 16-year-old male for Mob Action. The juvenile is a District 150 student. He...
wlds.com
Canton Teen Located Safe
The Canton Police Department says a teen that’s been missing since early August has been found safe. 17 year old Summer Rayne Rodgers was reported missing on August 12th after leaving her home to go meet someone. According to an update posted by the Canton Police Department and Missing...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Sheriff asking for help to identify burglar
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a person who broke into and stole from Shelton’s Bar early Thursday morning. Security video from Shelton’s Bar shows a person walking through the kitchen. According to police reports, this...
hoiabc.com
Support continues for Woodford County family after car crash
MINONK (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A deadly weekend car crash killed an elderly woman and left an entire Woodford County family with serious injuries. The youth football community and beyond have come together to raise thousands of dollars. Now, they’re creating a better place for the family to heal.
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: September 2, 2022
At 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 30, a campus Safety Cruiser driver noticed a fire had erupted in a dumpster at the south side of Williams Hall. The fire was producing large amounts of smoke and flames. The Peoria Fire Department was called, arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames. There was no major structural damage to the building and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Central Illinois Proud
Man injured in shooting on Archer Avenue
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been sent to the hospital after a shooting near Archer and California Avenue at 2:33 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the scene on an 11-round shot spotter, where they located a male victim. The...
Central Illinois Proud
No suspect yet in shooting that left one teen injured
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 19-year-old has been transported to a local hospital after a shooting occurred at S. Griswold Street and W. Marquette Street Thursday afternoon. Police reported to the 2400 block of W. Marquette Avenue on a 6-round shot spotter alert just before 3:00 p.m. At the scene, they located the male victim. He was shot in the leg and his injuries were not life-threatening.
Central Illinois Proud
Man wanted for viral animal cruelty incident, other warrants
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A warrant has been issued Thursday for a man involved in an animal cruelty incident that went viral in August. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a warrant has been issued for Nicholas Prince not only for animal cruelty but also for an unrelated violation of an order of protection and a misdemeanor traffic warrant.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: 1 dead in pedestrian-motorcycle crash
UPDATE (12:30 a.m.) - Pedestrian dies from injuries in a crash with a motorcyclist in the northbound lanes of Veterans Parkway, between East Empire and Eastland Drive, Bloomington Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office said late Friday night. The pedestrian, whose name is not being released, was pronounced...
wcbu.org
Peoria firefighters make the move to new Station 4
Peoria Fire Department firefighters are spending their first few weeks in a brand new station. The Edward B. Gaines, Jr. Fire Station 4, named after the first black firefighter in Peoria, is located at the corner of West Howett Street and South Western Avenue. The construction has been a years-long process, starting in 2019.
hoiabc.com
6 grandkids are about to get a new house
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -A relief group has big plans to build and give away three brand new homes in Peoria. The roof was raised in the East Bluff Thursday on East Thrush Avenue. Habitat for Humanity is making progress on a home that will help a couple married...
wcbu.org
Chaplain Martin Johnson brings care and comfort to Peoria Police Department
The Peoria Police Department’s lead chaplain Martin Johnson provides comfort and peace for both officers and families impacted by the trauma of violent crime. Johnson’s position grew out of an effort to increase communication between the police department and Peoria’s African American community. He was a part of these discussions as a community pastor at the time, about two years ago.
1470 WMBD
Pair arrested for stolen vehicle and gun in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police arrested two men late Wednesday morning after finding a stolen vehicle and a loaded handgun, which was also apparently stolen. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says police observed Naquavion Lewis, 22, and Tarjie Whitley, 19, enter a vehicle about 11 a.m. and drive away from N. Shipman Street, not far from Landmark Apartments.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged with battery of nurses, correctional officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria woman Tierra Medlock, age 24, has been charged with battery of two Unity Point nurses in July as well as battery of a correctional officer shortly thereafter. Her first two indictments allege that Medlock made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with...
Central Illinois Proud
5 more arrested in relation to Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police detectives have identified five more individuals related to a fight at Peoria Stadium. According to a Peoria police press release, detectives arrested three 16-year-olds, one 15-year-old and one 17-year-old for mob action and transported them to the Juvenile Detention Center. All five were...
Peoria County corrections undersheriff retires after 28 years
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A longtime leader with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office officially retired on Wednesday. Growing up, Ronda Guyton said she wanted to work in law enforcement and one area in particular piqued her interest. “I knew that I wanted to start at the ground level, so that’s starting in corrections. You want […]
Central Illinois Proud
Police recover stolen car and firearm, arrest 2
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested two individuals in relation to a stolen car and firearm Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers located an unoccupied stolen vehicle, with the assistance of the license plate reader system, near Shipman Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
25newsnow.com
Peoria man convicted of 2021 murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been found guilty for his role in a May 2021 homicide in Peoria. Arenza Brown was found guilty Thursday of first degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem from a May 10, 2021...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman indicted for battery against police officer and pregnant woman
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was indicted for battery against a police officer and a pregnant woman Tuesday. According to Peoria County records, on Aug. 7, 21-year-old Chrischauna K. Smith struck and injured a pregnant woman. On Aug. 16 Smith also kicked a police officer while resisting arrest.
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Doll collection tops hundreds in Pontiac museum
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Shirley McCrady is living out her dollhouse dream. When the Pontiac native retired, it gave her and her husband, Ken an avenue to open Pontiac Doll and Toy Museum back in November. “The mission was to get all these dolls out of our house because...
