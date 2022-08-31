ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Buchanan’s Last Day Sept. 15; Gordon, Wyoming GOP To Pick Interim Secretary Of State

Ed Buchanan's Last Day Sept. 15; Gordon, Wyoming GOP To Pick Interim Secretary Of State

Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan's last day on the job before he leaves to become a judge is Sept. 15. It's up to Governor Mark Gordon and the state GOP to pick someone to finish out the Secretary of State's term. The Wyoming Constitution presents hurdles for consideration of GOP Secretary of State primary election winner Chuck Gray.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lobbying Groups Primary Election Scorecard

Wyoming Lobbying Groups Primary Election Scorecard

Wyoming Realtors Political Action Committee: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Wyoming Education Association: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Gun Owners of America: 19 wins, 7 losses .730. Wyoming Mining Association: 21 wins, 9 losses .700. Wyoming Hospital Association: 17 wins, 10...
oilcity.news

Wyo Sec. of State Buchanan expected to depart soon, appointment likely

The temporary appointment will overlap with the general election — a critical time for the office which oversees Wyoming’s elections. Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan will leave office before the end of his term. Buchanan’s departure will trigger an appointment process to fill the role until January.
wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming Weed and Pest Introduces Biological Control Project in Fremont County

LANDER, WY (August 31, 2022) – What some people may think is a beautiful white flower is actually an aggressively invasive weed. Hoary cress, also known as whitetop, is a noxious weed that causes many problems throughout Wyoming. To mitigate the spread of this noxious weed, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has begun biological control with a tiny mite.
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, September 3, 2022

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, September 3, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by west of Glendo, Wyoming by Darin Geringer. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislature Discussing Medicaid Expansion Again

Wyoming Legislature Discussing Medicaid Expansion Again

Recent legislation provided through the America Rescue Plan Act allows states to extend postpartum coverage offered through Medicaid to mothers for a 12-month period. The Wyoming Legislature is now considering this Medicaid expansion through a state plan amendment. If approved, the...
K2 Radio

Wyoming Department of Health to Restart Free Narcan Program

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced in a press release that free orders of the temporary opioid overdose antidote Narcan will be available for Wyoming groups through the WDH. Erica Mathews, Grants and Programs Unit manager with the WDH Behavioral Health Division, said in the release the program is...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Author Craig Johnson To Release New Longmire Book On September 6

Wyoming Author Craig Johnson To Release New Longmire Book On September 6

Fans of Craig Johnson's popular book series set in northeast Wyoming have seen the title character, Walt Longmire, travel the world. From Vietnam (in "Another Man's Moccasins") to Mexico (in "Depth of Winter"), Johnson has sent his popular Wyoming sheriff on adventures far from his home in "Durant."
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Obituaries: Week of August 20 – 26, 2022

Wyoming Obituaries: Week of August 20 – 26, 2022

Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of August 20 – 26. Our condolences to family and friends:. Aug. 20:. Shane Lloyd Frandson, 26, Worland (formerly...
oilcity.news

Third-party candidates enter races; college and NCSD board candidates announced

CASPER, Wyo. — The filing period for third-party candidates and nonpartisan offices in the 2022 Wyoming general election closed Monday. In Natrona County, those include the Casper College and Natrona County School District boards, fire districts, and soil conservation districts. Here are the candidates, according to the Natrona County...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.94, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.96 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 10 cents from a week ago, and is up 31 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It’s A Great Hunting Rifle

Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It's A Great Hunting Rifle

The AR rifle's adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
svinews.com

The First Airstream Dealership in Wyoming is now open

◆ When it comes to RVs, the Deckers, founders of the dealership, focus on quality and customer service. Airstream travel trailers are hard to miss. Their unique shape and shiny, silver finish has the sun glistening off them, as if to say, “This is more than your average RV.” And that statement would be right. In fact, Airstream products have been top of the line for decades.
