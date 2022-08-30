ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, September 3, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by west of Glendo, Wyoming by Darin Geringer. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It’s A Great Hunting Rifle

The AR rifle's adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Yes, Snipe Hunting Is A Real Thing; Wyoming Season Opens Thursday

Many outdoors enthusiasts have at one time or another been on the receiving end, the giving end – or both ends – of the "snipe hunt" practical joke. However, snipe are an actual wetland bird species that...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Friends Mourn Passing of Cody Musician Luke Bell

The nation is mourning the loss of Luke Bell, a country singer-songwriter whose star was on the rise. But in Wyoming, where his roots lie, Luke Bell is remembered as a charismatic young man who "lit up a room" whenever he entered.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Author Craig Johnson To Release New Longmire Book On September 6

Fans of Craig Johnson's popular book series set in northeast Wyoming have seen the title character, Walt Longmire, travel the world. From Vietnam (in "Another Man's Moccasins") to Mexico (in "Depth of Winter"), Johnson has sent his popular Wyoming sheriff on adventures far from his home in "Durant."
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: Before You Ask, Let Me Explain What I Do for a Living

"Hi. My name is Aaron and I like to drive." This is how I imagine my introduction would be were there some kind of group therapy for driver's anonymous. And even then, I'd probably only be there under court order. Driving doesn't interfere with my life. It is something I love doing and I get to do it (more or less) for a living. Well, technically, I get paid to write, but I do a lot of driving to lead up to said writing. And the driving is the fun bit.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Ed Buchanan’s Last Day Sept. 15; Gordon, Wyoming GOP To Pick Interim Secretary Of State

Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan's last day on the job before he leaves to become a judge is Sept. 15. It's up to Governor Mark Gordon and the state GOP to pick someone to finish out the Secretary of State's term. The Wyoming Constitution presents hurdles for consideration of GOP Secretary of State primary election winner Chuck Gray.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken on the South Flat Road in Worland, Wyoming by Franco Ramero. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Obituaries: Week of August 20 – 26, 2022

Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of August 20 – 26. Our condolences to family and friends:. Aug. 20:. Shane Lloyd Frandson, 26, Worland (formerly...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.96, is down 1 cent from our last report of $3.97 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 3 cents from a week ago, and is up 35 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Chuck Gray Won, So Get Over It

I am very frustrated with the Wyoming Republican Party – specifically those who think they know better than the WY voters. Chuck Gray won the election for WY Secretary of State and should be supported by the Republican Party as the people have spoken (voted). Now I read that...
WYOMING STATE

