Potential For Conflicts With Grizzlies Rise As Wyoming Hunters Take To Backcountry
Hunters are taking to the backcountry just as Wyoming's grizzly bears are trying to fatten up for the winter – and that can lead to trouble. Archery hunters in particular do everything people are told not to do in...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, September 3, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by west of Glendo, Wyoming by Darin Geringer. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include...
Wyoming AR-15 Fans Say It’s A Great Hunting Rifle
The AR rifle's adaptability and reliability make it a good choice for hunting and sport shooting in Wyoming, a hunter and a gun shop manager said. The AR-15 and similar firearms, such as the AR-10, are the most popular rifles...
Yes, Snipe Hunting Is A Real Thing; Wyoming Season Opens Thursday
Many outdoors enthusiasts have at one time or another been on the receiving end, the giving end – or both ends – of the "snipe hunt" practical joke. However, snipe are an actual wetland bird species that...
Wyoming Friends Mourn Passing of Cody Musician Luke Bell
The nation is mourning the loss of Luke Bell, a country singer-songwriter whose star was on the rise. But in Wyoming, where his roots lie, Luke Bell is remembered as a charismatic young man who "lit up a room" whenever he entered.
Wyoming Author Craig Johnson To Release New Longmire Book On September 6
Fans of Craig Johnson's popular book series set in northeast Wyoming have seen the title character, Walt Longmire, travel the world. From Vietnam (in "Another Man's Moccasins") to Mexico (in "Depth of Winter"), Johnson has sent his popular Wyoming sheriff on adventures far from his home in "Durant."
Wyoming State Treasurer Pours $25K Into Others’ Campaigns And Causes; Most Fare Poorly
Wyoming's state treasurer gave more than $25,000 of his own money in donations to candidates and causes besides his own campaign during this year's primary election. While state Treasurer Curt Meier donated $5,566 to his own primary-election campaign, he...
Aaron Turpen: Before You Ask, Let Me Explain What I Do for a Living
"Hi. My name is Aaron and I like to drive." This is how I imagine my introduction would be were there some kind of group therapy for driver's anonymous. And even then, I'd probably only be there under court order. Driving doesn't interfere with my life. It is something I love doing and I get to do it (more or less) for a living. Well, technically, I get paid to write, but I do a lot of driving to lead up to said writing. And the driving is the fun bit.
Wyoming Legislator Says Highway Patrol Improperly Released Info In Trooper Arrest
State Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, wants to know why the Wyoming Highway Patrol sent out a press release announcing that it had arrested one of its troopers before he had officially been charged with a crime. Brown filed a complaint, which...
Ed Buchanan’s Last Day Sept. 15; Gordon, Wyoming GOP To Pick Interim Secretary Of State
Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan's last day on the job before he leaves to become a judge is Sept. 15. It's up to Governor Mark Gordon and the state GOP to pick someone to finish out the Secretary of State's term. The Wyoming Constitution presents hurdles for consideration of GOP Secretary of State primary election winner Chuck Gray.
Wyoming Considers State Law Making Non-Native Families Last Resort For Foster Care, Adoption Of American Indian Kids
With the possibility of a change in federal law looming, Wyoming lawmakers on Monday considered drafting a law requiring American Indian foster children to be placed as much as possible with extended family or in tribal homes, rather than non-tribal families.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken on the South Flat Road in Worland, Wyoming by Franco Ramero. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE...
Wyoming Obituaries: Week of August 20 – 26, 2022
Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of August 20 – 26. Our condolences to family and friends:. Aug. 20:. Shane Lloyd Frandson, 26, Worland (formerly...
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.96, is down 1 cent from our last report of $3.97 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 3 cents from a week ago, and is up 35 cents per gallon from one year ago.
Letter To The Editor: Chuck Gray Won, So Get Over It
I am very frustrated with the Wyoming Republican Party – specifically those who think they know better than the WY voters. Chuck Gray won the election for WY Secretary of State and should be supported by the Republican Party as the people have spoken (voted). Now I read that...
