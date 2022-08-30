ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi, LA

KLFY News 10

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe

UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Missing Baton Rouge woman with dementia has Bastrop ties, seen near Winnsboro

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Baton Rouge woman who suffers from dementia. Louisiana State Police say Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing Thursday. Police say she has family in Bastrop and may have been headed that way. She was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro, according to an LSP news release reproduced below.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman

JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville. According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.
JONESVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe announces Labor Day closures and schedules

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, the City of Monroe announced Labor Day closures and schedules. City of Monroe Facilities Closed on September 5, 2022Reopen on September 6, 2022 The Monroe Transit System Closed on September 5, 2022Resume on September 6, 2022 City of Monroe Trash Schedule Collected on September 5, 2022, andSeptember […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

BOIL ADVISORY: Louisiana Department of Health rescinds D’Arbonne Water System South’s boil advisory for Union Parish

UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health rescinded D’Arbonne Water System South’s boil advisory for Union Parish, La. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the D’Arbonne Water System South issued a boil advisory for its customers in Union Parish, La. due to a break in […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Catahoula Parish experiences parish-wide power outage

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Catahoula Parish, La. experienced a parish-wide power outage. According to reports, Catahoula Parish Schools and Central Office will dismiss at 2 PM. As of now, there is no anticipated time for the power to be restored from Concordia Electric. As always, we will keep you […]
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA
KEDM

Discover Monroe-West Monroe Hires Communications Assistant

Brooklyn Burlew has joined the Discover Monroe-West Monroe team as the Communications Assistant. Burlew is currently a student at the University of Louisiana at Monroe studying Business Administration with a concentration in marketing and management. “I am thrilled to start this new journey with Discover Monroe-West Monroe, and I cannot...
MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Three North Louisiana parishes will get road improvement funds

One North Louisiana project is among nine for which the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development recently received bids. Among them are safety improvements to various curves on state highways throughout Lincoln, Ouachita, and Union parishes. A bid of $6,269,405.50 was submitted.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Dam breach halts work on Cheniere Lake Spillway

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Work on the Cheniere Lake Spillway is at a standstill while Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development determines why the dam breached this past weekend. Ouachita Parish Police Jury vice president Jack Clampit says it appears the leak started close to recent construction. He...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KEDM

City of Monroe upcoming office closure and trash and transit schedules

A reminder that City of Monroe facilities will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of the Labor Day holiday and will reopen Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Monroe Transit System will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Regular services will resume Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

2019 murder of Morehouse Parish man still unsolved

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In 2019, a small Morehouse Parish community was shaken after their neighbor was found murdered inside of his own home. The investigation never led to an arrest and his killer is still at large. Forty-two-year-old Tommy J. Jarrell was gunned down in his home in the Spicewood Village Mobile Park on May […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING TEEN: 14-year-old runaway found safe by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies

UPDATE (08/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have located 14-year-old Keara Thomas and she is safe. CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating 14-year-old Keara Thomas. Thomas was last seen at her residence in Calhoun, La., wearing blue jeans with a […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

2 Cars 2 Winners: The Finney Family

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Tickets are on sale for the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, raising money for Women’s, Children’s, and Critical Care Services at the hospital. So many families rely on those services to make it through a tough time, including the Finney...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Get 40-cent discount on gas at these NELA Circle K locations

MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - Circle K is selling gas at a big discount for a few hours on the first day of September. They are giving customers a 40-cent discount on fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2022. The discount is not available at locations...
MONROE, LA
opso.net

OPSO Mourns Loss of Retired Captain James Cannon

Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell and Deputies are mourning the loss of Retired Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain James Cannon. Captain Cannon passed away August 31, 2022. He began his career at OPSO in the Patrol Division in 1996, where he served until he retired in 2008 with 12...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA

