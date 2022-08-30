ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellaville, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Wildcats Softball Team clobbers Webster County

PRESTON, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcats Softball Team (SCHS) scored 12 runs on nine hits in the top of the third inning and took advantage of four errors en route to a 19-1 drubbing of Webster County (WCHS) on Wednesday, August 31 at Webster County High School in Preston, GA.
Opelika-Auburn News

High school football scoreboard: Auburn High, Opelika win big; Beauregard still undefeated

Clyde Pittman and Davis Harsin both threw for two first-half touchdowns each and the Tigers rolled over Dothan 42-14 on Friday night in Duck Samford Stadium. Auburn High led 35-0 before taking a 35-7 lead into halftime. Pittman hit Tyler McKinnel for the Tigers’ first score, before Harsin came in and threw a 50-yard bomb to Jack Hudson as the Tigers rotated quarterbacks and exploded out of the gates.
Americus Times-Recorder

Bedleg’s hat trick leads Hurricanes to 4-0 rout of Middle Georgia State

AMERICUS – Approximately five minutes into the second half of the GSW Men’s Soccer Team’s match against Middle Georgia State, the Hurricanes maintained a 1-0 lead on a goal by freshman forward Lucas Bedleg before play was stopped due to lightning in the area. After a 30-minute delay, the match resumed and GSW caught lightning in a bottle, as Bedleg added two more goals for a hat trick (three goals scored) and junior midfielder Matteo Landais added a fourth to complete the Hurricanes’ 4-0 clean sheet (shutout) of Middle Georgia State on Wednesday, August 31 at Hurricane Field.
WALB 10

Three Minutes with Morgan: Nemo McCloud of Lee County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During this walk our sports reporter Morgan Jackson got to learn more about our week 2 Player of the Week: Nemo McCloud. McCloud is a junior DE at Lee County High School. In the Trojan’s win against Hapeville Charter, McCloud had two sacks, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for a touchdown!
WRBL News 3

Lanett mourns death of Offensive Line Coach Marcus White

Lanett, AL (WRBL) – The Lanett High School football team has lost a beloved coach over the weekend. Marcus White, who just joined the Panthers staff this season, passed away on Sunday August. 28th.While Coach White just joined the Panthers this season, he had a tremendous career in football. He played for Auburn University and […]
WRBL News 3

Callaway Cavaliers learning from early mistakes

Hogansville, GA (WRBL) – This week’s PrepZone Game of the Week will feature the Troup County Tigers taking on the Callaway Cavaliers. The Cavs football team is known to come out to a fast start, but this season has been a departure from the norm. Two tough losses to the Opelika and Cedartown has left […]
collegeandmagnolia.com

How to Watch and Listen - Auburn vs Mercer; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Game time: 6:00 pm CST/7:00 pm EST - Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. TV channel: ESPN+/SEC Network+ (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) It’ll be essential to have ESPN+ to watch this game, so you can sign up for that package here if you don’t have access already. TV...
Americus Times-Recorder

Wardlow Augustus “Gus” Johnson, Jr. : August 28, 2022

Wardlow Augustus “Gus” Johnson, Jr., 92, of Macon, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 20022. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Alexander IV Senior Living. Private burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery. Born in Plains, Georgia, Gus grew...
WRBL News 3

Community advocate icon, Robert Anderson passes away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Robert Anderson loved his community. As a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Anderson hosted his chapter’s annual Purple and Gold Golf Tournament to raise funds for scholarships. The tournament was eventually renamed. It now bears Anderson’s name. Anderson was a work horse. A trailblazer, he was the first black executive […]
WTVM

Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The owner of a well-known Columbus laundry business has passed away. 62-year-old Tripp Wade was the owner of Wade Cleaners - founded by his grandfather. Wade was involved in charitable projects and served on the board of Midtown Columbus Inc. for a decade. He was also...
Americus Times-Recorder

South Georgia Tech’s new CDL initiative helping area companies

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College is “going the extra mile” by working with area businesses and industries to help alleviate the shortage of trained commercial truck drivers by offering a two-week class for individuals already employed who need restricted Class A and Class B commercial truck driver’s certifications to perform their current duties.
Americus Times-Recorder

Larry Leon Underwood: August 27, 2022

Mr. Larry Leon Underwood age 77, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Rev. Daryl Brown will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time in the funeral home chapel on Thursday.
auburnvillager.com

'Lemonade Man' leaves a lasting legacy

For the thousands who visit Auburn during the year, often the trip is not complete without an excursion to Toomer’s Drugs for a sip of their famous lemonade. Nestled proudly on Toomer’s Corner, this small shop has been paramount to Auburn history. Although it originated as a drugstore in 1896, its reputation can give thanks to the tart and tang of its lemonade.
AUBURN, AL
tjournal.com

Transformation Coming to Downtown Buena Vista

 Local business and property owners have made significant improvements to historic buildings around 'The Square' in Buena Vista over the last few years. Those improvements to private property stand out in stark contrast to the condition of the downtown public spaces. The paint on the stately Marion County Courthouse is as cracked as the streets that surround it.
