JDS Glass-Lining Manufacturer Announces Joint Venture with German-Based GMM Pfaudler
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find them
Tamarack Foods Announces Construction Completion with Ribbon Cutting and Open House
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Wildcats Softball Team clobbers Webster County
PRESTON, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcats Softball Team (SCHS) scored 12 runs on nine hits in the top of the third inning and took advantage of four errors en route to a 19-1 drubbing of Webster County (WCHS) on Wednesday, August 31 at Webster County High School in Preston, GA.
St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School hires new director of Lady Vikings basketball
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has a new Lady Vikings basketball and head coach, according to a press release from the school. Meet Bryant Thomas, who has over 15 years of experience as a basketball coach, consultant and skills development trainer. Born and raised in Columbus, Georgia, Thomas founded Perfect Practice Basketball […]
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football scoreboard: Auburn High, Opelika win big; Beauregard still undefeated
Clyde Pittman and Davis Harsin both threw for two first-half touchdowns each and the Tigers rolled over Dothan 42-14 on Friday night in Duck Samford Stadium. Auburn High led 35-0 before taking a 35-7 lead into halftime. Pittman hit Tyler McKinnel for the Tigers’ first score, before Harsin came in and threw a 50-yard bomb to Jack Hudson as the Tigers rotated quarterbacks and exploded out of the gates.
Americus Times-Recorder
Bedleg’s hat trick leads Hurricanes to 4-0 rout of Middle Georgia State
AMERICUS – Approximately five minutes into the second half of the GSW Men’s Soccer Team’s match against Middle Georgia State, the Hurricanes maintained a 1-0 lead on a goal by freshman forward Lucas Bedleg before play was stopped due to lightning in the area. After a 30-minute delay, the match resumed and GSW caught lightning in a bottle, as Bedleg added two more goals for a hat trick (three goals scored) and junior midfielder Matteo Landais added a fourth to complete the Hurricanes’ 4-0 clean sheet (shutout) of Middle Georgia State on Wednesday, August 31 at Hurricane Field.
Carrollton, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Rome High School football team will have a game with Carrollton High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Phenix City, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Enterprise High School football team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Enterprise High SchoolCentral-Phenix City High School.
WALB 10
Three Minutes with Morgan: Nemo McCloud of Lee County
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During this walk our sports reporter Morgan Jackson got to learn more about our week 2 Player of the Week: Nemo McCloud. McCloud is a junior DE at Lee County High School. In the Trojan’s win against Hapeville Charter, McCloud had two sacks, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for a touchdown!
Lanett mourns death of Offensive Line Coach Marcus White
Lanett, AL (WRBL) – The Lanett High School football team has lost a beloved coach over the weekend. Marcus White, who just joined the Panthers staff this season, passed away on Sunday August. 28th.While Coach White just joined the Panthers this season, he had a tremendous career in football. He played for Auburn University and […]
Callaway Cavaliers learning from early mistakes
Hogansville, GA (WRBL) – This week’s PrepZone Game of the Week will feature the Troup County Tigers taking on the Callaway Cavaliers. The Cavs football team is known to come out to a fast start, but this season has been a departure from the norm. Two tough losses to the Opelika and Cedartown has left […]
Coach Speak: Clemson making a move with 4-star Peach State safety - Troup County's Noah Dixon has tremendous upside
Even before midnight struck on Sept. 1, when college coaches across the country could have direct contact with junior prospects, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had a scheduled call with a priority safety (...)
collegeandmagnolia.com
How to Watch and Listen - Auburn vs Mercer; Time, TV Channel, Weather
Game time: 6:00 pm CST/7:00 pm EST - Saturday, September 3rd, 2022. TV channel: ESPN+/SEC Network+ (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) It’ll be essential to have ESPN+ to watch this game, so you can sign up for that package here if you don’t have access already. TV...
CBS Sports
Auburn vs. Mercer: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Auburn Tigers will play against a Division II opponent, the Mercer Bears, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers struggled last season, ending up 6-7. How To Watch. When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama. TV:...
Americus Times-Recorder
Wardlow Augustus “Gus” Johnson, Jr. : August 28, 2022
Wardlow Augustus “Gus” Johnson, Jr., 92, of Macon, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 20022. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Alexander IV Senior Living. Private burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery. Born in Plains, Georgia, Gus grew...
Community advocate icon, Robert Anderson passes away
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Robert Anderson loved his community. As a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Anderson hosted his chapter’s annual Purple and Gold Golf Tournament to raise funds for scholarships. The tournament was eventually renamed. It now bears Anderson’s name. Anderson was a work horse. A trailblazer, he was the first black executive […]
WTVM
Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The owner of a well-known Columbus laundry business has passed away. 62-year-old Tripp Wade was the owner of Wade Cleaners - founded by his grandfather. Wade was involved in charitable projects and served on the board of Midtown Columbus Inc. for a decade. He was also...
Americus Times-Recorder
South Georgia Tech’s new CDL initiative helping area companies
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College is “going the extra mile” by working with area businesses and industries to help alleviate the shortage of trained commercial truck drivers by offering a two-week class for individuals already employed who need restricted Class A and Class B commercial truck driver’s certifications to perform their current duties.
Americus Times-Recorder
Larry Leon Underwood: August 27, 2022
Mr. Larry Leon Underwood age 77, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Rev. Daryl Brown will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time in the funeral home chapel on Thursday.
auburnvillager.com
'Lemonade Man' leaves a lasting legacy
For the thousands who visit Auburn during the year, often the trip is not complete without an excursion to Toomer’s Drugs for a sip of their famous lemonade. Nestled proudly on Toomer’s Corner, this small shop has been paramount to Auburn history. Although it originated as a drugstore in 1896, its reputation can give thanks to the tart and tang of its lemonade.
tjournal.com
Transformation Coming to Downtown Buena Vista
Local business and property owners have made significant improvements to historic buildings around 'The Square' in Buena Vista over the last few years. Those improvements to private property stand out in stark contrast to the condition of the downtown public spaces. The paint on the stately Marion County Courthouse is as cracked as the streets that surround it.
WATCH New 3 Midday: New details on Torch Hill Road homicide and school merger update
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On News 3 Midday, well have an update on a double homicide on Torch Hill Road. Plus, two schools in the Muscogee County School District are set to become one in just two years. An update on a the new school being built to replace Dawson Elementary and St. Marys Road […]
