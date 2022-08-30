AMERICUS – Approximately five minutes into the second half of the GSW Men’s Soccer Team’s match against Middle Georgia State, the Hurricanes maintained a 1-0 lead on a goal by freshman forward Lucas Bedleg before play was stopped due to lightning in the area. After a 30-minute delay, the match resumed and GSW caught lightning in a bottle, as Bedleg added two more goals for a hat trick (three goals scored) and junior midfielder Matteo Landais added a fourth to complete the Hurricanes’ 4-0 clean sheet (shutout) of Middle Georgia State on Wednesday, August 31 at Hurricane Field.

