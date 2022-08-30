Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
4-year-old girl missing in Indiana believed to be in ‘extreme danger’
(PLAINFIELD, Ind.) — Police in Indiana are looking for a missing 4-year-old girl who reportedly wandered from her home nearly 24 hours ago and is believed to be in extreme danger. Fiedwenya Fiefe was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday after she left her home in the Legacy Farms...
WISH-TV
Crash closes northbound U.S. 52 lanes in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Lanes are closed on U.S. 52 northbound near 450 North due to a crash, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are advising drivers to avoid the area for the next hour. Investigators have not provided additional information regarding the extent of...
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
Suspect charged with killing Elwood police officer appears in court
The man accused of killing Elwood police Officer Noah Shahnavaz is back in jail after he appeared in a Madison County court for an initial hearing Friday morning.
Man walking dog finds body in pond in Lafayette neighborhood
A man walking his dog came across a body in a pond Wednesday morning inside a Lafayette neighborhood.
WLFI.com
Planned Parenthood sues Tippecanoe Co. prosecutor
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County prosecutor has been named as a defendant in Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the State of Indiana. Prosecutor Pat Harrington is one of seven county prosecutors named as defendants. The lawsuit filed Tuesday does not give a reason why those prosecutors are named, saying only that "per the Indiana Code the County Prosecutors are obligated to enforce state law in their respective counties."
WLWT 5
Police cancel Amber Alert for 9-year-old Indiana girl
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Police have cancelled an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old Indiana girl. The alert was cancelled Thursday afternoon just after 3 p.m. No further information was confirmed at this time. The child is described as being 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has...
WIBC.com
Police Search of Wabash River May Be Connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. Divers were seen in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians. The Murder Sheet reports the search is...
WLFI.com
Man arrested after Overlook Pointe shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is behind bars after a shooting late Tuesday at Overlook Pointe Apartments. Bryce Smith, 32, faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation, both while armed with a deadly weapon. Police say Smith pulled out a gun and fired one shot during...
Tippecanoe Sheriff asks for help identifying school bus vandals
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying the individuals involved in damaging the Wea Elementary and Wea Middle School school buses and playground equipment.
Indiana man arrested on kidnapping count after missing 11-year-old girl found at his home, police say
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man on Sunday after officers say they found a missing 11-year-old Illinois girl at his home. The girl was declared missing out of Vermilion County, Illinois on Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana to go to a home […]
Indianapolis Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old girl believed to be in 'extreme danger'
An Amber Alert has issued for a 9-year-old girl they believed to be in "extreme danger" has been canceled, police said.
Suspect in shooting of Dutch soldiers was 'looking for trouble,' witnesses say
Witnesses in the shooting of three Dutch soldiers over the weekend in downtown Indianapolis told police the suspect was "looking for trouble" when he encountered and later shot them.
Vandals hit Kokomo playground, latest crime in Indian Heights neighborhood
KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo Police are investigating several crimes in a neighborhood on the southside of the city. A playground is covered in graffiti, on the slides, in the tunnel and even underneath the equipment. “It’s happening too much and too often,” said Debby Rayn, a neighbor. Overnight vandals spray painted vulgar pictures and words […]
Ind. woman convicted of poisoning man’s oatmeal, strangling him with his favorite tie amid custody dispute
CARMEL, Ind. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was found guilty last week of killing the father of one her children by poisoning his oatmeal and strangling him with his favorite necktie. Court records show Heidi Littlefield was charged with murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, and she...
Grad student charged after allegedly battering girlfriend for not washing dishes
A Purdue graduate student was charged with domestic battery among other charges on Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend during an argument over washing dishes. Lafayette Police responded to the home of Haowei Sun, 25, Monday night after his girlfriend called while locked in her bedroom, according to a probable cause affidavit.
UPDATE: Statewide Amber Alert canceled
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled by the investigative agency. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540. An Amber Alert has been declared by Indiana State Police regarding the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl in Indianapolis. Delilah Jennings is 3 feet 6 […]
Westfield man accused of hitting street department worker in head with gun, yelling slur during ‘road rage’ incident
WESTFIELD, Ind. – A Westfield man is accused of yelling expletives and a slur during a “road rage” incident directed at a street department worker who asked him to slow down. The worker needed treatment at the emergency room after being hit twice in the head with a gun. According to court records, the Hamilton […]
True crime podcasters receive tip on 2017 Delphi murders
Two ‘True Crime’ podcasters, who have been closely following the 2017 murders of two Indiana girls, got an anonymous tip about a riverbed search.
Rape reported Tuesday in Lafayette
A rape was reported early this morning in a residence on North Street in Lafayette, police say. The report came in at 12:18 a.m., according to Lafayette Police crime logs. "Due to the sensitivity of the allegations being made, I can't go into detail about the rape itself," LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. "It is under investigation."
