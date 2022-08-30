ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

WISH-TV

Crash closes northbound U.S. 52 lanes in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Lanes are closed on U.S. 52 northbound near 450 North due to a crash, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are advising drivers to avoid the area for the next hour. Investigators have not provided additional information regarding the extent of...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death

ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
ELWOOD, IN
Lafayette, IN
WLFI.com

Planned Parenthood sues Tippecanoe Co. prosecutor

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County prosecutor has been named as a defendant in Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against the State of Indiana. Prosecutor Pat Harrington is one of seven county prosecutors named as defendants. The lawsuit filed Tuesday does not give a reason why those prosecutors are named, saying only that "per the Indiana Code the County Prosecutors are obligated to enforce state law in their respective counties."
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Police cancel Amber Alert for 9-year-old Indiana girl

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Police have cancelled an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old Indiana girl. The alert was cancelled Thursday afternoon just after 3 p.m. No further information was confirmed at this time. The child is described as being 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police Search of Wabash River May Be Connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. Divers were seen in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians. The Murder Sheet reports the search is...
PERU, IN
WLFI.com

Man arrested after Overlook Pointe shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is behind bars after a shooting late Tuesday at Overlook Pointe Apartments. Bryce Smith, 32, faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation, both while armed with a deadly weapon. Police say Smith pulled out a gun and fired one shot during...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Vandals hit Kokomo playground, latest crime in Indian Heights neighborhood

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo Police are investigating several crimes in a neighborhood on the southside of the city. A playground is covered in graffiti, on the slides, in the tunnel and even underneath the equipment. “It’s happening too much and too often,” said Debby Rayn, a neighbor. Overnight vandals spray painted vulgar pictures and words […]
KOKOMO, IN
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Statewide Amber Alert canceled

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled by the investigative agency. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540. An Amber Alert has been declared by Indiana State Police regarding the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl in Indianapolis. Delilah Jennings is 3 feet 6 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Rape reported Tuesday in Lafayette

A rape was reported early this morning in a residence on North Street in Lafayette, police say. The report came in at 12:18 a.m., according to Lafayette Police crime logs. "Due to the sensitivity of the allegations being made, I can't go into detail about the rape itself," LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. "It is under investigation."
LAFAYETTE, IN

