Atoka, OK

Social media threat raises alarms at area schools

(KTEN) — Gunter, Howe, Van Alystne, Whitewright and Celina schools reacted to a potential threat made on social media Thursday morning. The Fannin County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect after a Facebook video was shared that showed someone planning to shoot up a non-specific elementary school. The suspect was said to have had previous residency in the Celina area.
Atoka schools vertipad is 'XATK'

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Atoka Public Schools vertipad is now proudly displaying its official designation. The school partnered with the Federal Aviation Administration and NASA to arrange for the code "XATK" on the vertipad, which is a landing surface for unmanned flying vehicles -- or drones. The vertipad...
Upswing in Oklahoma drug overdose deaths

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — In recent years, drug overdose deaths have significantly increased in Oklahoma. The State Department of Health is bringing awareness to the issue and the overdose prevention resources available. "We are in the midst of a drug abuse and drug overdose epidemic, said Oklahoma Bureau of...
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022

Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
7 Steps to Take If You are Hit By Uninsured Motorist

Originally Posted On: https://matlininjurylaw.com/auto-accidents/7-steps-to-take-if-you-are-hit-by-uninsured-motorist/. Automobile accidents can be stressful, traumatic, and disruptive to your life. If you were injured in a collision with a driver who wasn’t carrying insurance, things can get complicated! Here are seven steps to take after a wreck. If you need help filing claims in Parker, Boulder, Colorado Springs, or other areas nearby in Colorado, contact the skilled personal injury attorneys at Matlin Injury Law at 720-464-3600.
Electric prices soaring across Oklahoma

(KTEN) — A recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that Oklahoma electric rates are increasing at a faster rate than other states. In the 12-month period from June 2021 to June 2022, prices surged from 7.3 cents to 10.87 cents per kilowatt hour across residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation sectors.
Ardmore hosts Ada for 'Battle of the Cats'

TEXOMA (KTEN) - Ada vs. Ardmore, known to some as "battle of the cats" is one of the most well-known rivalries in southern Oklahoma. This year the game will be a little different with Ardmore already having played a game during zero week. "We've never had a zero week game,"...
RISK: Thunderstorms return to Oklahoma, bring chance of flash flooding

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday in Oklahoma, with the highest chance being in the southern part of the state. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there's a low chance for flash flooding because the storms will be slow-moving and could bring concentrated, localized rainfall. Jonathan shows you the risk...
Setting the stage for the Battle of the Cats

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Tigers will host the Ada Cougars Friday night in the 99th edition of this evenly-matched rivalry. KTEN's Tyger Allen reports from Noble Stadium with a preview. Ardmore hosts Ada for 'Battle of the Cats'. For comprehensive high school football coverage, watch The First...
Psych ward reopens at Wilson N. Jones

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center is preparing for new patients at its refurbished psych wing. "Our goal of the behavioral health unit is to provide health care through hope, healing and wellness," said Rochello Govindasamy, Director of Nurses Behavioral Health. The wing had been...
Southeastern tops Arkansas Tech on opening night

DURANT, Okla. – A Trey Keatts field goal would send Southeastern's 2022 opener versus Arkansas Tech to overtime, where a Caleb High TD would give the Storm a lead in the second overtime frame before Jaiveon Gardner forced a fumble on the one-yard line which was recovered by Conner Swope to cap an exciting 41-34 victory on Thursday night at Paul Laird Field.
