COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
Oklahoma lawmakers advocate 'electoral college' for state questions
(KTEN) — There is still no decision on whether State Question 820 — which would legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma — will appear on the ballot in the November general election. The Yes to 820 campaign has argued that the Secretary of State's office took too long...
Social media threat raises alarms at area schools
(KTEN) — Gunter, Howe, Van Alystne, Whitewright and Celina schools reacted to a potential threat made on social media Thursday morning. The Fannin County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect after a Facebook video was shared that showed someone planning to shoot up a non-specific elementary school. The suspect was said to have had previous residency in the Celina area.
Atoka schools vertipad is 'XATK'
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — The Atoka Public Schools vertipad is now proudly displaying its official designation. The school partnered with the Federal Aviation Administration and NASA to arrange for the code "XATK" on the vertipad, which is a landing surface for unmanned flying vehicles -- or drones. The vertipad...
Upswing in Oklahoma drug overdose deaths
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — In recent years, drug overdose deaths have significantly increased in Oklahoma. The State Department of Health is bringing awareness to the issue and the overdose prevention resources available. "We are in the midst of a drug abuse and drug overdose epidemic, said Oklahoma Bureau of...
Arkansas man dies in vehicle crash in Oklahoma
An Arkansas man died in a vehicle crash in McCurtain County, Okla., on Thursday.
15 Highest Paid Superintendents in Oklahoma 2022
Oklahoma City is a large city with a rich Western history and a warm Southern welcome. If you’re considering relocating to Oklahoma, you’ll be thrilled to know that it’s a fantastic place to work and live. It is, without a doubt, one of the best states to...
7 Steps to Take If You are Hit By Uninsured Motorist
Free hunting days coming to Oklahoma this weekend
Hunters across Oklahoma will be turning out for the state's Free Hunting Days, but game wardens warn that they will be on duty.
Then-boyfriend admits to killing Faith Lindsey
The boyfriend of missing Oklahoma teenager Faith Lindsey admitted to killing her.
Electric prices soaring across Oklahoma
(KTEN) — A recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that Oklahoma electric rates are increasing at a faster rate than other states. In the 12-month period from June 2021 to June 2022, prices surged from 7.3 cents to 10.87 cents per kilowatt hour across residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation sectors.
Ardmore hosts Ada for 'Battle of the Cats'
TEXOMA (KTEN) - Ada vs. Ardmore, known to some as "battle of the cats" is one of the most well-known rivalries in southern Oklahoma. This year the game will be a little different with Ardmore already having played a game during zero week. "We've never had a zero week game,"...
Kansas Governor candidate caught speeding, says ‘constitution’ protects him
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Bodycam footage shows a Kansas lawmaker turned gubernatorial candidate caught speeding during session. During the stop, he told an officer he was protected under the state constitution. Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained video from the Brown County Sheriff’s office of state senator Dennis Pyle from Hiawatha. On April 2, the former Republican […]
RISK: Thunderstorms return to Oklahoma, bring chance of flash flooding
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday in Oklahoma, with the highest chance being in the southern part of the state. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there's a low chance for flash flooding because the storms will be slow-moving and could bring concentrated, localized rainfall. Jonathan shows you the risk...
Texas man dies in Oklahoma vehicle crash; woman in critical condition
A Texas man died in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma that also injured two people, including a woman who was left in critical condition.
Setting the stage for the Battle of the Cats
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Ardmore Tigers will host the Ada Cougars Friday night in the 99th edition of this evenly-matched rivalry. KTEN's Tyger Allen reports from Noble Stadium with a preview. Ardmore hosts Ada for 'Battle of the Cats'. For comprehensive high school football coverage, watch The First...
Psych ward reopens at Wilson N. Jones
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center is preparing for new patients at its refurbished psych wing. "Our goal of the behavioral health unit is to provide health care through hope, healing and wellness," said Rochello Govindasamy, Director of Nurses Behavioral Health. The wing had been...
SNAP Schedule: Access Oklahoma Card Food Benefits for September 2022
SNAP provides benefits to help supplement the food budget of low-income households. In Oklahoma, SNAP is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) and benefits are sent out...
Southeastern tops Arkansas Tech on opening night
DURANT, Okla. – A Trey Keatts field goal would send Southeastern's 2022 opener versus Arkansas Tech to overtime, where a Caleb High TD would give the Storm a lead in the second overtime frame before Jaiveon Gardner forced a fumble on the one-yard line which was recovered by Conner Swope to cap an exciting 41-34 victory on Thursday night at Paul Laird Field.
