2urbangirls.com
Rolling Loud 2023 to be held at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium
Organizers for Rolling Loud announced the three day music festival will take place at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium March 3-5, 2023. “Everywhere we go, we’re in the heart of Hip Hop for that city,” Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud’s co-founder said during a press conference. “Miami Gardens was where 2 Live Crew kicked off. In New York, we’re in Queens, and countless rappers are from there. Going to Inglewood, it’s the same scenario.”
HipHopDX.com
Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2023 To Take Place At Inglewood's Hollywood Park
Rolling Loud organizers have announced the festival will host next year’s annual California edition at Inglewood’s revamped Hollywood Park. The announcement made in front of SoFi Stadium on Tuesday (August 30) did not include any details on the lineup or ticket information but did note that the festival will take place March 3-5, 2023.
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Concert at Inglewood’s Kia Forum leaves fan knocked out
INGLEWOOD – The Daily Mail is reporting that a brawl broke out at the Chris Brown concert held Aug. 26 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Two men were filmed fighting at a Chris Brown gig in California next to an unconscious woman one of them had just knocked out.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Fair Just Announced Its New Theme and 2023 Dates
Labor Day Weekend is on fast approach, which may put thoughts of the LA County Fair in your ride-obsessed, treat-loving, quilt-admiring, pig-petting, concert-cheering mind. This is completely understandable, of course, due to the fact that the gargantuan to-do, which has long been billed as the "largest county fair in the nation," long took place on or around early September, coinciding with the holiday weekend for several decades.
Headlines: Power Ranger Protects Boyle Heights Tamalero; Six-Story Mural Celebrates Hollywood Legends
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —The Red Ranger from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is out there protecting tamaleros in Boyle Heights. [BoyyleHeights]. —The...
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
L.A. Weekly
Trejo’s Barbacoa Mexican Pizza at Hail Mary And The Weeknd After Hours – Here’s What’s Popping Up
The Weeknd will stop in Los Angeles for his After Hours Til Dawn Tour over Labor Day Weekend, and to celebrate, Postmates is partnering with the award-winning singer and Monty’s Good Burger to create an After Hours Til Dawn menu. Monty’s Good Burger will offer a one-time-only meal curated...
NBC Los Angeles
Cosplayers, Suit Up: It's Time for Long Beach Comic Con
Fashioning the most fantastical costume, along with the most clever cosmetics and a truly whimsical wig or headpiece, can take weeks if not months to plan. But something that might even take longer, or at least prompt a devoted cosplayer to really weigh their options? The fact that one of Southern California's biggest cosplay competitions offers so many categories.
Eater
After 12 Good Years, a South Pasadena Restaurant Legend Moves On
South Pasadena lunchtime staple Fiore Market Cafe is in new hands, with owner Bill Disselhorst announcing on social media that he has sold his beloved 12-year-old restaurant to Linda Grace, who owns the nearby San Marino Cafe. Grace has been a longtime local operator herself, and Disselhorst — whose wife and co-owner died in 2017 — says that the place will be in great hands moving forward. “I am so grateful that she is the one to carry on the tradition,” says Disselhorst on Instagram. “It’s been an amazing run.”
NBC Los Angeles
This Astronomical Artwork Is Shining at Points Around Pasadena
Admiring an artwork often involves being in fairly close proximity to that artwork. You lean in, from a respectful distance, to observe the lines of an illustration, one that's framed on a museum wall. You move your hands along a sculpture that invites tactile touch. And finding a stage-close spot...
16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth
I will not be leaving my apartment for the next week.
LA Residents Can Begin Deciding How City Should Spend Over $3 Million
Los Angeles residents can submit ideas beginning Thursday for how the city should spend more than $3 million in city funds through the city's Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department's LA REPAIR Participatory Budgeting Program.
thesource.com
Woman Knocked Unconscious and Fight Raged On at Chris Brown and Lil Baby Show in Inglewood
Chris Brown and Lil Baby pulled into the Kia Forum for their Los Angeles-area show. While Breezy was reaching near the end of his set, TMZ reports a brawl broke out in the front section of the crowd. In the video, two men exchange blows, and a woman is knocked...
foxla.com
Aspiring rapper among 2 men critically wounded in North Hollywood shooting: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - Two men in their 20s, including aspiring rapper Wakko The Kidd, are in critical condition following a shooting that occurred during an overnight follow-home robbery in North Hollywood, officials said. The Los Angeles Police Department said the two victims were at a recording studio in Hollywood on...
L.A. Weekly
Byron Simmons Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Foothill Freeway [Pasadena, CA]
42-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash on 710 Freeway. On August 28th, at around 8:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to a crash on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway involving a motorcyclist identified as 42-year-old Simmons. Upon arrival, medics pronounced Simmons dead at...
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
Eater
A Beloved 50-Year Chinese Restaurant Has Closed Forever in Chinatown
Chinese Friends Restaurant has closed its doors in Chinatown, ending a remarkable 50-year run for the restaurant on Broadway. The current owners are retiring, meaning no more kung pao chicken, mushu burritos, or sizzling rice soup. “We’ve had the pleasure of serving the community for 50 years,” says a note taped to the door, “and now it is time for us to close this chapter and enjoy our retirement.”
Emergency Alert TV Interruption Leaves Los Angeles Viewers Guessing
A somewhat vague emergency broadcast system alert interrupted television viewing around 5:35 Pacific time today, ordering an immediate mandatory evacuation for a strange assortment of unspecified locations. The emergency evacuation orders were said to be effective until 8 PM, and mentioned Ventura County. The information from authorities may be related to the Castaic brush fire that burned near the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles in Ventura County, but the issuing authority did not specify it. That fire shut down the busy 5 freeway in both directions. The Emergency Broadcast warning was short on details for viewers, and quickly flipped through four...
