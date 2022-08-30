Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 2
DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10045, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT.
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs Police Report Counterfeit Bills Passed at Walmart
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is reporting that it received a call today regarding counterfeit $20 bills being used in town. Several counterfeit bills were allegedly used on Tuesday, August 30 at Walmart. Photos of the suspect and his vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras inside the front doors and the Walmart parking lot.
Wyoming Deputy Sheriff Gets His Donut In TikTok Video
Those who work in law enforcement in Wyoming have to be ready for just about anything. At any moment, you could have to shoot it out with the bad guys. You may have to issue traffic citations to speeding motorists to keep Wyoming streets and highways safe....patrol school zones to watch out for people passing parked school buses...or you may even have to stifle a hunger attack while you are hard at work.
sweetwaternow.com
The 1885 Chinese Massacre—Not Rock Springs’ Finest Hour: Part 2
ROCK SPRINGS — There are many good sources of information about the white miners’ attack on their Chinese co-workers on September 2, 1885. They generally agree on the details. One of the best sources is an unpublished Master of Arts thesis dating from 1967 by University of Wyoming...
sweetwaternow.com
RSHS Student Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Vehicular Accident
ROCK SPRINGS — In a message on the ParentSquare App this afternoon, Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 informed the community that a Rock Springs High School student passed away today following a vehicular accident. The following joint statement was made by SCSD No. 1 officials. Hello Sweetwater...
wyo4news.com
Automobile versus bicycle accident in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — At approximately 11:30 a.m. today, Rock Springs Police Department responded to a fatal automobile versus bicycle collision. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is still an active and ongoing investigation. More information will be shared as it becomes available.
Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Large Rock, Crashing
A 62-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Sweetwater County Friday morning. The crash happened around 10:33 a.m. near milepost 4.5 on County Road 9 (Little Firehole Road) south of Rock Springs. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says James Ledger was riding down the road when he struck...
wrrnetwork.com
Local Record High Temperatures set Thursday
The National Weather Service in Riverton reported Record high temperatures were set on the first day of September:. • Rock Springs: New Record 90 / Old 89 in 2019 – These temperature records are reported at airports. The high temperatures to be a tad cooler Friday before cranking up for...
