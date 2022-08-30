Read full article on original website
redlandscommunitynews.com
New sign welcomes visitors at Caroline Park
At the north entrance of Caroline Park, a large new poster and sign invites people into the park. Homeowners, Cesar and Zulma McGuire, wanted to beautify the corner of their yard that runs up against the city park. The large poster says, “Make Art, Not War.” It is a print...
High heat threatens outdoor workers in Inland Empire, Coachella Valley
Think it’s hot where you live? Imagine working in Coachella. No, not the music festival, but the city known for its agriculture in eastern Riverside County. Temperatures there are brutal, as even during the morning hours, triple digits in the summer are common. Guadalupe Garcia, who works picking produce, said she tries escaping the hottest […]
menifee247.com
Chick-fil-A to occupy, lease out former Smart & Final site
The site originally intended for a Smart and Final store has sat vacant for more than three years. (File photo) There’s nothing going on with the No. 1 blight in Menifee, but at least City officials have confirmed some progress concerning blight No. 2. A few hundred yards from...
recordgazette.net
Aug. 29, 2022
There are many residents in the San Gorgonio Pass who enjoy their pets who are part of their families. My recent unhappy experience at Banning Veterinary Hospital (BVH) has left me feeling betrayed and incredibly hurt. Specifically, when my dog of 15 years needed to be euthanized, I called ahead...
iebusinessdaily.com
Inland Empire PMI dips below 50
The Inland Empire’s purchasing managers index was 49 in August, down from 53 in July and below 50 for the first time in nearly two years, according to data released by the Institute of Applied Research and Policy Analysis at Cal State San Bernardino. That’s the not-so-good news in...
3.6 magnitude quake hits Riverside County
A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck just after 10 a.m. Saturday in the northwest area of Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor was recorded at 10:04 a.m. and struck about three miles northwest of Jurupa Valley. The quake had a recorded depth of just over 7 miles, according to the USGS event […]
Heavy downpour hits Lake Forest area amid SoCal heatwave
Rain fell Saturday despite a record-breaking heat wave that continues to scorch Southern California. A strong downpour that hit a Lake Forest neighborhood in Orange County was captured on video by a viewer and shared with KTLA. The heavy rain lasted for several minutes despite temperatures near 100 degrees in the area. A flash flood […]
Orange International Street Fair is Back for Its 50th Year
The Orange Circle will transform into a culture hub this weekend for the return of the 50th annual Orange International Street Fair. The theme of this year’s fair is “Circle the World,” with a full array of various international food booths, arts and crafts and more. The...
recordgazette.net
Rene Ochoa
Rene Ochoa, 59, of Beaumont, died early morning Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in a house fire. He was born on Dec. 30, 1962, to Pedro and Tiburcia Ochoa in Los Angeles, where the family lived at the time. They moved to Beaumont shortly after his birth. Rene attended his entire...
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley lands another restaurant
Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
Fright night tours in Riverside return for Halloween
Organizers of the annual Ghost Walk Riverside announced Wednesday that the spine-tingling tours will return on the weekend prior to Halloween, centered in Riverside’s oldest park. “White Park will rise with the magic of Halloween this October, featuring multiple theatrical encounters with the mystical, mysterious and freakish underbelly of...
Hundreds more rescued beagles arrive in Chino Hills, San Diego
A bevy of beagles rescued from a research facility in Virginia have arrived in California for a chance at a new life.The hundreds of beagles that arrived in Chino Hills and San Diego on Wednesday were among the 4,000 rescued from Virginia-based Envigo, which had been breeding the dogs for medical testing. In Chino Hills, about 200 dogs were welcomed at Priceless Pets, where they will be spayed and neutered before going to their new foster homes. Priceless Pets says they have a lot of people fostering the dogs, but may need more.Another 108 beagles arrived at the San Diego...
California’s Extreme Heat closes a farmer’s market
The City of Redlands has canceled its Saturday Morning Farmer’s Market due to the Extreme Heat Warning in the area. Temperatures for Saturday are expected to reach 109 degrees, according to Accuweather. The city will open multiple cooling sites, which will be available during Labor Day weekend, to help residents beat the heat. Community members […]
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for LA, Orange, Riverside Counties
The National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for several Southern California regions as a wild weekend of weather continues. Joining the already scorching heat, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for portions of Central Los Angeles County north of Burbank and east of San Fernando, bringing a possibility of 50 mile per hour gusts of winds, heavy rain and hail. Severe thunderstorm warnings were additionally issued in Riverside County and Orange County as a large rain cell sat over Trabuco Canyon as of 2:30 p.m., moving west at a rate of 20 miles per hour. Along...
The Best Neighborhoods In Orange County To Buy A Home
Between the beaches and sunny weather, Orange County is one of the most coveted places to live in the country. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal, and urged people to help reduce demand for electricity by turning their thermostats up to 85 degrees (29 Celsius) if they won’t be at home over the holiday weekend. The Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County raged through about 4,625 acres (1,872 hectares) of hills containing scattered houses. Interstate 5, a major north-south route, was closed by a blaze that burned several hundred acres in only a few hours. Media reports showed a wall of flames advancing uphill and smoke billowing thousands of feet into the air while planes dumped water from nearby Castaic Lake. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings but a mobile home park with 94 residences was evacuated.
Fontana Herald News
City of Fontana lost $31.8 million on sale of Ventana property
For many years, city leaders have been enthusiastic about the prospect of bringing new businesses and housing to the mostly undeveloped area of northern Fontana. In particular, they were looking forward to the implementation of the Ventana at Duncan Canyon Specific Plan, a project area bounded by the Interstate 15 Freeway on the north and west, Citrus Avenue on the east, and the Southern California Edison power line transmission corridor on the south.
ValueWalk
Orange County Stimulus Checks For Renters: Commissioners Approve ERA2
Rising food and gas prices have made life difficult for many, especially for renters facing increased rent. To help home renters, lawmakers in Orange County have approved a second Emergency Rental Assistance Program. These Orange County stimulus checks for renters could give eligible residents up to $20,000 or 18 months of assistance. The program will launch October 1.
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
Metrolink offers discounted tickets for EBT card holders
Metrolink is offering a 50% discount on tickets to those who have California Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards starting today. The discount will apply to all Metrolink tickets and passes.
