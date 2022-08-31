Experts sound alarm about hazards of fishing in the Bay during algae bloom

Sean Hunter fishes at Pier 14 near the Ferry Building on Tuesday. Hunter said he is aware of the algal bloom in the bay, but he doesn’t eat the fish he catches, he gives it away. He said you can catch rockfish, perch, striped bass, leopard shark, stingray and Dungeness crab. Craig Lee/The Examiner

Should you fish in the bay right now? Officials are unsure — but you probably shouldn’t be touching the water.

A harmful algal bloom has spread across the San Francisco Bay, causing a massive die-off of fish and potentially hazardous conditions for humans and pets coming into contact with the water. The bloom, known as a red tide, is currently impacting San Francisco Bay, Lake Merritt, and surrounding areas. It's not considered toxic to humans, but caution is key if you're thinking about dropping a line or taking a dip this weekend.

“We recommend that people steer clear of fishing and recreation, because we don’t know for sure what’s causing the bloom,” said Miyoko Sakashita, oceans director at the Center for Biological Diversity . “It could cause rashes or infections, which just does not make fishing worth it.”

If you are considering fishing or swimming in the bay this week, here’s what you need to know:

1. Red tides are not unusual here, but this bloom is unprecedented in size and scale.

Heterosigma akashiwo is one of many species of algae that dwell in the bay at all times, but blooms can be triggered by localized heat waves and environmental conditions created by wastewater flowing into the bay’s ecosystem. Along with other algae species, H. akashiwo is prone to seasonal flare ups, which often appear as a distinctive golden-brown or red streak in a body of water.

Research from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that algal blooms can be beneficial to marine ecosystems, as the tiny organisms comprise the basis of the ocean’s food web. But the current spike in H. akashiwo is enormous and considered harmful.

According to S.F. Baykeeper , a bloom of this magnitude has not occurred since 2004. And it’s not just killing fish — it's affecting the entire water column.

2. Steer clear of sick fish, experts warn.

Algal blooms kill fish in two ways. Blooms can induce hypoxia, or oxygen deprivation, due to high concentrations of organisms that deplete dissolved oxygen in the water. Or algae can produce toxins that poison fish, killing them en masse. It's not yet clear why the fish mortality rate in the San Francisco Bay is so high, but officials are tracking the bloom’s development.

Amy Gilson, a deputy director at the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, said that while this species of algae is not usually toxic to humans, officials recommend taking precautionary measures.

“We generally recommend that people and pets avoid coming into contact with scum or discolored water as these organisms can cause skin, eye, or respiratory allergic or irritation reactions,” Gilson said. “Beyond those symptoms, the algae itself does not raise significant human health concerns. However, consuming fish found dead or dying is not advised.”

3. Climate change could bring more changing tides.

Sakashita from the Center for Biological Diversity explained that red tides may become a greater threat as oceans warm — and if the nutrients from wastewater discharges are not properly managed.

“Blooms like this can be intensified through climate change and ocean acidification, which increases the toxicity of algae in red tides,” she said. “Here you have an out-of-control bloom, which in part is caused by warming water across the world, but we also have not had as much wind this summer, and reduced upwelling increases the severity of huge blooms like this.”

4. You can help. Local fish stocks may depend on it.

The bloom is expected to continue and may be exacerbated by the looming heatwave this weekend. As officials work to determine the best practices during the spike, citizen scientists can step up to fill in the blanks. The San Francisco Estuary Institute and the Aquatic Science Center have asked the public to report dead fish sightings to help track the scale of mortality and the number of marine species affected.

Additionally, using iNaturalist to record fish species and using the project tag "SF Bay Harmful Algae Bloom 2022."

Stay safe, Bay Area.