the university of hawai'i system
John A. Burns School of Medicine dean announces planned retirement
Jerris R. Hedges, MD will retire as dean of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) on March 1, 2023 after 15 years leading the state’s only medical school. Hedges made the announcement this morning in an email to JABSOM students, faculty and staff. Announcing his planned retirement in September 2022 gives UH leadership the opportunity to recruit his replacement in advance of the next LCME (Liaison Committee on Medical Education ) medical school accreditation cycle.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiʻi high school counselors play key role in UH Mānoa recruitment
About 130 high school college/guidance counselors from across the state attended a September workshop hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Office of Admissions. The counselors play a pivotal role in guiding local high school students on their higher education options including UH ʻs flagship campus, which is among the best universities in the nation and world.
the university of hawai'i system
UH Project Imua students to launch rockets in back-to-back events
Get ready for launch! A team of seven students and faculty from the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges is building an 10.5-foot custom rocket to launch in the annual ARLISS (A Rocket Launch for Student Satellites) competition in Black Rock, Nevada scheduled for September 12–15. Six members of the Project Imua Mission 11 team are also building their own rockets to launch in the XPRS (eXtreme Performance Rocket Ships) event September 16–18 to earn various National Association of Rocketry (NAR) certifications.
the university of hawai'i system
New Zoo keiki meal named after award-winning Leeward CC culinary student
Leeward Community College culinary student Kaleb Molina can add having a dish named after him to his list of accolades. Kaleb’s Keiki Meal was unveiled at the grand opening of the Honolulu Zoo’s new Kapahulu Market on August 31, 2022. Molina’s Vegan Rigatoni Bolognese won the 7-Eleven healthy...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County to open waitlist for housing voucher program later this month
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waiting list applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program will be opening up soon, according to Hawaii County’s Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD). The program provides rental assistance to very-low-income families, the elderly and disabled. OHCD officials said eligibility is based on the total...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nurses plead for multi-million dollar hospital expansion project in Hilo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the most overcrowded hospitals in the state is once again asking the Legislature for help to fund a project that would significantly increase its bed count. Hilo Medical Center has about the same number of beds as it did when it opened nearly 40 years...
the university of hawai'i system
PV parking canopy to help UH reach net-zero goal
Construction of the second and final phase of the photovoltaic (PV) canopy project on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa lower campus parking structure was completed in August 2022. When the electrical interconnection is completed in December 2022, the PV system will generate over 4-million kilowatt-hours per year (kWh/yr) of electricity, enough to power 1,000 homes or 300,000 laptops a year. The UH Mānoa campus uses an average of about 120-million kWh/yr.
the university of hawai'i system
Edith Kanakaʻole quarter design unveiled
The U.S. Mint released the design for a commemorative quarter honoring former University of Hawaiʻi instructor and late legendary kumu hula Edith Kanakaʻole. The award-winning composer who taught at Hawaiʻi Community College and the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, is one of five American women to be minted on new quarters as part of the 2023 honorees for the American Women Quarters™ Program. She joins fellow honorees such as former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and Maria Tallchief, America’s first Native American prima ballerina.
the university of hawai'i system
UH, Hawai‘i DOE collaborate with Amazon on cloud education
The University of Hawaiʻi System and Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE), announced on August 30 a collaborative effort with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to train, upskill and certify students in cloud computing skills over the next three years. The training could lead to pathways for technical jobs.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH orders illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down, pay hefty fine
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has ordered an illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down and pay a hefty fine. The DOH issued the Notice of Violation and Order — NOVO — to Helen Ferrer, Millicents Ferrer, and TLC for the Elderly LLC, located at 1863 Hookupa St.
Contaminants detected in water samples at Oahu prison
DOH said Waiawa Correctional Facility operates their own water system which is separate from other public water systems.
KITV.com
Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The world's biggest wave pool is set to be built on Oahu in Ewa Beach if a major developer gets its way. Elected officials held a Town Hall on Thursday led by State Sen. Kurt Fevella and Council Member Andria Tupola, appealing to the developer Haseko to come through with a development package that would address the needs of the community.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi Island Still Working To Keep The Lights On
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Hawaiian Electric customers are being asked to continue reducing electricity use in the evening hours to avoid outages. Power conservation efforts have thus far prevented the need for rolling outages on Hawai‘i Island, but Hawaiian Electric customers are still being asked to limit electricity use from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the rest of this week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
mypearlcity.com
Third graders in Pearl City and Aiea to receive free dictionaries from the Rotary Club of Pearlridge
The Rotary Club of Pearlridge (RCOP) began their annual free Dictionary 5000 project campaign this week that will benefit third graders in12 Pearl City and Aiea elementary schools for the 2022/2023 school year. The RCOP is also happy to welcome over 100 students and their teachers from Kanoelani Elementary School to the Dictionary 5000 project.
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: Caper
This week’s UH News Image of the Week comes from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Jessica Radovich, an educational specialist in the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR). Radovich shared her emotional service dog Caper waiting to meet people at the CTAHR table at...
Hawaii could see ‘avalanche of respiratory infections’
Health officials are predicting an avalanche of respiratory infections this winter. They're urging everyone to get their COVID booster and flu shots as a layer of protection.
mauinow.com
Kaiser mental health strike enters Day 3 with picket line moving to Maui
The mental health strike at Kaiser moves to Maui today as the open-ended event enters Day 3. Clinicians with the National Union of Healthcare Workers will hold a picket today, Aug. 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kaiser Maui Lani Medical Office, located at 55 Maui Lani Parkway in Wailuku.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii’s most understaffed hospital in dire need of more beds too
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at Hilo Medical Center say the facility is in dire need of more beds and frontline caregivers as the number of people in the community has outgrown the hospital. According to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, Hilo Medical Center is the most short-handed hospital in the...
the university of hawai'i system
Alumna joins first Peace Corps volunteers to return overseas
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa alumna Nicole Graham is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
