Get ready for launch! A team of seven students and faculty from the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges is building an 10.5-foot custom rocket to launch in the annual ARLISS (A Rocket Launch for Student Satellites) competition in Black Rock, Nevada scheduled for September 12–15. Six members of the Project Imua Mission 11 team are also building their own rockets to launch in the XPRS (eXtreme Performance Rocket Ships) event September 16–18 to earn various National Association of Rocketry (NAR) certifications.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO