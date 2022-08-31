Read full article on original website
UH News Image of the Week: Caper
This week’s UH News Image of the Week comes from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Jessica Radovich, an educational specialist in the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR). Radovich shared her emotional service dog Caper waiting to meet people at the CTAHR table at...
UH Project Imua students to launch rockets in back-to-back events
Get ready for launch! A team of seven students and faculty from the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges is building an 10.5-foot custom rocket to launch in the annual ARLISS (A Rocket Launch for Student Satellites) competition in Black Rock, Nevada scheduled for September 12–15. Six members of the Project Imua Mission 11 team are also building their own rockets to launch in the XPRS (eXtreme Performance Rocket Ships) event September 16–18 to earn various National Association of Rocketry (NAR) certifications.
New Zoo keiki meal named after award-winning Leeward CC culinary student
Leeward Community College culinary student Kaleb Molina can add having a dish named after him to his list of accolades. Kaleb’s Keiki Meal was unveiled at the grand opening of the Honolulu Zoo’s new Kapahulu Market on August 31, 2022. Molina’s Vegan Rigatoni Bolognese won the 7-Eleven healthy...
Hawaiʻi high school counselors play key role in UH Mānoa recruitment
About 130 high school college/guidance counselors from across the state attended a September workshop hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Office of Admissions. The counselors play a pivotal role in guiding local high school students on their higher education options including UH ʻs flagship campus, which is among the best universities in the nation and world.
John A. Burns School of Medicine dean announces planned retirement
Jerris R. Hedges, MD will retire as dean of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) on March 1, 2023 after 15 years leading the state’s only medical school. Hedges made the announcement this morning in an email to JABSOM students, faculty and staff. Announcing his planned retirement in September 2022 gives UH leadership the opportunity to recruit his replacement in advance of the next LCME (Liaison Committee on Medical Education ) medical school accreditation cycle.
UH, Hawai‘i DOE collaborate with Amazon on cloud education
The University of Hawaiʻi System and Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE), announced on August 30 a collaborative effort with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to train, upskill and certify students in cloud computing skills over the next three years. The training could lead to pathways for technical jobs.
PV parking canopy to help UH reach net-zero goal
Construction of the second and final phase of the photovoltaic (PV) canopy project on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa lower campus parking structure was completed in August 2022. When the electrical interconnection is completed in December 2022, the PV system will generate over 4-million kilowatt-hours per year (kWh/yr) of electricity, enough to power 1,000 homes or 300,000 laptops a year. The UH Mānoa campus uses an average of about 120-million kWh/yr.
