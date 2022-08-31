NEVADA FACES an eight percent cut in its use of Colorado River water. The mandate comes after the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation told states dependent on the Colorado that they must reduce their water use by 15 to 20 percent. That was in June, and on August 17, U.S officials announced the additional water cuts for Nevada and Arizona, where a 21 percent cut is in effect. KNPR's State of Nevada host Joe Schoenmann recently talked to Pat Mulroy, former general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA), about the future of water use in the Southwest as Lake Mead circles “the bottom of the martini glass.”

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO