ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin at the Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died, MGM Resorts announced Friday. According to a letter from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao, the bottlenose dolphin, named Maverick, died Thursday following treatment for a lung infection. “Our veterinary and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree

Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
nevadabusiness.com

The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza

Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Find space to spread out in this luxury Las Vegas home

The Las Vegas Valley’s housing market continues to stay hot, and new residences are being built every month. No matter where you might be house-hunting, you’re bound to find plenty of brand-new surprises. One of them, built in 2021, just became available at The Estates at Lone Mountain, a 60-acre master-planned community that offers custom homes near the base of Lone Mountain. If you’re looking for the perfect combination of luxury and plenty of space to stretch out, you may have found it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Wave#Clothing#Sport Court Las Vegas
8newsnow.com

Tedd’s Forecast: Wednesday, Aug. 31

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An excessive heat warning continues across Clark County. Heat advisories have expanded to include portions of central and northern Nevada along with areas in California. The warning across Southern Nevada is expected to continue through to Sunday but could be extended into next week as...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KTNV

Debris blocks traffic on I-15 near Tropicana in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large piece of equipment appeared to have fallen on Interstate 15 on Thursday, blocking several travel lanes in central Las Vegas. Northbound lanes of the interstate near Tropicana Avenue were impacted, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. A traffic camera in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

September 1, 2022

NEVADA FACES an eight percent cut in its use of Colorado River water. The mandate comes after the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation told states dependent on the Colorado that they must reduce their water use by 15 to 20 percent. That was in June, and on August 17, U.S officials announced the additional water cuts for Nevada and Arizona, where a 21 percent cut is in effect. KNPR's State of Nevada host Joe Schoenmann recently talked to Pat Mulroy, former general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA), about the future of water use in the Southwest as Lake Mead circles “the bottom of the martini glass.”
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy