Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
19-year-old bottlenose dolphin dies at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 19-year-old bottlenose dolphin at the Mirage’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat has died, MGM Resorts announced Friday. According to a letter from Mirage Interim President Franz Kallao, the bottlenose dolphin, named Maverick, died Thursday following treatment for a lung infection. “Our veterinary and...
COVID-19 bivalent boosters approved, coming to Las Vegas
The SNHD has started receiving some of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and expects to begin offering them next week in its clinics according to a release.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree
Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
‘Order out corridor’ safety proposal brings mixed feelings from Las Vegas community members
A proposal to help keep crime down in Las Vegas could soon be implemented around the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘I remember trying to crawl away’: Las Vegas man loses both legs in DUI crash
"Why did something like this have to happen?"
nevadabusiness.com
The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza
Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
Las Vegas named 4th rudest city in America
Las Vegas has been named the 4th rudest city in America in a national survey done by the website Preply.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Find space to spread out in this luxury Las Vegas home
The Las Vegas Valley’s housing market continues to stay hot, and new residences are being built every month. No matter where you might be house-hunting, you’re bound to find plenty of brand-new surprises. One of them, built in 2021, just became available at The Estates at Lone Mountain, a 60-acre master-planned community that offers custom homes near the base of Lone Mountain. If you’re looking for the perfect combination of luxury and plenty of space to stretch out, you may have found it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red Rock Resorts announces closure of Wild Wild West Gambling Hall and Hotel
In a news release, the company stated its intent to demolish the existing hotel and casino in preparation for the anticipated redevelopment of the site
8newsnow.com
Tedd’s Forecast: Wednesday, Aug. 31
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An excessive heat warning continues across Clark County. Heat advisories have expanded to include portions of central and northern Nevada along with areas in California. The warning across Southern Nevada is expected to continue through to Sunday but could be extended into next week as...
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of missing National Guard veteran found in cave near Las Vegas
The body of a 77-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas has been found, the family said Wednesday. Clark Hall was last seen around 6 p.m. on June 18 when he left his home near East Tropical Parkway and North Pecos Road to go for a walk. Zelma...
Valley residents asked to reduce energy use during boiling heat wave
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy is asking customers to reduce their energy use and relieve stress on the power grid as a searing heat wave passes through Las Vegas and other areas of Nevada. The heat wave will contribute to increased energy use and place strain on the western electric grid, NV Energy said. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We are moving forward’: Las Vegas resident talks about his life as a trans man
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the Las Vegas valley has continued to grow, one community living in the shadows has been expanding. The trans population is rising and for one, it’s a journey not many know about. “We are moving forward.” It’s been a long and bumpy road for Frankie Perez. The Las Vegas resident invited […]
New North Las Vegas watering assignments in effect
The fall seasonal watering restrictions went into effect on Thursday. The new mandatory watering assignments in North Las Vegas will stay in place from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.
KTNV
Debris blocks traffic on I-15 near Tropicana in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large piece of equipment appeared to have fallen on Interstate 15 on Thursday, blocking several travel lanes in central Las Vegas. Northbound lanes of the interstate near Tropicana Avenue were impacted, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. A traffic camera in...
Why Las Vegas is known as Hawaii’s 'Ninth Island'
"As more people relocate from Hawaii to Las Vegas, it's becoming more common to run into someone you know with Hawaii roots."
knpr
September 1, 2022
NEVADA FACES an eight percent cut in its use of Colorado River water. The mandate comes after the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation told states dependent on the Colorado that they must reduce their water use by 15 to 20 percent. That was in June, and on August 17, U.S officials announced the additional water cuts for Nevada and Arizona, where a 21 percent cut is in effect. KNPR's State of Nevada host Joe Schoenmann recently talked to Pat Mulroy, former general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA), about the future of water use in the Southwest as Lake Mead circles “the bottom of the martini glass.”
NEW: COVID-19 levels rising in Las Vegas valley’s wastewater
The seven wastewater monitors in the Las Vegas valley all showed increases in COVID-19 genetic material in the latest surveillance reports
Tropicana closed from Arville to Valley View
There is an emergency closure of eastbound Tropicana Avenue from Arville Street to Valley View Boulevard until further notice.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Nellie’s Southern Kitchen in Las Vegas has down-home hospitality to spare
Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas, who are better known as the parents of the Jonas Brothers, had one singular goal in mind in opening Nellie’s Southern Kitchen: To pay homage to Paul’s hometown of Belmont, N.C.—and his grandmother, after whom the restaurant is named. That...
Comments / 2