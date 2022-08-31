ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Locally owned detergent company initially struggled to be taken seriously

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxhjF_0hbjWVHN00

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Channel 2 gets real about the struggles of opening a small business. A local firm wanted to sell laundry detergent and they had a good product, but channel 2′s Dave Huddleston reports how difficult it was for people to take them seriously, purportedly because of the color of their skin.

The prevailing thought was, “What do three African American men know about selling laundry detergent?” But they had a good product, developed by a Dow Chemical Company chemist. It turns out they had to go overseas to break into the market. Ali Muhammad said, “it was a lot of barriers, obstacles; it was like climbing a mountain.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Muhammad said that in 2011 banks were fine lending money to barbershops or restaurants, but laundry detergent to three African American men? They all passed. He said, “we learned from our mistakes and we kept moving.”

Friends and customers invested in the company. And business partner Malik Saleem had done previous work overseas. They went all the way to China for support. They were also able to buy different packaging and bottle shapes for pennies on the dollar. The business took off. Saleem said, “we ship all the way from Vermont, Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, we ship all over the United States and outside the United States.”

We were there as they packaged some of their multimillion dollar laundry detergent at the South Fulton County warehouse before it’s shipped across the world. Muhammad said, “we don’t run away from the obstacles no more.”

Saleem says he never imagine they would be this successful. He and Muhammad have some advice to anyone who wants to start a business. Saleem said, “Have confidence in yourself and have confidence. When you put out a product, put out the best product, don’t just put out a product to make a dollar.” Muhammad said, “You have to do something that is a passion that you love doing. If you love it it’s not work — like Malik say, it’s a labor of love.” If you’re interested in True products, their website is https://www.thetrueproducts.com

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
atlantafi.com

Georgia-Based Skincare Brand Ranks Nationally Among Independent Companies

Douglasville, Georgia-based skincare company Herb’N Eden recently received national recognition by being included on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the best independent companies in America. Georgia-Based Skincare Line Makes National List. The company is owned by Quinton and Terran Lewis, who founded the company in 2015....
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton County, GA
Business
County
Fulton County, GA
State
Vermont State
State
Hawaii State
Local
Georgia Business
WXIA 11 Alive

Scammers taking millions from unsuspecting seniors

ATLANTA — For Seniors, the cellphone and the computer can be your best friend or your worst enemy. If you fall for a scam, you could lose everything. The United States Public Interest Group and the Wall Street Journal report a whopping one billion robocalls last year and 12 billion text scams just last month.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Reporter’s Notebook: DeKalb considers paid time off for employees to vote, Atlanta Mayor expands Office of Sustainability and Resiliency, King Center’s Beloved Community International Expo

This weekend, iconic superheroes, villains and comic book characters will come to life in downtown Atlanta with the annual DragonCon. To check out the action firsthand, head over to Peachtree Street on Saturday at 10 a.m. for the DragonCon Parade. Enjoy your trip into another reality!. On to other recent...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundry Detergent#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#African American#Dow Chemical Company#Barbershops
buckhead.com

3340 Stillhouse Road SE

Everyday will feel like a getaway at this 4.5-acre stream-side sanctuary in Vinings! Just steps from the vibrant heart of Vinings Village is a very special dead-end street called Stillhouse Road. This tiny lane, with a mix of eclectic cottages and gated estates, will make you feel as if you have entered a mountain community and been transported back in time. Two hundred yards in, you arrive at the gated entrance of 3340 Stillhouse Road, a property that is full of surprises. The newly-built custom home features plenty of space for family living and entertaining, but it is what surrounds the home that makes it so special.
VININGS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta’s churches are now hot real estate property, creating opportunity and dilemmas

For 18 years, the Reverend Charles Harper has been pastor of Paradise Baptist Church, the largest congregation in Grove Park. Harper, 69 years old and a lifelong Atlantan, has seen the area swing from prosperity to blighted abandonment. But these days, the church’s location on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway feels like a front-row seat to explosive gentrification, with the BeltLine, Microsoft’s future campus, the sprawling Westside Park, and now $800,000-plus new townhomes nearby. Harper doesn’t necessarily perceive the sea change as negative—at least not for property owners who play their cards right. As a seasoned real estate agent, and one of the city’s foremost authorities on selling churches, the pastor knows his stately brick sanctuary and surrounding property could fetch up to $12 million.
ATLANTA, GA
sheenmagazine.com

The Black Girl Social Club Hosts Its First Conference In Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta served as a space for Black Girls to release their Magic as The Black Girls Social Club hosted its very first Conference in the mecca of black excellence. Founded by Carmen Jones in 2019. Since its inception in 2019, the BGSC has become one of the fastest growing international organizations for black women.
ATLANTA, GA
Michelle Hall

Did you see the purple spotlights shining in Downtown Cumming? Here’s a look if you missed it

(Forsyth County, GA) Downtown Cumming was aglow in purple on Wednesday, August 31 as Forsyth County marked International Overdose Awareness Day. The Forsyth County Administration Building, Forsyth County Courthouse and the Forsyth County Courthouse Annex were illuminated with purple lights for the night. The buildings were just three of many government buildings and landmarks across the country shining in purple in recognition of the event to end drug overdose.
CUMMING, GA
CBS 46

Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People across metro Atlanta are still extremely concerned after the announcement that one of only two level one trauma hospitals in Atlanta is about to shut its doors. Now, the impending shutdown of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is taking center stage in the race for governor.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
181K+
Followers
125K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy