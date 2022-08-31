‘Won’t be solved overnight’: Gov. Tate Reeves gives update on Jackson water crisis

Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about Jackson’s water crisis during a press conference at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant, Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today

Tractor-trailer loads of bottled water are rolling in, the state is rounding up some private contractors and a rented emergency pump should be running by Wednesday morning, but Gov. Tate Reeves said he can’t say when Mississippi’s capital city will have clean, plentiful drinking water on tap again.

“After the briefing I just received, things are not significantly worse today than they were yesterday,” Reeves said Tuesday afternoon after meetings at the city’s O.B. Curtis treatment plant and talking with Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “They’re not significantly better, but we are seeing some progress and have some plans in place to see some more progress.”

The state, city and Mississippi’s health department all declared states of emergency Tuesday and Reeves called on President Joe Biden to declare a federal one after announcements Monday that Jackson’s main water treatment plan was failing — again — after decades of neglected maintenance and recent flooding from the Pearl River.

Thousands of homes and businesses in the capital city have little or no running water, and that after a month of residents being warned to boil it before drinking and years of warning that it contains harmful contaminants.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, health department and even National Guard are mobilizing to help with the issue. Reeves said the focus right now is getting drinking and non-potable water to residents and makeshift repairs to the plant. He vowed to work with the city and state lawmakers after to find more permanent solutions, but wouldn’t speculate what those might be. The current crisis — after a near citywide outage for weeks in 2021 after winter storms — has renewed calls for state intervention or even a take-over of the system.

Reeves and Craig said that as fixes are made at the plant, there is concern other things will break because of neglected maintenance — and the plant lacks “redundancy” and staff.

Reeves said Tuesday it was impossible to say how many of the roughly 160,000 people served by the system are without water — that it depends on how close one is to a water tank, elevation and numerous other factors. But Jim Craig, director of health protection for the state health department, said that the O.B. Curtis plant, rated for 50 million gallons of water a day, on Tuesday was only pushing about 30 million gallons. But, he said, some headway was made in filling water tanks to increase pressure. Officials said that of 10 tanks on the system, about half are at extremely low levels.