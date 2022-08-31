ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Won’t be solved overnight’: Gov. Tate Reeves gives update on Jackson water crisis

By Geoff Pender
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 3 days ago
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about Jackson’s water crisis during a press conference at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant, Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Credit: Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today

Tractor-trailer loads of bottled water are rolling in, the state is rounding up some private contractors and a rented emergency pump should be running by Wednesday morning, but Gov. Tate Reeves said he can’t say when Mississippi’s capital city will have clean, plentiful drinking water on tap again.

“After the briefing I just received, things are not significantly worse today than they were yesterday,” Reeves said Tuesday afternoon after meetings at the city’s O.B. Curtis treatment plant and talking with Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “They’re not significantly better, but we are seeing some progress and have some plans in place to see some more progress.”

The state, city and Mississippi’s health department all declared states of emergency Tuesday and Reeves called on President Joe Biden to declare a federal one after announcements Monday that Jackson’s main water treatment plan was failing — again — after decades of neglected maintenance and recent flooding from the Pearl River.

Thousands of homes and businesses in the capital city have little or no running water, and that after a month of residents being warned to boil it before drinking and years of warning that it contains harmful contaminants.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, health department and even National Guard are mobilizing to help with the issue. Reeves said the focus right now is getting drinking and non-potable water to residents and makeshift repairs to the plant. He vowed to work with the city and state lawmakers after to find more permanent solutions, but wouldn’t speculate what those might be. The current crisis — after a near citywide outage for weeks in 2021 after winter storms — has renewed calls for state intervention or even a take-over of the system.

Reeves and Craig said that as fixes are made at the plant, there is concern other things will break because of neglected maintenance — and the plant lacks “redundancy” and staff.

Reeves said Tuesday it was impossible to say how many of the roughly 160,000 people served by the system are without water — that it depends on how close one is to a water tank, elevation and numerous other factors. But Jim Craig, director of health protection for the state health department, said that the O.B. Curtis plant, rated for 50 million gallons of water a day, on Tuesday was only pushing about 30 million gallons. But, he said, some headway was made in filling water tanks to increase pressure. Officials said that of 10 tanks on the system, about half are at extremely low levels.

MSNBC

Jackson's water crisis is a racist hostage situation

In April, the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, called the Mississippi Legislature “paternalistic” and “racist” for continuing to ignore its majority Black capital city’s infrastructure needs. His comments echo those he made during a re-election debate last year, when Lumumba accused the state of offering a ridiculously small amount of cash for infrastructure help but only if Jackson relinquished control of Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (a charge a state official denied). Today, the water emergency in Jackson has grabbed the nation’s attention. But this crisis is not just emblematic of the crumbling of America’s cities; it doubles as a hostage situation.
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Link

Brokenness in Jackson rising to the top

Aging, inadequate, and now – crippled; Jackson’s water and sewage systems are on their very last legs. Critical infrastructure, having been ignored by state and local leaders for decades, is barely capable of being Band-Aided at this point. Hopefully the citizens of Jackson, and the scores of people across Central Mississippi and beyond who benefit from the economics inherent in Jackson, take notice of the recent sequence of events.
JACKSON, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WLBT

Biden appoints U.S. Attorney, Marshal in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Biden is announcing one new nominee to serve as U.S. Attorney and two new nominees to serve as U.S. Marshal in Mississippi. Todd Gee: Nominee for United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi. Todd Gee has served as Deputy Chief of the Public...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi Senate OKs Pay Raise for Teachers, House to Vote

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi teachers would receive their largest pay raise in years, under a bill that the state Senate passed Thursday. The House still needs to pass the final version of House Bill 530 before it can go to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves for his expected signature, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Joe Biden
erienewsnow.com

Opinion: The endgame to Jackson's water crisis? 'Black death'

When I am asked what makes Mississippi so special, I always point out the special ways the past and the present intersect on the physical and cultural landscape of this state. The names of Native American tribes like Biloxi and Pascagoula exist alongside the traces of the frontier and African-American culture that shaped the state.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

National media’s narrative on the Jackson water crisis breaks along ideological lines

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National media outlets are wading into Jackson’s water crisis, and exactly who is to blame depends on the outlets’ ideological leanings. Left-leaning media, for instance, say the problem is the result of Mississippi’s history of racism, coupled with a white, Republican-led state government that has refused to help a majority Black, Democrat-led city.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Gangs Control Who Eats at Mississippi Jail, Monitor Says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gangs inside a Mississippi jail often determine whether other inmates receive meals, a court-appointed monitor testified in a federal court hearing. Elizabeth Simpson testified Tuesday that staffing shortages are so severe at Hinds County's Raymond Detention Center that gangs and “inmate committees” control certain aspects of life, including whether some inmates get to eat, WLBT-TV reported.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there’s been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. The city of 150,000 had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the Health Department found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems. Long lines have formed each day for limited supplies of bottled water at distribution sites. Restaurant owner Derek Emerson told The Associated Press on Tuesday that water problems “are making it impossible for us to do business in Jackson, Mississippi.” Emerson and his wife, Jennifer, own the upscale Walker’s Drive-In, and he said they have been spending $300 a day for ice and bottled water in the past month. “I love doing business in Jackson, and I like the people of Jackson,” Emerson said. “I just — I hate dealing with the problems.”
JACKSON, MS
#Bottled Water#Water Systems#Drinking Water#Tap Water#Politics State#Politics Governor#National Guard
MyArkLaMiss

State of Mississippi to allocate storm shelter grants

VICKSBURG, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The state of Mississippi is set to dole out storm shelter grants due to the recent severe weather. Residents in 13 Mississippi counties such as Alcorn, Attala, Benton, Choctaw, Holmes, Lafayette, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union, Warren and Yazoo affected by severe weather who build their own storm shelters may recover […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MSNBC

Jackson's water crisis stems from years of racist exploitation

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have little to no running water after flooding overwhelmed the capital city's damaged water treatment system last week. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a water system emergency Monday and said the water shortage was likely to last "the next couple days." This is how the...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Gov. Reeves declares state of emergency due to Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) declared a state of emergency due to Jackson’s water crisis on Monday, August 29. According to the governor, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is also working to prepare an emergency order due to little or no water pressure in the city. Until the issue at […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Emergency pump installed at Mississippi water treatment plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced on Wednesday that an emergency rental pump was installed at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. He said there have been challenges at the plant due to the chemistry of the water. On Wednesday morning, the plant was down to 40 PSI. Lumumba said many […]
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

