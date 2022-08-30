ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Two families displaced after two-alarm fire in Lynn

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Two Lynn families are looking for temporary housing Tuesday evening after a two-alarm fire erupted in a multi-family building on Allerton Street.

Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer told Boston 25 that the blaze began on the first floor of the building’s rear.

Members of the Salvation Army were on-hand to dole out food and drink to the displaced families.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

