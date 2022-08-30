Two families displaced after two-alarm fire in Lynn

Two Lynn families are looking for temporary housing Tuesday evening after a two-alarm fire erupted in a multi-family building on Allerton Street.

Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer told Boston 25 that the blaze began on the first floor of the building’s rear.

Members of the Salvation Army were on-hand to dole out food and drink to the displaced families.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group