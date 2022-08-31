ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

KEPR

26th Annual Tumbleweed Music Festival starts Friday

Richland, WASH. — The sizzling heat isn't stopping the Tumbleweed Music Festival from putting on their 26th annual free event this weekend at Howard Amon Park. The festival will be jam packed with events for everyone to enjoy. Folks can expect to watch performances by more than 100 musicians throughout the Pacific Northwest.
RICHLAND, WA
102.7 KORD

Ride Hot Air Soon In Walla Walla With New Company

I was lucky enough to ride a hot-air balloon in Walla Walla years ago covering the October Balloon Stampede. It was a life changing experience for me and for my Grandmother. She had always had riding in a hot-air balloon on her bucket-list and we managed to cross that off together.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KREM2

Walla Walla winery celebrates top honors

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Washington is home to more than 1,000 wineries and now we can also say we’re home to the best one as well. USA Today’s 10 Readers Choice Awards recently named Long Shadows Vintners as the best wine tasting room in America. Hailing from...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Kennewick, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Restaurants
Kennewick, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
KEPR

Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days kicks off

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Five days of fun starts now as organizers welcome visitors to the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days. "Oh man I love fairs," Jesse Larson said. "You got all the carnival rides, the candy, the games." Larson, a professional rodeo entertainer, made the trip all...
WALLA WALLA, WA
97 Rock

Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities

Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
TRI-CITIES, WA
ifiberone.com

Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel

All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

2022 marks the 156th Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Fair season hasn’t come to a close just yet! Between the food, farm animals, ferris wheel rides and Frontier Days, there’s still a lot to go around. At the 156th Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days, the organization debuted their brand new around-the-rodeo-arena seating platform for sponsors. It mirrors a similar platform to the Lithia Ram Rodeo Arena at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
KEPR

School districts continue to push for more bus drivers

Tri-Cities, WASH. — School districts across the country are dealing with labor shortages and the Tri-Cities are no exception to this shortage. District leaders are hoping community members will step up to help fill the gaps. It's important to remember each staff member plays a valuable role for students.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Restaurants
Restaurants
Food & Drinks
Food & Drinks
News Talk KIT

Which Central Washington Area Movies Have a $3 Movie on Saturday?

Will Yakima, Sunnyside, Ellensburg, and Tri Cities Cinemas Have a $3 Movies on Saturday?. If you haven't heard by now, movie theaters all across America are going to implement a $3 movie day on September 3rd. Will Yakima cinemas get to have a $3 movie Day this Saturday? The National Cinema Foundation organization is sponsoring this national event in honor of the grand return to the movies since the coronavirus pandemic.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire

Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
LA GRANDE, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Liquid Container Dropped in Kennewick

Kennewick, Wash. Trooper Thorson of the Washington State Patrol posted a tweet about finding an unsecured load - a liquid container - on the Columbia Drive, State Route 395 roundabout in Kennewick. Whoever lost the container will have to contact Washington State Department of Transportation East Region to reclaim.
KENNEWICK, WA
KATU.com

Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished

YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
YAKIMA, WA
610KONA

66-Year-Old Kennewick Woman Murdered, Possibly by Own Husband

(Kennewick, WA) -- A 66-year-old Kennewick woman is dead after apparently being stabbed, possibly by her own husband. This went down this morning off West 7th Ave west of Morain Street. Police were called to a home there around 10:30 and found the victim, identified as Susan Martin, along with her husband 73-year-old Leroy Martin. She was found with apparent stab wounds. He was arrested and booked into the Benton County jail on 2nd Degree murder. The investigation into this is underway. The WSP crime lab is processing the scene.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

What Will KaHS Helmets Look Like Friday Night? Logo?

We're curious as to what logo will be on the side of Kamiakin's helmets when they take on Chiawana Friday night at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. KaHS keeps Braves mascot, but multiple artwork and logos change. The Moses Lake Chiefs have already transitioned to the Mavericks, with a new logo...
KENNEWICK, WA

