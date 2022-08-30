ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

KTRE

Nacogdoches nurse retiring after 38 years

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A beloved labor and delivery nurse celebrated her retirement after working 38 years at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. Teresa Fuller or as her co workers call her, Tes started at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital on February 22, 1985. Fuller says she decided to become a labor and delivery...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Lovelady ISD nears completion of bond project

LOVELADY, Texas (KTRE) - It’s been four years since plans to renovate schools in Lovelady were set into motion, and now they’re nearly completed. The bond to fund the renovations was passed in November of 2019, and four months later the pandemic hit, which made the process slow to a crawl due to supply shortages.
LOVELADY, TX
thebossmagazine.com

LUFKIN Industries: Raise It Up

Manufacturing artificial lift systems drives seriously upward momentum for LUFKIN Industries. As a specialty manufacturer, LUFKIN Industries has successfully carved out a future-forward niche in energy. A pioneer of artificial lift products for the oil and gas sector, the Missouri City, Texas, enterprise supplies oilfields with precision-engineered rod lift systems and software, and automated control and optimization equipment.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville police chief placed on administrative leave following ‘allegation’

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department Chief has been placed on administrative leave, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The police department shared the following statement: “The City of Jacksonville administration office received an anonymous allegation against the Chief of Police, Joe Williams. Upon communicating this allegation to Chief Williams, he graciously requested to be […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KTRE

Henderson’s A’Jaydon Alexander catches 36-yard pitch for touchdown

Rusk's Elijah Ward catches the 20-yard pass and runs it in for touchdown. Elijah Ward catches a 20-yard pass and breaks free running into the end zone. Lufkin's Brayden Murphy makes 2 long touchdown catches. Updated: 12 hours ago. During Friday night’s game against Nacogdoches, Lufkin’s Brayden Murphy went deep...
HENDERSON, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Watch This TikToker Roast Lufkin, Texas

I have had a really great time, up until now, laughing at Ralph The Comedian roast towns all over Texas. Now the spotlight has been shown on my own hometown. Lufkin made his list of "Cities In Texas You Don't Wanna Visit", and he is a little harsh on L town. This is part three of his series focusing on Texas, and Lufkin got his now famous denotation "Cause There Ain't A Damn Thing To Do Dawg!".
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Homemade Hungarian bratwurst by Mike Chubboy of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mike Chubboy, owner of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, is making something that sounds too amazing not to try: homemade brats!. For those who have been a guest at a cookout when Bratwurst is served. To hear all the oohs & aahs of that wonderful tasting grilled brat and think I make a wonderful sausage patty, too, just not in a casing for grilling. Then learning how to stuff your “bratwurst recipe” into a casing will add to your repertoire of cooking skills, that will seduce the taste buds of your guests.
KILGORE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Get Rid Of Your Old Tires With AB/C In Lufkin, Texas

If you have old tires cluttering up your garage then you might want to take advantage of Tire Day coming up with Angelina Beautiful Clean. It's all about the tires at this event, and it's time to round them up. Some of the larger tires cost more to dispose of,...
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED: Wanted man fled on foot from DPS traffic stop

Law enforcement was searching for a man on Wednesday after he fled on foot from a DPS trooper during a traffic stop. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark later said that the trooper had stopped a 2013 Volkswagen SUV for speeding when he was advised by the Lufkin DPS dispatcher that a passenger in the vehicle was wanted. Clark said the passenger fled on foot into a wooded area.
KIRBYVILLE, TX

