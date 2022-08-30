TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mike Chubboy, owner of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore, is making something that sounds too amazing not to try: homemade brats!. For those who have been a guest at a cookout when Bratwurst is served. To hear all the oohs & aahs of that wonderful tasting grilled brat and think I make a wonderful sausage patty, too, just not in a casing for grilling. Then learning how to stuff your “bratwurst recipe” into a casing will add to your repertoire of cooking skills, that will seduce the taste buds of your guests.

KILGORE, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO