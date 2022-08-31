Read full article on original website
ForWard
3d ago
You're unconscious when your dead too. The hospital only declared the obvious - he's dead. He didn't die at the hospital.
sandiegodowntownnews.com
Health, safety concerns for transgender woman held without bail
A local transgender woman, Nikki Yach, is being held in jail for the duration of her trial for violence at a demonstration in Pacific Beach in early 2021. At a bail hearing on Aug. 19 in San Diego Superior Court, the judge asked Deputy District Attorney Mackenzie Harvey to prove why Yach should be held without bail for the entire trial and Yach’s attorney, Jerry Leahy, to demonstrate what bail was within her means to pay but would still provide an incentive to show up to court.
San Diego surgeon pleads guilty to taking millions in bribes from former Long Beach hospital owner
A San Diego neurosurgeon could face jail time after he pleaded guilty to accepting millions in bribes to perform spinal surgeries at a now-closed Long Beach hospital. Lokesh Tantuwaya, 55, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and to violate the federal Anti-Kickback statute, the Department of Justice […]
Man sentenced for killing Carlsbad hiker
A man accused of stabbing and killing a woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail in 2020 has been sentenced. The then 17-year-old defendant will spend the next seven years behind bars.
NBC San Diego
Ex-Marine Captured in El Salvador Pleads Not Guilty in Girlfriend's San Diego Murder
The former U.S. Marine who was arrested in El Salvador after landing on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted Fugitives pleaded not guilty on Friday to the murder of his girlfriend – more than six years after she was found dead in an Allied Gardens apartment. Raymond "RJ"...
Body wrapped in an 'unknown material' found on the side of the road in California
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A death investigation is underway after authorities reportedly found a wrapped body on the side of the road that has since been identified. According to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 25 shortly after 7 a.m., San Marcos Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in Unincorporated Escondido to a report of a deceased body found. At the scene, deputies reportedly discovered the body wrapped in an "unknown material."
oc-breeze.com
Carlsbad man convicted of multiple armed robberies
Benjamin Robert Laubbacher of Carlsbad pleaded guilty in federal court today, admitting that he committed six robberies of grocery stores and other businesses during a 15-day period in 2021, including several heists where he displayed a handgun. In his plea agreement, Laubbacher admitted to robbing a CVS pharmacy, a Bath...
crimevoice.com
San Diego police arrest man in connection to alleged “sideshow takeover”
A San Diego man was recently arrested in connection to an alleged “sideshow takeover,” according to police. On the night of August 13th, police were alerted to a planned “sideshow takeover” of multiple intersections in the city — Camino Ruiz and Carroll Canyon, Lakehurst and Clairemont, Mission Bay and Garnet, University and Normal, and Roselle and Sorrento, as well as the 400 block of Anita Street in Chula Vista, police said.
Murder suspect apprehended near US-Mexico border
A person suspected of murder in San Jose was apprehended Friday in the San Diego area, authorities said.
kusi.com
Domestic violence survivor fights to legally retake home from squatters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A domestic violence survivor has a new fight on her hands. After the man abusing her was taken away by police – he continues to terrorize her by allowing squatters to live in the home they shared. KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries has her story in...
Rancho Santa Fe Neurosurgeon Faces 5 Years in Prison for Part in $40M Kickback Scheme
A San Diego County neurosurgeon pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge that he accepted more than $3 million in bribes for performing surgery at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital. The owner of Pacific Hospital was later imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam. Lokesh Tantuwaya, 55, of...
19-year-old stabbed to death near Imperial Beach pier
A 19-year-old man was killed in a stabbing near the Imperial Beach pier, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
Man who murdered woman on Carlsbad hiking trail receives 7 year sentence
SAN DIEGO — A man has been sentenced to seven years for the murder of Lisa Thorborg who he pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17-years-old. The defendant, Haloa Beaudet, was arrested as a juvenile and charged in the murder of Lisa...
Man sentenced in killing of woman on North County hiking trail
A man who pleaded guilty last month to the 2020 stabbing death of a 68-year-old woman on a hiking trail in Carlsbad when he was 17 years old was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison, county court officials announced.
Officer in City Heights police shooting identified
SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday released the name of the San Diego police officer who fatally shot a suspect in City Heights last week. Officer Mitchel Tani opened fire on Scholar Wang, 48, on Aug. 23 in a home on Bridgeview Drive, according to a news release from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Tani has […]
Suspected DUI Driver Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Wrong-Way 52 Freeway Crash
A suspected drunken driver who allegedly drove the wrong way on state Route 52 near Kearny Mesa and crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing that motorist, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Maricela Diaz, 23, is accused in a predawn crash on Aug....
San Diego Neurosurgeon Pleads Guilty to Accepting $3.3M in Bribes
A neurosurgeon pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal criminal charge for accepting $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital whose owner was later imprisoned for committing a massive workers' compensation system scam.
Police search for developmentally disabled South Bay man
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Thursday asked the public to keep an eye out for a developmentally disabled man who went missing from a South Bay independent-living home. Loren Hobrock, 51, has been at large since he walked away from the residential facility in the 300 block of Corte Maria Avenue in Chula Vista about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police.
Former marine accused of killing girlfriend then fleeing to South America enters not guilty plea
SAN DIEGO — The former Marine accused of brutally murdering his girlfriend and evading authorities for six years was arraigned Friday morning. Raymond McLeod pled not guilty to a murder charge. Prosecutors say he murdered 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in an apartment back in 2016. McLeod was arrested in El...
San Diego behind bars: Which areas are hit hardest by mass incarceration?
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
8,800 County Residents in State Prisons, with Most from Southeast San Diego
Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
