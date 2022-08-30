ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

bringonthecats.com

Kansas State Football Roundtable, Part 2

The Wildcats have 13 wins in a row against the Kansas Jayhawks, the longest streak for either team in the series. What needs to happen for Kansas State to extend that winning streak to 14?. Eric Rubottom: Take it seriously. That’s it. It’s a home game, we’re clearly better than...
MANHATTAN, KS
bringonthecats.com

1 DAY TO 2021 KICKOFF: Josh Hayes

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. Goal No. 1:...
MANHATTAN, KS
bringonthecats.com

2022 Kansas State Football Preview: Special Teams

If there is a unit on the 2022 Kansas State football team that does not have at least some uncertainty swirling around it, it is special teams. Any lingering questions were emphatically answered during the 2021 season. 2022 should be more of the same, especially in the return game. Since...
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas State Collegian

Manhattan native uses Instagram to walk on to men’s basketball team

After receiving his degree, former Manhattan Christian College (MCC) point guard Nate Awbrey thought his college basketball days were over. Awbrey joined the 1,000 point club with 1,032 career points, while rebounding 380 boards and recording 244 assists for MCC in his four-year career. While working on his master’s degree...
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas State Collegian

Student tailgating changes, result of new football facility

As a result of the new football indoor practice facility located east of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, a grassy area popular for student tailgating has been paved over. Replacing the grass lot are individual, reserved parking stalls. Ben Currotto, senior in organizational management and the social chair for Beta Sigma Psi fraternity, expressed his frustration with the mounting costs that came with the construction.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Allegations of misconduct follow EHS football to opening night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emporia High School football will open their season tonight against Pittsburg while questions about allegations of misconduct remain unanswered. A spokesman for the district said they will not comment on student discipline. Allegations of misconduct emerged on Aug. 23 involving some members of the Emporia High School football team which remain under […]
EMPORIA, KS
Kansas State Collegian

New indoor practice facility aims to improve student experience

Adjacent to the Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium is the framework of something new. The Kansas State University Athletic Department is getting an upgrade — a new indoor practice facility, Patrick Houlehan, the project superintendent under GE Johnson Construction Company, said. The construction of the project began in December 2021.
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Severe storms possible, but late

The opening Friday night of high school football season could be slick, and even stormy in spots. The Storm Prediction Center lowered its boundary line for possible severe storms early Friday. Emporia is now inside the level-one “marginal” area, but areas to the southeast are not.
EMPORIA, KS
Little Apple Post

Guess Who will perform at K-State

MANHATTAN — The 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series opens with The Guess Who at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in Kansas State University's McCain Auditorium. The Guess Who boast record sales well into the multimillions, showcasing electric instrumentation, timeless balladry and unpredictable jamming. The evening will be the ultimate sing-along experience led by a Canadian-bred band that's connected with the masses for decades with a virtual hit parade of 14 Top 40 hits, including "These Eyes," "Clap For the Wolfman," "Hand Me Down World," "No Time," "Star Baby" and "Share the Land." Audiences will also hear the group's classics and double-sided singles, including the No. 1 rock anthems "American Woman" and "No Sugar Tonight."
MANHATTAN, KS
365traveler.com

9 ABSOLUTE BEST THINGS TO DO IN ABILENE KS

Abilene, Kansas is a small town with a big heart. It’s one of those places that you can’t help but fall in love with. The people are friendly, the food is delicious, and there’s always something to do. Smithsonian Magazine also stated that the town was one of the “Best Small Towns to Visit.” It’s easy to see why they would say that.
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

3 new electric vehicle charging stations open along Kansas Turnpike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) opened three Tesla electric charging stations on Friday, September 2, at the start of Labor Day weekend. The Lawrence Service Area (Mile Marker 209, I-70/KTA) The Topeka Service Area (Mile Marker 188, I-70/KTA) The Towanda Service Area (Mile Marker 65, I-35/KTA)
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas State Collegian

Shot fired in Aggieville, second incident of calendar year

Editor’s note: In the original published version of this article and in the print edition, Aaron Wintermote’s last name was incorrectly spelled as “Wintermoore.” Upon realizing our mistake, we immediately updated this published article with the correct spelling of Mr. Wintermote’s last name. The Collegian gives its sincerest apologies to Mr. Wintermote for this error and to our readers for any confusion this mistake may have caused.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Fort Riley teacher awarded $95K after using student’s dead name

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School has been awarded $95,000 from the school district after a settlement agreed that her First Amendment rights had been violated when she used a student’s dead name and was required to not tell their parents about their social transition.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kimball Avenue in Manhattan to reopen September 1

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kimball Avenue will be reopened to all four lanes of traffic between College Avenue and North Manhattan Avenue on Thursday, September 1. The project was part of the North Campus Corridor (NCC) plan which included a total of 13 phases. The two most recent phases were partially funded by $6.8 million in grants from the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people remain at large after an early-morning manhunt spurred by a police chase in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of NE Monroe St. in downtown Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
wibwnewsnow.com

USDA Meat Processing Grants Awarded To Five Kansas Businesses

Five Kansas operations are each receiving $200,000 from USDA through the department’s annual allotment of Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grants. Among the projects, Schenker Family Farms of McCune will use their grant to expand their staging, loading, and cold storage areas in preparation for federal inspection, which would help them sell their specialty foods beyond their current consumer-direct channels. A similar project is planned for BD Meats of Yoder. Dieck’s of Clay Center and Circle P Processing of Waterville will both seek to add more processing capacity, thereby helping more local producers market their products. Finally, Overland Park-based OZ LLC will use its grant to modernize their facilities to not only expand their beef processing capacity, but also transport their product with a larger refrigerated truck.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Manhattan motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after collision with curb

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital with head, wrist and collarbone injuries after he hit a curb on Tuesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the intersection of Hayes Dr. and McCall Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS

