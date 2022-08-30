Read full article on original website
KWTX
Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
ATF and North Texas police ask public for help IDing suspects in gun store burglaries
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and two North Texas police departments are asking the public to help them identify multiple people suspected of burglarizing several firearm dealers last week.The North Richland Hills and Fort Worth Police Departments are working with the ATF to capture the four people responsible for stealing 11 guns from firearms dealers between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.In each case, four masked individuals drove up to the stores in a dark-colored pickup truck and tried to break in through a window. One of the suspects wore a particularly distinctive mask during...
Arrested Texas women were aiding terrorist ring, sheriff says
Three females are behind bars in Wichita County after authorities with the Wichita County's Sheriff's office received a tip about a vehicle involved in a theft. It would later be learned that the stolen items were being used to fund a terrorist organization.
KSAT 12
Child’s letter to God leads to discovery of Texas predator
MCKINNEY, Texas – A convicted sex predator is in jail after parents discovered a letter their child had written to God that disclosed the man was abusing their daughter. Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced Monday to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law
AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
Lake Charles American Press
Escaped Texas inmate captured in Caddo Parish
An inmate who escaped from a Texas prison was captured early Wednesday morning in Caddo Parish, according to authorities. Charles Spraberry was captured just outside of Shreveport around 8 a.m. following a short car chase. Caddo Parish authorities reported a Louisiana woman who was inside the vehicle with Spraberry has...
mageenews.com
Texas Woman Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Texas Woman Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A...
KLTV
Nacogdoches nurse retiring after 38 years
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A beloved labor and delivery nurse celebrated her retirement after working 38 years at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. Teresa Fuller or as her co workers call her, Tes started at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital on February 22, 1985. Fuller says she decided to become a labor and delivery...
TxDOT allows Oklahoma family to keep daughter’s roadside memorial in place
At just 22 years old, Oklahoma native Ally Goad died in a crash in Texas. It was her family's hope to keep a roadside memorial to her in place.
KCBD
Overcrowding prompts Texas jails to transfer hundreds of inmates to South Plains
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Deals have been made with Post’s Giles W. Dalby Facility to house inmates from Tarrant and Harris counties. Lee Norman, the Garza County judge, confirmed the move and said current facilities in Post would provide adequate space for about 1,000 inmates. Totaling $43 million, county...
‘Baby Wipes’ Sent to Texas From Mexico Were Actually a Huge Shipment of Cocaine
After a random inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, it was found that a shipment of baby wipes sent from Mexico was actually around $11.8 million worth of cocaine. It's incredible to imagine the scope and intensity of the work done every single day by...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Certain Vehicles as Thefts Increase
Local police say demand for catalytic converters has reached new levels lately. The device is found under many vehicles as part of the exhaust system. In the past year, State Farm data has shown that Texas had the 2nd most insurance claims due to theft, right behind California. Dallas and Tarrant counties have some of the highest cases according to AAA.
Death penalty off the table in Breanna Wood murder case
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State of Texas will not pursue the death penalty against Joseph Tejeda or Sandra Vasquez, two suspects in the murder of 21-year-old Breanna Wood, Assistant Attorney General James Haugh said during a hearing Tuesday morning at the Nueces County Courthouse. Senior Judge Manuel Banales...
East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson says man threatened to set him on fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson said he was threatened while he was pumping gas in Longview on Wednesday. Jefferson is a Democratic candidate in the race for US House Texas District 1 against Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran. He said the incident happened at a Sam’s Club gas station. Jefferson said […]
A Texas law banning new transmission companies may violate the US Constitution
AUSTIN, Texas — A 2019 Texas law regulating electricity transmission projects may violate the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, a federal ruling shows. NextEra Energy sued Texas following a 2019 law that banned new transmission companies in the state. Transmission lines send power across long distances. It’s how distant power...
CBS News
Texas man charged in connection with Cook County road rage incident
CHICAGO (CBS) – A Texas man was arrested and charged in connection with what police described as a road rage incident on Tuesday in Cook County. The incident took place around 3:50 p.m. when a Cook County Sheriff's police officer on patrol saw a man punch another man in the 1200 block of South Northwest Highway in Barrington Township, according to a news release.
KLTV
East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods
FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - The weather may be bringing unwanted visitors into your yard. Recent drought conditions have caused armadillos to leave the woods in search of food in residential areas. Armadillos, love them or hate them, are causing many homeowners to seek professional help to trap and relocate the...
KFDM-TV
Texas toddler was abused from the beginning of his life until he died, report says
A toddler in Texas suffered abuse at the hands of his parents from the day he was born until he died, according to a report obtained by KTRK. KTRK obtained 2-year-old Daniel Escamia's fatality report more than three months after his death from injuries he sustained and trauma to his head.
Unannounced school intruder audits to begin in Texas
In just a couple weeks security experts will start showing up—unannounced at schools. The Texas School Safety center worked all summer to make sure its ready to conduct these in-person, random intruder audits at campuses across the state.
