Sabine County, TX

KWTX

Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
BELL COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

ATF and North Texas police ask public for help IDing suspects in gun store burglaries

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and two North Texas police departments are asking the public to help them identify multiple people suspected of burglarizing several firearm dealers last week.The North Richland Hills and Fort Worth Police Departments are working with the ATF to capture the four people responsible for stealing 11 guns from firearms dealers between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31.In each case, four masked individuals drove up to the stores in a dark-colored pickup truck and tried to break in through a window. One of the suspects wore a particularly distinctive mask during...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
KSAT 12

Child’s letter to God leads to discovery of Texas predator

MCKINNEY, Texas – A convicted sex predator is in jail after parents discovered a letter their child had written to God that disclosed the man was abusing their daughter. Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced Monday to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
MCKINNEY, TX
Sabine County, TX
Hemphill, TX
Sabine County, TX
Hemphill, TX
KVUE

Walmart withdraws Texas lawsuit over liquor store law

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the The Dallas Morning News, Walmart is stepping down in its legal fight against a liquor store law in Texas. Last summer, the retailer filed a lawsuit in Austin challenging a portion of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code stopping publicly traded retailers from owning liquor stores.
TEXAS STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Escaped Texas inmate captured in Caddo Parish

An inmate who escaped from a Texas prison was captured early Wednesday morning in Caddo Parish, according to authorities. Charles Spraberry was captured just outside of Shreveport around 8 a.m. following a short car chase. Caddo Parish authorities reported a Louisiana woman who was inside the vehicle with Spraberry has...
CADDO PARISH, LA
mageenews.com

Texas Woman Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Texas Woman Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A...
HATTIESBURG, MS
KLTV

Nacogdoches nurse retiring after 38 years

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A beloved labor and delivery nurse celebrated her retirement after working 38 years at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. Teresa Fuller or as her co workers call her, Tes started at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital on February 22, 1985. Fuller says she decided to become a labor and delivery...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Certain Vehicles as Thefts Increase

Local police say demand for catalytic converters has reached new levels lately. The device is found under many vehicles as part of the exhaust system. In the past year, State Farm data has shown that Texas had the 2nd most insurance claims due to theft, right behind California. Dallas and Tarrant counties have some of the highest cases according to AAA.
CARROLLTON, TX
KIII 3News

Death penalty off the table in Breanna Wood murder case

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State of Texas will not pursue the death penalty against Joseph Tejeda or Sandra Vasquez, two suspects in the murder of 21-year-old Breanna Wood, Assistant Attorney General James Haugh said during a hearing Tuesday morning at the Nueces County Courthouse. Senior Judge Manuel Banales...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
CBS News

Texas man charged in connection with Cook County road rage incident

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Texas man was arrested and charged in connection with what police described as a road rage incident on Tuesday in Cook County. The incident took place around 3:50 p.m. when a Cook County Sheriff's police officer on patrol saw a man punch another man in the 1200 block of South Northwest Highway in Barrington Township, according to a news release.
COOK COUNTY, IL
East Texas drought pushes armadillos into residential neighborhoods

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - The weather may be bringing unwanted visitors into your yard. Recent drought conditions have caused armadillos to leave the woods in search of food in residential areas. Armadillos, love them or hate them, are causing many homeowners to seek professional help to trap and relocate the...
TEXAS STATE

