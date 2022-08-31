ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Already-depressed Red Sox fans still can’t handle Ryan Brasier

The Boston Red Sox are giving fans several reasons to lose hope this season. Ryan Brasier and Alex Verdugo gave yet another one on Tuesday night. Disappointing is an understatement to describe the Boston Red Sox this season. The team is giving fans new reasons seemingly every day to lose hope, with the most recent being the duo of Ryan Brasier and Alex Verdugo.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Alex Cora’s surprisingly honest take on Red Sox future

Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy recently made it clear that the organization intends to stand by Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora despite the team’s underwhelming season. This may have surprised people around the league. However, it apparently surprised Alex Cora as well. The Red Sox manager told Audacy’s WEEI 93.7 (Boston) that he was surprised by Kennedy’s vote of confidence, via Merloni, Fauria, & Mego.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: With money to spend this winter, will the Red Sox take advantage?

In the modern baseball front office's never-ending quest for efficiency, may I suggest a new course: inefficiency. The Red Sox are just one of many big-market clubs to embrace a small-market mentality in recent years. The Dodgers went small for years while building a powerhouse, and only in recent offseasons -- Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman -- have begun opening their wallets again.
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Sports
FanSided

Red Sox: Alex Cora gives demoralizing update on key bullpen arm

The Boston Red Sox bullpen has been falling apart before our eyes all season, and this update from Alex Cora will be another reason to be upset. The Boston Red Sox bullpen has been victim to several meltdowns this season, and Alex Cora provided an update that makes them seem a lot more likely to fall apart. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, Cora shared that Tanner Houck will likely have back surgery.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Will Sox call up Casas in September? Cora gives encouraging answer

It's been a letdown season for the Boston Red Sox, but fans may still have a good reason to watch the last-place club during the final full month of the campaign. With MLB rosters set to expand to 28 players on Sept. 1, teams can give their top prospects a chance to gain valuable experience in The Show. Players called up in September will not lose their rookie status for 2023.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Refsnyder completes Red Sox rally for 9-8 win over Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — Rob Refsnyder hit a game-ending single in a four-run ninth inning for Boston as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Texas Rangers 9-8 on Thursday night. The Red Sox trailed 8-3 in the eighth and 8-5 entering the ninth. Boston promptly loaded the bases with none out against Jonathan Hernández (1-1). Rafael Devers hit a two-run double and Kiké Hernández hit an RBI single to tie the game before Refsnyder completed the comeback with a drive to left. Refsnyder took a wide turn around first before a swarm of teammates caught him and piled on after storming out of the dugout. The Red Sox entered Thursday having lost 7 of 10. “I think we’ve all been trying to do our best and working hard. A lot of the guys have been frustrated, so it was nice to come through and it’s always nice to celebrate with your teammates,” Refsnyder said.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

