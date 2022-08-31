Read full article on original website
Already-depressed Red Sox fans still can’t handle Ryan Brasier
The Boston Red Sox are giving fans several reasons to lose hope this season. Ryan Brasier and Alex Verdugo gave yet another one on Tuesday night. Disappointing is an understatement to describe the Boston Red Sox this season. The team is giving fans new reasons seemingly every day to lose hope, with the most recent being the duo of Ryan Brasier and Alex Verdugo.
Alex Cora’s surprisingly honest take on Red Sox future
Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy recently made it clear that the organization intends to stand by Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora despite the team’s underwhelming season. This may have surprised people around the league. However, it apparently surprised Alex Cora as well. The Red Sox manager told Audacy’s WEEI 93.7 (Boston) that he was surprised by Kennedy’s vote of confidence, via Merloni, Fauria, & Mego.
MLB cites Angel Hernandez’s horrific Red Sox-Yankees ALDS in response to lawsuit
In its latest response to umpire Angel Hernandez’s discrimination lawsuit, Major League Baseball said Hernandez would have umpired the 2018 World Series if not for a poor performance in the Red Sox-Yankees ALDS that year.
Tomase: With money to spend this winter, will the Red Sox take advantage?
In the modern baseball front office's never-ending quest for efficiency, may I suggest a new course: inefficiency. The Red Sox are just one of many big-market clubs to embrace a small-market mentality in recent years. The Dodgers went small for years while building a powerhouse, and only in recent offseasons -- Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman -- have begun opening their wallets again.
Sam Kennedy explains why he committed to Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora now
Earlier this week, Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy caught some people off guard when he committed to both Chaim Bloom and Alex Cora for next season, before this last-place season is even over. He explained why on The Greg Hill Show.
St. Louis Cardinals free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three St. Louis Cardinals free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals always seem to find a way to compete. They’re pretty much a lock to capture the National League Central this season with a strong core of players. Several of them will, however, not return for the 2023 season.
Red Sox: Alex Cora gives demoralizing update on key bullpen arm
The Boston Red Sox bullpen has been falling apart before our eyes all season, and this update from Alex Cora will be another reason to be upset. The Boston Red Sox bullpen has been victim to several meltdowns this season, and Alex Cora provided an update that makes them seem a lot more likely to fall apart. According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, Cora shared that Tanner Houck will likely have back surgery.
Will Sox call up Casas in September? Cora gives encouraging answer
It's been a letdown season for the Boston Red Sox, but fans may still have a good reason to watch the last-place club during the final full month of the campaign. With MLB rosters set to expand to 28 players on Sept. 1, teams can give their top prospects a chance to gain valuable experience in The Show. Players called up in September will not lose their rookie status for 2023.
Refsnyder completes Red Sox rally for 9-8 win over Rangers
BOSTON (AP) — Rob Refsnyder hit a game-ending single in a four-run ninth inning for Boston as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Texas Rangers 9-8 on Thursday night. The Red Sox trailed 8-3 in the eighth and 8-5 entering the ninth. Boston promptly loaded the bases with none out against Jonathan Hernández (1-1). Rafael Devers hit a two-run double and Kiké Hernández hit an RBI single to tie the game before Refsnyder completed the comeback with a drive to left. Refsnyder took a wide turn around first before a swarm of teammates caught him and piled on after storming out of the dugout. The Red Sox entered Thursday having lost 7 of 10. “I think we’ve all been trying to do our best and working hard. A lot of the guys have been frustrated, so it was nice to come through and it’s always nice to celebrate with your teammates,” Refsnyder said.
FanSided
