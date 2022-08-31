ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Governor candidate caught speeding, says ‘constitution’ protects him

By Rebekah Chung
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwoNE_0hbjUpfN00

TOPEKA, Kan. ( KSNT ) — Bodycam footage shows a Kansas lawmaker turned gubernatorial candidate caught speeding during session. During the stop, he told an officer he was protected under the state constitution.

Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained video from the Brown County Sheriff’s office of state senator Dennis Pyle from Hiawatha.

On April 2, the former Republican senator, who’s now running for Kansas Governor as an Independent, was pulled over by an officer in Brown County on his way back from a “late” night at the Capitol during legislative session.

During the exchange, the senator asks the officer if he’s familiar with the state’s constitution and “advises” that he read it. Pyle can be heard telling the officer that the state constitution states that lawmakers are “not to be impeded” traveling to or from session.

In the end, Pyle received a verbal warning.

In a phone call with Kansas Capitol Bureau, Pyle said that there is “no excuse” for speeding.

“I’m not above the law by any means, and like I said, I pay the tickets when I get ’em, and that officer was doing his job,” Pyle said.

Pyle is not the first lawmaker to use a “legislative immunity” clause detailed in Section 22 of Article 2 of the Kansas Constitution. According to the section, lawmakers are not to be subject to the service of any civil process during the session or in going to, or returning from, the place of meeting.

Last year, a resolution proposing a change to this section of the state’s constitution was introduced. However, it died in committee.

Comments / 84

Charise Tendick
3d ago

If the speeding had caused an accident and hurt or even caused a life to be taken, are they saying that would be an excuse? I think not. This really shouldn't be a thing. Where does this entitlement end?!

Reply(6)
43
Live Laugh Love
3d ago

I think he was probably guilty of more than speeding and unfortunately got away with it. If it would of been anyone else that was speeding, let alone using the constitution to get out of it , They would of probably been put in jail for back talking an officer of the law . Sad

Reply(11)
25
Trish Iam
3d ago

of COURSE it died in commitee. These people shouldn't be allowed to vote on those types of things or their raises, etc. There definitely needs to be a better way or a special group, like a grand jury type choosing of people, that decide those types of things for them.

Reply
12
Kansas Reflector

Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office?

Derek Schmidt has taken a dangerous step in his campaign for governor. The attorney general, lagging in the contest against incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly, has decided to target transgender children. Thursday morning, he appeared at a news conference calling for a meanspirited, discriminatory ban on trans kids participating in girls’ sports. He has decided, apparently, […] The post Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline

Whether or not Missourians will vote this November on legalizing recreational marijuana could be determined next week.  Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the marijuana initiative petition from the ballot.  The lawsuit, which was filed last month, argues the petition changes […] The post Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Rep. Gail Finney fought for you. Now, it’s time to fight for her.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. If you knew Wichita […] The post Kansas Rep. Gail Finney fought for you. Now, it’s time to fight for her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
KANSAS STATE
WUSA9

'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law

FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
VIRGINIA STATE
Missouri Independent

Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says

A Boone County judge granted former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with her ex-husband to Texas, her attorney confirmed Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by order of Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, gives Sheena Greitens the thing she asked for soon after her ex-husband […] The post Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean.

Kansans might think they’re done with state constitutional amendments. Unfortunately, the state constitutional amendments aren’t done with them. Fresh on the heels of the Aug. 2 anti-abortion amendment ballot question, two more revisions to our state’s charter will be up for a vote on Nov. 8. One aims at the executive power wielded over the […] The post Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichita State getting $51 million award

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The federal government is giving Wichita State University $51.4 million. The school says the money is to advance smart manufacturing in southern Kansas. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) says it is giving the award to WSU to aid in the rapid development and adoption of emerging smart […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Public lands for dove hunting open for season in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public lands for dove hunting have opened for the season in Kansas after an extreme drought period left officials feeling uncertain. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Thursday, Sept. 1, that the 2022 Kansas dove hunting season has officially begun and quality public hunting opportunities await at more than 90 locations managed specifically for the sport.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Hung jury in Chandler trial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The retrial of Dana Chandler came to a close Thursday after a week of deliberation with no verdict. It is not clear what a hung jury will mean for Chandler.   Chandler was originally convicted for the 2002 murders in 2012. She was serving 100 years in prison when her conviction was […]
TOPEKA, KS
