cbs4indy.com
Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling in rural areas
State officials and Indiana University have partnered to expand mental health services in some rural areas. Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling …. AES customers will see higher bills starting this …. West Nile Virus mosquitoes found in Indiana. Yorktown 18-year-old arrested for drunk driving, …. Body found...
cbs4indy.com
Some Indiana schools still offering free meals as nationwide program ends
With the end of the nationwide free school lunch program, many Hoosier parents are once again paying for their kids' meals. But some districts have qualified to continue feeding kids for free, and more are trying to obtain that funding.
cbs4indy.com
West Nile Virus mosquitoes found in Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – West Nile Virus has been found in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Health Department. Samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus. This testing is part of their mosquito surveillance program. Where do these mosquitoes live?. The mosquitoes carrying the virus breed in...
cbs4indy.com
Wednesday marks International Overdose Awareness Day as fatal overdoses keep rising across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Wednesday marks International Overdose Awareness Day, which recovery organizations say is a chance to mourn those who have died from overdose but also highlights the possibility of recovery. State data from 2018 to 2021 shows a 57% increase in overdose deaths across Indiana. In 2021, approximately 2,500...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty...
cbs4indy.com
Dried mushrooms sold at specialty stores recalled over possible health risk
INDIANAPOLIS — Dried mushrooms sold in specialty retail stores are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. The Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves four types of packages of Three Coins Dried Mushrooms. The following products are included in the recall:. Three...
cbs4indy.com
AES customers will see higher bills starting this month
INDIANAPOLIS – AES customers will see their bills increase starting this month. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved an increase in the Fuel Adjustment Charge (FAC). AES filed its initial request for an increase in June; the IURC made its final ruling granting approval this week. While AES had...
