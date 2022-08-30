ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

cbs4indy.com

Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling in rural areas

State officials and Indiana University have partnered to expand mental health services in some rural areas. Indiana partners with IU to offer telehealth counseling …. AES customers will see higher bills starting this …. West Nile Virus mosquitoes found in Indiana. Yorktown 18-year-old arrested for drunk driving, …. Body found...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

West Nile Virus mosquitoes found in Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – West Nile Virus has been found in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Health Department. Samples of mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus. This testing is part of their mosquito surveillance program. Where do these mosquitoes live?. The mosquitoes carrying the virus breed in...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list

Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Dried mushrooms sold at specialty stores recalled over possible health risk

INDIANAPOLIS — Dried mushrooms sold in specialty retail stores are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. The Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves four types of packages of Three Coins Dried Mushrooms. The following products are included in the recall:. Three...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs4indy.com

AES customers will see higher bills starting this month

INDIANAPOLIS – AES customers will see their bills increase starting this month. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved an increase in the Fuel Adjustment Charge (FAC). AES filed its initial request for an increase in June; the IURC made its final ruling granting approval this week. While AES had...
INDIANA STATE

