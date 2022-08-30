ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Wasco Rose Festival returns on September 8th

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 3 days ago
Looking ahead to next month, the annual Wasco Rose Festival returns.

The festival starts September 8th and runs through September 10th, closing with the parade that starts at 7th and D streets.

Tilo and Jeni Cortez, Roger and Deloris Harrison, and Tim and Karen Holtermann are serving as the festival's grand marshals .

A statement from the Wasco Rose Festival spoke of the contributions the grand marshals provided to the community: "The Wasco Rose Festival 2022 Grand Marshals are a stellar group of humble servants who have given to our community in countless ways. Tilo and Jeni Cortez, Roger and Deloris Harrison, and Tim and Karen Holtermann have served Wasco as volunteers, City Councilmembers, teachers, mail carriers, farmers, realtors, neighbors, and parents. Some were born here, most grew up here, graduated here, and all have made their homes and raised their families here."

In addition, the Wasco Elk Ladies will serve as honorary grand marshals to honor their contributions to the community.

This year's theme is "No Place Like Home."

On Saturday, September 10th festivities will include a community run, rose parade, vendor fair, and car show.

The Grand Marshals will be honored at An Evening of Wine and Roses from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9th.

The Rose Festival starts with the Miss Wasco Rose Queen Pageant on Thursday, Sept. 8th. Wine and Roses follows Friday, Sept. 9th. On Saturday, Sept. 10th, festivities include Wasco Recreation and Parks District Somewhere Over the Rainbow Color Blast Fun Run, Rose Parade, Vendor Faire, Blood Alley Car Club Show, Wasco Woman’s Club Art Show and Block and Tackle Deep Pit Dinner.

