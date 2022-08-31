ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett Responds to Mayfield’s Reported Comment on Browns

By Nick Selbe
 3 days ago

Mayfield apparently has the Week 1 reunion with the Browns circled on his calendar.

When the Panthers announced that Baker Mayfield had won the team’s starting quarterback job, fans immediately turned their attention to Carolina’s Week 1 matchup against the Browns . As it turns out, so did Mayfield himself.

Mayfield reportedly had some choice words following Cleveland’s preseason finale against the Bills, when he said that he plans to “f— up” the Browns in Week 1, according to the Around the NFL Podcast . Inevitably, word of Mayfield’s remarks made it back to Cleveland, where former teammate Myles Garrett was asked about them on Tuesday.

“We’ve known he has that type of demeanor and that attitude, and for better or for worse, it works for him,” Garrett said, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot . “And I’m not mad at him using that fire and that chip on his shoulder to help him play to the level he has. He’s been successful in what he’s done.’’

Garrett and Mayfield were teammates for the past four years. Both were the No. 1 overall pick of their respective draft class, and together helped lead the Browns to the postseason in 2020, snapping an 18-year playoff drought.

Because of all that time spent together, Garrett is fully aware of how his former teammate likes to get himself pumped up, always looking for extra motivation.

“Talking like that and moving the way he does, it’s worked for him. He uses that for fire, for motivation and I think speaking like that helps amp him up … it does the same for us as well,” Garrett said. “We’ll take it and we’ll use it, and I’m hoping for a great matchup. I don’t think any less of him because he’s going out there and doing the same thing he did when he was with us. He’s the same guy personally, and maybe we’ll see a different Baker when we get on the field. Who knows?”

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, go to Browns Digest .

Comments / 38

Duane Grauel
3d ago

I'm a Brown's fan from the fifties fifties and always will be but I wish Baker Mayfield all the luck in the world And like miles Garrett BA sportsman go Browns

Reply(2)
16
David Aequitas Hernandez
2d ago

People reading the click bait article lmao, miles garret is a man of class. You all thought he was gonna say something wack!

Reply(1)
5
Mark Connel
3d ago

Classy response and that is coming from a Steelers fan

Reply
10
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

