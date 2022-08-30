Read full article on original website
3 Reasons Desktop and Laptop Chips With the Same Names Perform Differently
If you're picking between a desktop computer and a laptop, you're probably comparing their specifications, checking to see if they have similar chips. However, even if both the desktop and laptop you're looking at run an Intel i7 chip paired with an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti, you'll find that their performance varies significantly.
How to Choose a DisplayPort Cable
So you finally bought a new monitor. It's capable of heaps of cool things—it has a 240Hz display, 4K resolution, and it's compatible with the variable refresh rate tech in your GPU. One small problem, though. To drive it to its fullest, while you can use that same old HDMI cable, it's time you go the full mile and shop for a new DisplayPort cable.
What Is Unified Memory and How Much Do You Need?
In 2020 Apple made a bold move; they dumped Intel and shifted to their proprietary silicon for powering their MacBooks. Although the move to the ARM architecture from the x86 design language raised several eyebrows, Apple proved everyone wrong when the MacBooks powered by Apple silicon offered mind-blowing performance per watt.
How to Enable or Disable the Windows Taskbar Settings
Customizing the Windows taskbar is quite easy; however, it's irritating when others tweak the taskbar settings without your permission. If you're constantly coming back to a different taskbar, here's how to stop others from messing with it in Windows. How to Lock or Unlock the Taskbar Settings. The best way...
Is the Email Body in Outlook for Windows Missing Its Content? Here's How to Fix It
Have you received an important email from someone you were waiting for, but when you opened it, the body of the email was blank? Occasionally, the sender sends an empty email by mistake, but there could also be an issue with Outlook. A few reasons your email content disappears in...
What's the Difference Between Windows Reset and System Restore in Windows?
Are you tired of facing different issues on your computer? Perhaps malware has disrupted your computer, or Windows may have just slowed down over time, seemingly by itself. Thankfully, there are two Windows built-in utilities that can be helpful in this situation: Windows Reset and System Restore. But what's the exact difference between these two tools, and how can they solve common Windows issues? Let's find out.
apt update vs. apt upgrade: What Are the Differences?
The entire Linux ecosystem works on the concept of packages; each package on Linux is crucial for ensuring the smooth functioning of the operating system. To update your packages on Debian and Ubuntu-based distributions, you might need to run from pillar to post, trying to figure out the best way to update all the essential software.
The 10 Pros and Cons of Using an External Keyboard
One of the plus points of using an external keyboard with your laptop is that it can offer a more ergonomic typing experience, which can be beneficial for those who type a lot. On the other hand, a con would be that it takes up more space on your desk, also making it difficult to carry around.
7 Reasons Why You Should Never Use a Non-Activated Copy of Windows
While Microsoft allows users to install and use Windows 10 or 11 without activating, some limitations apply. These limitations restrict our access to certain features and seriously threaten our privacy. But what exactly are these limitations? And, how does activating Windows help us overcome them?. Why Does Microsoft Allow Users...
How to Merge PDF Documents Together in Windows 11
The PDF format is one of the most standardized and common formats for sharing electronic documents. Many users will often receive and download PDF files shared by colleagues and family. Multiple interrelated PDF files can be easier to manage when consolidated (merged) into extended documents. Windows 11 doesn’t include any...
Autel EVO Nano+ Is the Best Sub-250g Drone for Low-Light Video
When it was first released in January 2022, the Autel Evo Nano and Nano+ shook the prosumer drone category by introducing the first semi-professional sub 250g drone. Compared to the popular DJI Mini 2, the Nano+ offers a significantly larger camera sensor and the inclusion of obstacle avoidance sensors, which allows it to take better photos and videos and allows operators to fly more safely. The Evo Nano is slightly cheaper than the Nano+, with a less impressive camera, but it is still a significant upgrade over the DJI Mini 2 in many ways. The Nano+ is an appealing choice for users who want a compact drone that can take excellent photos and videos (including in low light), supports filming in H.265 LOG profiles, and is easy to fly.
How to Make Your Plex Server More Secure Using a Simple Domain Name
Plex is the dominant software used to self-host a media library on Windows, Mac, and Linux. With it, you can access your films, shows, and music from any device, anywhere. But thousands of users are making a mistake which leaves their servers and networks vulnerable to hackers. So what's the...
How to Use Gaming Mode on OnePlus Phones
OnePlus is a brand that usually steers away from targeting a specific audience, and instead offers overall good value phones that excel in a variety of things. Despite this fact, OnePlus phones have been favored among the masses for having some of the best gaming performances in the industry. With...
How to Install and Use FreshRSS on Your Raspberry Pi
Keeping up to date with the news and your favorite creators is essential in the modern world, but you don't need to create a FaceBook, Google, or Apple account for that. With FreshRSS, you can pull the latest news, blogs, and other feeds straight from the ether to your Raspberry Pi and view it all in one place through your browser or a dedicated app on your mobile device.
How to Enable Quick Action Commands in Firefox and Edge
Google’s flagship browser has a Chrome Actions feature that enables its users to trigger browser actions by entering certain commands in the URL bar. Those action commands provide handy shortcuts for utilizing tools and changing options in Chrome. You can utilize similar features in Mozilla Firefox and Edge. However,...
How to Check an AirTag's Battery Life
Apple’s AirTag is a top-notch item tracker. But since the device is battery-powered, you’ll need to be informed when the power is low so you can replace the cell. We’ll show you how you can determine whether it's time to replace the battery in your AirTag. Two...
How to Change the Icon in a Windows Forms Desktop Application
If you are creating a new desktop application, you may be following your own branding and design. This might include a custom color palette, UI design, or the icon that displays when a user opens your app. When using Windows Forms to create your app, Visual Studio adds a default...
What Is PICO-8?
PICO-8 is a virtual machine that runs simple, retro-style games. It has purposely restricted hardware specs including a 128x128 resolution and 32k program size. You can download and play PICO-8 “cartridges”, but you can also write your own games from scratch. It’s a great tool for game developers learning to program their first game.
How to Uninstall Multiple Mac Apps at Once
A rich collection of well-optimized apps is a reason why Macs are popular. If you shifted to Mac from another platform, you would be curious to check them out. Eventually, you may end up with too many apps on your Mac, taking up storage and other system resources. An app...
How to Easily Extract a Table From a PDF
If you've got a table in a PDF file and want to use it elsewhere, you don't have to recreate it manually. Technology is here to make life easier, as there are many tools you could use for extracting tables from a PDF file. With these tools, you can import...
