When it was first released in January 2022, the Autel Evo Nano and Nano+ shook the prosumer drone category by introducing the first semi-professional sub 250g drone. Compared to the popular DJI Mini 2, the Nano+ offers a significantly larger camera sensor and the inclusion of obstacle avoidance sensors, which allows it to take better photos and videos and allows operators to fly more safely. The Evo Nano is slightly cheaper than the Nano+, with a less impressive camera, but it is still a significant upgrade over the DJI Mini 2 in many ways. The Nano+ is an appealing choice for users who want a compact drone that can take excellent photos and videos (including in low light), supports filming in H.265 LOG profiles, and is easy to fly.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO