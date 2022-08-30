Read full article on original website
Lenovo’s New Wearable Display Promises Privacy for Any Activity on the Go
Lenovo has something new that could change how people use their mobile devices and laptops on the go. The tech giant recently revealed its new Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable private display that provides a portable second display at Berlin's IFA tech show for people always on the move. The portable...
Samsung's Odyssey OLED G8 Gaming Monitor Will be Available Soon
In the fourth quarter of 2022, Samsung is expected to debut its 34-inch OLED gaming monitor, which pricing information is not yet available. Here's a Few Things You Should Take Note About Samsung's Odyssey OLED G8. The Verge reported that Samsung's 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor would be available...
5 PlayStation 2 Games That Deserve Remakes or Remasters
The PlayStation 2 era has its fair share of games that were truly enjoyable. However, with the passage of time, some of those games are being forgotten as they are no longer accessible on modern-day consoles. here are some of the games we wish were remastered or remade so we...
Samsung Confirms Another Data Breach — Was Any Customer Data Stolen?
After a data breach that occurred in July, Samsung notified its customers that their information had been acquired by unauthorized third-party attackers. Samsung Has Again Experienced Another Cybersecurity Incident. As reported by The Verge, after a data breach incident occurred in July, Samsung warned its customers that an unauthorized third-party...
PUBG: Battlegrounds, McLaren Collaborate to Bring New Cars to the Game
PUBG Battle players can now ride around the game's many maps in style. PUBG developer KRAFTON has recently announced it has collaborated with British supercar manufacturer McLaren Automotive to bring its cars into the game through obtainable vehicle skins. Players of the game can start trying to obtain the McLaren...
PlayStation will Keep Call of Duty Once Xbox, Activision Merges
In order to ensure that PlayStation gamers would not be left out of future Call of Duty games, Xbox said that it would continue to support Call of Duty on PlayStation after Microsoft's purchase of Activision. Call of Duty Will Remain on PlayStation. After Microsoft announced that it would acquire...
Microsoft’s Latest Blog Post Assures Regulators Its Activision Blizzard Deal Will Benefit Everyone
Microsoft is doing its best to make regulators realize its acquisition of Activision Blizzard will benefit everyone. The Washington-based tech giant has recently published a blog post showing how beneficial its acquisition of Activision Blizzard is for the gaming industry. The company previously announced it had entered into an acquisition...
Samsung Releases New Ad Video Trolling Apple’s iPhone 14, Says Lack of Innovation
Samsung is getting shady with Apple's iPhone 14 and using the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Z Flip 4 against it. A new ad video titled "Buckle Up" was released by the company recently as a way to tease the Silicon Valley tech giant. The video makes fun of Apple's next...
