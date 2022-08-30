ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

Samsung's Odyssey OLED G8 Gaming Monitor Will be Available Soon

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Samsung is expected to debut its 34-inch OLED gaming monitor, which pricing information is not yet available. Here's a Few Things You Should Take Note About Samsung's Odyssey OLED G8. The Verge reported that Samsung's 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor would be available...
ELECTRONICS
itechpost.com

5 PlayStation 2 Games That Deserve Remakes or Remasters

The PlayStation 2 era has its fair share of games that were truly enjoyable. However, with the passage of time, some of those games are being forgotten as they are no longer accessible on modern-day consoles. here are some of the games we wish were remastered or remade so we...
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

Samsung Confirms Another Data Breach — Was Any Customer Data Stolen?

After a data breach that occurred in July, Samsung notified its customers that their information had been acquired by unauthorized third-party attackers. Samsung Has Again Experienced Another Cybersecurity Incident. As reported by The Verge, after a data breach incident occurred in July, Samsung warned its customers that an unauthorized third-party...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Blass
itechpost.com

PUBG: Battlegrounds, McLaren Collaborate to Bring New Cars to the Game

PUBG Battle players can now ride around the game's many maps in style. PUBG developer KRAFTON has recently announced it has collaborated with British supercar manufacturer McLaren Automotive to bring its cars into the game through obtainable vehicle skins. Players of the game can start trying to obtain the McLaren...
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

PlayStation will Keep Call of Duty Once Xbox, Activision Merges

In order to ensure that PlayStation gamers would not be left out of future Call of Duty games, Xbox said that it would continue to support Call of Duty on PlayStation after Microsoft's purchase of Activision. Call of Duty Will Remain on PlayStation. After Microsoft announced that it would acquire...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy