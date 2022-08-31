Sony will be launching the Xperia 5 IV on September 1, and just before the official unveiling some press shots have been shared online by Evan Blass (via 91Mobiles). Although there are no official price tags or full specifications listed, there is at least a good look at the phone itself, which allegedly will arrive in black, white, and green colors (as are shown in the renderings below).

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO