Xiaomi Smart TV X unveiled as cheaper model with 4K display and Dolby Vision support
The Xiaomi Smart TV X is a cheaper 4K model revealed by the brand. With a slim bezel, the device has a 96.9% screen-to-body ratio and is available in three sizes: 43-in, 50-in and 55-in. Each TV has an Ultra HD 4K display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 3,840 x 2,160 px resolution and support for Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10. Plus, the screen has a wide color gamut, covering 94% of the DCI-P3 range.
iPhone 14 Plus name is allegedly confirmed thanks to a new leak
5G Accessory Apple iPhone Leaks / Rumors Touchscreen. The iPhone 14's official Far Out launch event is now less than a week away. Nevertheless, leaks for this flagship smartphone and its variants are still piling in, the latest of which purports to confirm the reveal of an inaugural 14 Plus SKU in advance.
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro: Strong magnet in D-Buckle Sport Band causes problems on some laptops
Samsung has only recently started shipping the Galaxy Watch5 Pro, as well as the Galaxy Watch5 in two sizes. While early reviews have talked a lot about the smartwatch's improved battery life compared to the Galaxy Watch4 Classic but also its lack of a physical rotating bezel, YouTube channel Teknófilo has noticed a bizarre issue with its default D-Buckle Sport Band. While durability is not a concern as it is with other Samsung watch bands, the magnet in its clasp can interfere with certain laptops.
Logitech G Cloud: Various leaks confirm specifications for upcoming gaming handheld
More leaks have emerged online of Logitech's first gaming handheld. Revealed as the Logitech G Cloud, the device will rely on an older mid-range chipset with a large battery and a 1080p display, among other features. Yesterday, Evan Blass leaked images of Logitech's first gaming handheld, a device that it...
Asus ExpertBook B5: Lightweight 16 inch laptop for the enterprise market with a numpad
In the business laptop segment, there are a few market dominating players - Dell with its Latitude, HP with the EliteBooks and Lenovo with the ThinkPad brand. Naturally, others want a piece of those sales as well, for example Asus with its own ExpertBook series. To conquer the office buildings,...
IFA 2022 | Honor Pad 8: 12-inch and 2K tablet lands in Europe with a Snapdragon 680 chipset running Android 12
Honor has brought its latest Android tablet to Europe, having revealed it in July as the Tablet 8 as part of a Chinese hardware launch event. Now called the Pad 8, the device still measures 278.5 x 174.1 x 6.9 mm and weighs 520 g with a glass front, an aluminium frame and an aluminium back. Unsurprisingly, the Pad 8 supports stylus input too, as well as a detachable keyboard.
Huawei MateBook E Go is officially set to launch during the Mate 50 event
Accessory Convertible / 2-in-1 Leaks / Rumors Tablet Touchscreen Windows. The Huawei Mate 50 product event has officially become a more general Mate-series launch. The Apple-beating early September press conference is now officially confirmed to unveil at least 1 additional device that is definitely not a premium HarmonyOS phablet. In...
Galaxy Z Fold4: Durability tester cannot destroy foldable smartphone following Samsung's 'unbreakable' claim
Samsung advertises its fourth generation foldable Galaxy Fold as being 'unbreakable', at least in the US. Naturally, this piqued the interest of JerryRigEverything, who sought to disprove Samsung's claim. In an almost ten-minute video, Zack Nelson throws everything at the Galaxy Z Fold4, arguably more so than conventional candybar smartphones like the Google Pixel 6a or OnePlus 10T faced.
Honor X8 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches in Europe for €269 with a 48 MP camera and a 90 Hz display
Honor has finally started selling the Honor X8 5G in Europe, having unveiled the smartphone in late July. Not to be confused with the Honor X8, which has a 4G modem, the Honor X8 5G has a 6.5-inch display that operates at 1,600 x 720 pixels and with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, Honor equips the device with an 8 MP front-facing sensor that cuts into the large display with a small waterdrop notch.
Feature-packed Sony Xperia 5 IV compact smartphone arrives filled to the brim with fan favorites for US$999/£949
Sony has officially launched the Xperia 5 IV, with the compact smartphone brimming with fan-favorite features. The device has space for a 3.5 mm audio jack, microSD slot, and it also comes with an LED notification light. The 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 IV is priced at US$999/£949/€1049, with availability depending on region.
GameSir intros the X2 Pro mobile gaming controller for Android smartphones
Established back in 2010, GameSir grew into one of the noticeable names in the gaming peripheral market. With a wide range of products in its portfolio, from gamepads and mice to keyboards and keypads, this brand is back with the GameSir X2 Pro mobile gaming controller. Without further ado, these...
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 to launch with ARM and Intel versions as a successor to Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro X
Zac Bowden, Senior Editor at Windows Central, has offered a few insights into the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Pro X. Writing on Twitter, Bowden claims to heard from his sources that the Surface Pro 9 will replace both the Surface Pro 8 and the Surface Pro X. Allegedly, Bowden's sources for having telling him this 'for a while now', implying that this is not a new rumour that has emerged just before a product release.
Google drops Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL support for Android 13 quarterly update onwards
It seems that Google is beginning to wind up software support for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, its the effective predecessors to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. For context, Google announced the Pixel 4 series on October 15, 2019 and started shipping the pair a week later with Android 10. Undeniably still capable smartphones, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have now been removed from the Android Beta program following Android 13's stable public release.
Leaked Sony Xperia 5 IV press images reveal a simply elegant compact smartphone
Sony will be launching the Xperia 5 IV on September 1, and just before the official unveiling some press shots have been shared online by Evan Blass (via 91Mobiles). Although there are no official price tags or full specifications listed, there is at least a good look at the phone itself, which allegedly will arrive in black, white, and green colors (as are shown in the renderings below).
Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera now available to pre-order as OTA update announced
Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Gadget. The Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera is now available to pre-order via Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Youpin, Tmall and JD.com. Customers in China can pay a 100 yuan (~US$14) deposit to secure the wearable at the discounted price of 2,599 yuan (~US$376); the gadget is expected to retail for 2,699 yuan (~US$391) after the pre-sale period ends on September 6.
XMG Focus M22 series of gaming laptops launch as upgraded models with Alder Lake platforms and RTX 3060 graphics
Gaming Laptop Launch Alder Lake Geforce GPU Thunderbolt. XMG has not updated its "entry-level" Focus gaming laptops since around this time in 2021. However, these refreshes may have been worth waiting for, thanks to a step up to 12th-gen Intel silicon and a different choice of RTX 3000-series graphics. The...
Mate 50 series: Huawei touts the flagship smartphones as truly cutting-edge mobile devices ahead of their launch
Huawei typically backs the latest generation of its Mate line of flagship devices as super-premium phablets with the most innovative features possible. The recent changes in the OEM's fortunes notwithstanding, it now asserts that the upcoming 50 series will be no different. The company has now confirmed variable apertures for their XMAGE cameras outright, although it remains content to only hints at more unique specs also rumored to be found in the iPhone 14 series.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold: Pricing and full specifications confirmed for flexible OLED laptop in IFA 2022 showcase
Lenovo has brought the second generation ThinkPad X1 Fold to IFA 2022 in Berlin. Not only has Lenovo improved upon the device's design, but it has also equipped new ThinkPad X1 Fold with considerably more powerful processors, as well as LPDDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 storage. Lenovo has lined up a release date for later this year and has already confirmed the device's starting price.
Garmin Venu Sq 2: Upcoming smartwatch appears again in extensive leak
A substantial leak has revealed more details about the Garmin Venu Sq 2, as well as the Venu Sq 2 Music. Both smartwatches will launch with AMOLED display and with almost twice the battery life of their predecessors. Garmin will charge more than the Venu Sq 2 series than it did for the original Venu Sq and Venu Sq Music, though.
Huawei P50 Pocket successor leaks onto TENAA, hinting at an imminent launch for a new clamshell foldable
The P50 Pocket launched with the double-barrelled look of its series' camera hump, although one of its rear-panel circles is a cover display that matches its actual shooter housing in size. Interesting as this might have been as a design choice, it now seems Huawei intends to ditch the look in future clamshell foldables.
