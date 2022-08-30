ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

New website tracks infrastructure spending around Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada has launched a new website to track spending on infrastructure around the state. Gov. Steve Sisolak's office says the website NevadaBuilds.com will highlight investments coming through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last year. "Our new website will...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree

Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
Fox5 KVVU

NV Energy asks customers to conserve electricity due to extreme heat

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is asking customers to conserve electricity due to extreme heat. NV Energy is advising that because of an “unprecedented” heat wave that’s underway in Nevada and the entire western United States, there will be increased energy use that will place strain on the western electric grid.
news3lv.com

Benefits of Halotherapy

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Salt Room recently added a third location here in the valley. Joining us now to talk about the expansion and their practice of halotherapy are Ava Mucikyan and Dr. Nicole Canada.
news3lv.com

Immense sculpture in Nevada desert opens for public visitation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A massive, 1.5-mile-long art sculpture built in the Nevada desert north of Las Vegas officially opens for viewing on Friday. "City," an immense installation created by artist Michael Heizer, is scheduled to begin accepting public visits by advance reservation only. A spokesperson says Heizer has...
news3lv.com

'Flight Club' releases first look into new Las Vegas location inside The Venetian

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Popular Social Darts concept, Flight Club, is giving fans a sneak peek into its first Las Vegas location on The Strip. The London-based company is set to feature a carousel bar, eye-catching décor, multiple event spaces, and more when it makes its debut inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this fall.
8 News Now

Asian Night Market returns to Las Vegas after 2 year hiatus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Asian Night Market will return to Las Vegas in October for the first time in two years. The market, last held before the COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted by the Asian Community Development Council and OCA Las Vegas on Oct. 8. It will feature Asian and Pacific Islander-owned food vendors, […]
news3lv.com

NV Energy asks customers to cut back on energy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NV Energy is asking customers to conserve power starting Thursday as a heat wave grips the Western United States into next week. The utility company said Nevada is dealing with unprecedented temperatures for this time of year. To help offset the potential energy supply issues, customers are urged to reduce electric use. Some even received text and email alerts about the situation.
news3lv.com

Plaza Hotel & Casino renovates Oscar's Steakhouse

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Plaza Hotel & Casino redefines the "classic" vintage steakhouse with all new renovations. Guests can now take a step inside the newly designed Oscar's Steakhouse and still enjoy its original, popular cuisine. Renovations include new leather seating, complimenting carpet, and its iconic crystal chandeliers. MORE...
