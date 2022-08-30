Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
50-foot showgirls on city’s gateway to downtown Las Vegas lit for first time Wednesday
Risque Monkeypox awareness ad from SNHD sparks debate in medical and LGBTQ+ communities. A risque Monkeypox awareness ad from the Southern Nevada Health District has sparked debate among people in the medical and LGBTQ+ communities. Nevada Trucking Association: California gig worker law will lead to fewer truck drivers and more...
Station Casinos announces another property closure
Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, announced Friday that it would be closing the Wild Wild West Hotel and Gambling Hall on Tropicana just west of I-15.
Red Rock Resorts to close and demolish its fourth casino for future development
Red Rock Resorts said Friday it closing and would demolish the Wild Wild West Casino, the fourth gaming property the company is tearing down. The post Red Rock Resorts to close and demolish its fourth casino for future development appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Red Rock Resorts announces closure of Wild Wild West Gambling Hall and Hotel
In a news release, the company stated its intent to demolish the existing hotel and casino in preparation for the anticipated redevelopment of the site
New website tracks infrastructure spending around Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada has launched a new website to track spending on infrastructure around the state. Gov. Steve Sisolak's office says the website NevadaBuilds.com will highlight investments coming through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last year. "Our new website will...
‘Everything takes longer’: Employers struggle to find new normal amid inflation, rising costs
Opening a new business right in the middle of a pandemic might not sound like the greatest of ideas. But that’s exactly what Cheryl Lewis did in October 2020 — an especially harrowing time for Washoe County as it saw rising COVID-19 deaths and the highest rate of coronavirus infections in Nevada. ...
Las Vegas restaurant makes security changes after valley-wide burglary spree
COVID-19 bivalent boosters approved, coming to Las Vegas
The SNHD has started receiving some of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and expects to begin offering them next week in its clinics according to a release.
NV Energy asks customers to conserve electricity due to extreme heat
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is asking customers to conserve electricity due to extreme heat. NV Energy is advising that because of an “unprecedented” heat wave that’s underway in Nevada and the entire western United States, there will be increased energy use that will place strain on the western electric grid.
Valley residents asked to reduce energy use during boiling heat wave
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NV Energy is asking customers to reduce their energy use and relieve stress on the power grid as a searing heat wave passes through Las Vegas and other areas of Nevada. The heat wave will contribute to increased energy use and place strain on the western electric grid, NV Energy said. […]
Benefits of Halotherapy
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Salt Room recently added a third location here in the valley. Joining us now to talk about the expansion and their practice of halotherapy are Ava Mucikyan and Dr. Nicole Canada.
Valley new home builders react to significant drop in home sales
A recent Las Vegas-based report by Home Builders Research says builders logged 434 net sales in July. That's down 61.5% from the same month last year.
Immense sculpture in Nevada desert opens for public visitation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A massive, 1.5-mile-long art sculpture built in the Nevada desert north of Las Vegas officially opens for viewing on Friday. "City," an immense installation created by artist Michael Heizer, is scheduled to begin accepting public visits by advance reservation only. A spokesperson says Heizer has...
'Flight Club' releases first look into new Las Vegas location inside The Venetian
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Popular Social Darts concept, Flight Club, is giving fans a sneak peek into its first Las Vegas location on The Strip. The London-based company is set to feature a carousel bar, eye-catching décor, multiple event spaces, and more when it makes its debut inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas this fall.
Asian Night Market returns to Las Vegas after 2 year hiatus
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Asian Night Market will return to Las Vegas in October for the first time in two years. The market, last held before the COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted by the Asian Community Development Council and OCA Las Vegas on Oct. 8. It will feature Asian and Pacific Islander-owned food vendors, […]
NV Energy asks customers to cut back on energy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NV Energy is asking customers to conserve power starting Thursday as a heat wave grips the Western United States into next week. The utility company said Nevada is dealing with unprecedented temperatures for this time of year. To help offset the potential energy supply issues, customers are urged to reduce electric use. Some even received text and email alerts about the situation.
Police help tenants at Las Vegas condo complex who were told to move due to management change
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 in June spoke with residents at the Desert Garden Condominiums who had no choice but to pack up and leave due to a change in property management. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and other community groups stepped in to ensure residents had some help with the relocating process.
Las Vegas Circle K locations to offer 40 cents off gas on September 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Circle K locations are looking to help customers out leading into Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. participating Circle K locations will be offering up to 40 cents off per gallon of fuel. “It’s been a challenging summer...
NEW: COVID-19 levels rising in Las Vegas valley’s wastewater
The seven wastewater monitors in the Las Vegas valley all showed increases in COVID-19 genetic material in the latest surveillance reports
Plaza Hotel & Casino renovates Oscar's Steakhouse
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Plaza Hotel & Casino redefines the "classic" vintage steakhouse with all new renovations. Guests can now take a step inside the newly designed Oscar's Steakhouse and still enjoy its original, popular cuisine. Renovations include new leather seating, complimenting carpet, and its iconic crystal chandeliers. MORE...
