ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Competency hearing in Troy Driver case set for September 12

A Nevada justice of the peace has canceled this month’s preliminary hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge decides if he’s competent to stand trial. Troy Driver was scheduled to appear in justice court in Fernley Sept. 13-15 for...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks crime spree allegations: Car jacking, intentionally running over elderly man

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Sparks man Friday for an alleged crime spree that included carjacking, kidnapping and intentionally running over someone. Moises Portillo-Perez’s alleged crime spree was around the Sparks Marina but the Reno Police Department arrested him at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday...
SPARKS, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Driver survives apparent suicide attempt, placed in observation cell

Troy Driver, the man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering Naomi Irion, survived an apparent suicide attempt in the Lyon County jail and is being held in an observation cell. Rumors that Driver committed suicide began to circulate on social media earlier this week, and on Tuesday, the Lyon...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Lassen County News

Police chase leads to the arrest of two men

They say you can run, but you can’t hide. Two men who led officers from three law enforcement agencies on a chase through Susanville and down Highway 395 personally learned that lesson early this morning. According to a statement from the SPD, Daniel James McNeill, 28, from Fernley, Nevada,...
SUSANVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
County
Lyon County, NV
Fernley, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Fernley, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Lyon County, NV
Crime & Safety
2news.com

Reno man Sentenced to Prison for Large-Scale Retail Theft Ring

A Reno man was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du to 71 months in prison — with five months to run concurrent to his current state time and the remainder to run consecutive to his state time — followed by three years of supervised release for conducting a million-dollar retail theft operation by buying stolen items from drug abusers and reselling the items online.
RENO, NV
8 News Now

Reno man sentenced for operating $1M retail theft ring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Reno man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison and three years of supervised release for conducting a million-dollar retail theft ring. Gennaro Canta, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering in June 2022. According to officials, he was buying stolen items from […]
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Victim, suspect identified in Mesa Drive shooting

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a homicide Aug. 29 on Mesa Drive as Vincent Eugene Small, and the suspect who was arrested as Edward Doyle Small. Edward Small remains in custody in the Lyon County jail, charged with first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Reno homicide case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County authorities seek 15-year-old runaway

Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on a 15-year-old male runaway Joseph Altig who left his residence in Gardnerville on foot and has not returned. Anyone with any information regarding this is urged to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or Investigator Ed Garren at 775-782-9907. Reference case number 22SO21784.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
kunr.org

A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks

Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race is back

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Vaughn Middle School

Vaughn Middle School was placed on a temporary precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity on Thursday. Washoe County School District announced the lockdown just before 2 p.m. and said that it was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. If you have any information that can help authorities, call...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy