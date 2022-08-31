Read full article on original website
2news.com
Competency hearing in Troy Driver case set for September 12
A Nevada justice of the peace has canceled this month’s preliminary hearing for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge decides if he’s competent to stand trial. Troy Driver was scheduled to appear in justice court in Fernley Sept. 13-15 for...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks crime spree allegations: Car jacking, intentionally running over elderly man
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Sparks man Friday for an alleged crime spree that included carjacking, kidnapping and intentionally running over someone. Moises Portillo-Perez’s alleged crime spree was around the Sparks Marina but the Reno Police Department arrested him at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday...
fernleyreporter.com
Driver survives apparent suicide attempt, placed in observation cell
Troy Driver, the man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering Naomi Irion, survived an apparent suicide attempt in the Lyon County jail and is being held in an observation cell. Rumors that Driver committed suicide began to circulate on social media earlier this week, and on Tuesday, the Lyon...
Lassen County News
Police chase leads to the arrest of two men
They say you can run, but you can’t hide. Two men who led officers from three law enforcement agencies on a chase through Susanville and down Highway 395 personally learned that lesson early this morning. According to a statement from the SPD, Daniel James McNeill, 28, from Fernley, Nevada,...
2news.com
Reno man Sentenced to Prison for Large-Scale Retail Theft Ring
A Reno man was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du to 71 months in prison — with five months to run concurrent to his current state time and the remainder to run consecutive to his state time — followed by three years of supervised release for conducting a million-dollar retail theft operation by buying stolen items from drug abusers and reselling the items online.
Reno man sentenced for operating $1M retail theft ring
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Reno man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison and three years of supervised release for conducting a million-dollar retail theft ring. Gennaro Canta, 44, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering in June 2022. According to officials, he was buying stolen items from […]
fernleyreporter.com
Victim, suspect identified in Mesa Drive shooting
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a homicide Aug. 29 on Mesa Drive as Vincent Eugene Small, and the suspect who was arrested as Edward Doyle Small. Edward Small remains in custody in the Lyon County jail, charged with first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon.
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Reno homicide case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
mynews4.com
Body camera footage shows man wielding knife shot, killed by officers in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — ***WARNING: The following video may be considered graphic for some audiences***. Newly released body camera footage shows the tense moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting in Sparks in late August. Police responded to an apartment on the 1600 block of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County authorities seek 15-year-old runaway
Douglas County Secret Witness is seeking information on a 15-year-old male runaway Joseph Altig who left his residence in Gardnerville on foot and has not returned. Anyone with any information regarding this is urged to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or Investigator Ed Garren at 775-782-9907. Reference case number 22SO21784.
2news.com
Reward Offered For Information On Fatal Shooting In Downtown Reno
Reno Police are still looking for possibly two suspects. Police believe two suspects fled the scene. Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information.
2news.com
Search For Teen Runaway In Gardnerville
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 15-year-old believed to have run away from home. Joseph left his residence in Gardnerville on foot and has not returned.
Sparks police body camera footage shows fatal shooting of man who injured son with knife
This article has been updated to correct the street on which the shooting occurred. Sparks police fatally shot 59-year-old Francisco Pena on Aug. 22 in an apartment complex on Merchant Street. ...
kunr.org
A look at the newly-opened Legends Bay Casino in Sparks
Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev., during its grand opening day on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Garry Goett, CEO and chairman of Olympia Companies, spoke at the casino’s opening ceremony. “We carefully tried to get the right design and fit into this whole...
2news.com
Suspect Arrested After leaving Scene Of Homicide In Fernley
Deputies say it stemmed from a family disturbance at a home on Mesa Lane. Lyon County Deputies say a family disturbance led to a fatal shooting in Fernley Monday morning.
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office: Troy Driver Still Alive In Jail
The sheriff’s office wants to dispel information on social media that suggest Driver killed himself while in the Lyon County Jail. Lyon County deputies confirm that accused murderer Troy Driver is still alive despite rumors that he's killed himself in jail.
Caution urged around Reno's Virginia Lake due to algae bloom
People and pets recreating around Virginia Lake are being urged to avoid all contact with the water for at least the next two months due to an algae bloom. Algae blooms are common at the lake during the warm summer months, according to a press release from the city of Reno. ...
FOX Reno
The Great Reno Balloon Race is back
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
2news.com
Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Vaughn Middle School
Vaughn Middle School was placed on a temporary precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity on Thursday. Washoe County School District announced the lockdown just before 2 p.m. and said that it was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. If you have any information that can help authorities, call...
thefallonpost.org
Recreational Marijuana in Churchill County Despite Ordinances Against
Recreational cannabis was approved by Nevada voters in 2016, but it was left to local communities to decide if they would allow the use and sale of recreational cannabis. Churchill County and the City of Fallon decided against it, with the city allowing the one medical dispensary that was opened in July of 2017.
