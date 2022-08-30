Read full article on original website
Grand Jury List: Multiple suspect accused of trying to assault, take weapons from officers in Taylor County
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, September 1. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Ryan Baucum – Assault Family Violence Jeffery Lane Yates – Assault Family Violence Shayla Schwartz – Endanger a Child Remigio Delarosa […]
koxe.com
Weekly Brown County COVID Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 140 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 140 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 134 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 38 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Mom says child went missing from Abilene elementary school, found by strangers more than 1 mile away
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mom says her daughter went missing from an Abilene ISD elementary school and was later found by strangers more than a mile away. Leece Denaee says she showed up at Ortiz Elementary School on Vogel Avenue around 2:00 p.m. August 23 – a little early for pickup, which begins around […]
colemantoday.com
Hensley Clinic in Santa Anna Open Friday Mornings
Hensley Clinic—Santa Anna has added hours on Friday mornings… now Monday—Friday. "Nurse Laura will now be available to take calls, make appointments, and lab via LabEa$y. For a friendly and compassionate environment—feel the difference." Peggy Hensley, MSN, APRN, MPS Family Nurse Practitioner says, "TAKE CONTROL OF...
colemantoday.com
Attention Coleman County 4-H Families - - The 2022-2023 NEW 4-H year has begun…..
4-H Online 2.0 Sign-Up is now in Progress. New and returning Coleman County 4-H members and adult leaders may now enroll and re-enroll in the 4-H Online 2.0 system for the 2022-2023 4-H year. For families that have NEW 4-H members that will be entering the Third Grade - BEGIN...
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Storms at Fabis Park
My husband and I drove out to Fabis Park the other day. It was a beautiful evening, cooler, with storms promised soon by forecasters. They are bound to be right sometimes. The park is one of our favorites because of the beautiful trees, the stillness that we find sitting on the banks of Pecan Bayou, watching the water flow past.
‘Both families were rather dysfunctional’: Luke Sweetser’s lawyer, Niblo family speak out after sentencing in murder of Tom Niblo
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly six years of investigation, with eight days of trials and deliberations, ended Thursday with the sentencing of Luke Sweetser in the murder of Tom Niblo. Sweetser was found guilty of murdering his brother-in-law in 2016, and was given the maximum allowable sentence of life in prison – plus a $10,000 […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for ‘swinging knives’ while fighting with La Quinta housekeepers, Public Intoxication
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3200 block of Russell Avenue – Theft of PropertyA victim reported the theft of a […]
Crime Reports: Police have to stop Abilene man from attacking pregnant ex-girlfriend
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block of Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Mischief A report for criminal mischief was taken 4200 […]
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Grand Jury Indictments for August
During the August 2022 season of the Brown County Grand Jury, 28 true bills were returned against 27 persons. Bryce Ratliff: Possession of a Controlled Substance, State Jail Enhancement. Bradley Allen Kinsey: Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Troy Lee Daniel, Jr.: Assault Family Violence – Occlusion. Casey Phillip...
colemantoday.com
Drug Arrests Made in Coleman This Week
Coleman, Texas - During the evening of August 31, 2022, the Coleman Police Department assisted by the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office, Coleman Park Police Department, Santa Anna Police Department and the Brownwood Police Department executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of West Mesquite Street in Coleman. A...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Friday September 2nd
Temperatures heading into the Labor Day Weekend look to warm up and those rain chances should come down making for a much drier forecast. It will be nice with only scattered showers possible. For your Friday, we will see Warm weather, mostly sunny skies and only a 30% chance of pm showers. The high will be 90 degrees and winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies, a 30% chance of showers and a low of 69 degrees. The Winds will be out of the southeast 5-10 mph.
Suspect indicted on murder charge for fatal shooting outside Abilene bar
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been indicted on a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside an Abilene bar. Julion Arredondo was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday on one count of murder for the death of David Height III, 27. Police were called to the scene of the […]
Cars get stuck in flooded Abilene roads, intersections
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several cars got stuck in high waters in Abilene, officials said Wednesday. EverythingLubbock.com’s affiliates, KTAB and KRBC had a crew driving around the north side of Abilene, where there was a lot of high water reported off N 1st Street and in the areas of Grape Street, State Street, and Westmoreland […]
Staff members ‘no longer employed’ at Abilene ISD after incident involving restraint of student
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple staff members are “no longer employed” at Abilene ISD after an incident involving the restraint of a student. The incident happened at Woodson Center for Excellence the afternoon of August 24. AISD did not disclose any details on the incident but did say district officials immediately placed all staff members […]
Police, School: DA says Abilene’s mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’
Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
BREAKING: Luke Sweester found guilty in the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Luke Sweetser has been found guilty in the murder of his brother-in-law, Abilene Realtor Tom Niblo. A jury returned the verdict against Luke Sweetser Tuesday afternoon, finding him guilty for 1st Degree Murder. The jurors will now listen to testimony in a sentencing hearing before deciding his punishment in this […]
West Texas weekend calendar of events, Sept. 2-4
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 8 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Cattle Shows: Open Polled Hereford, Open Hereford, Open Angus (Each show will begin 30 minutes after the previous show), Expo Center of Taylor County First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring, 1700 Hwy 36.
Parents applaud officers for rushing into Abilene High to contain large fight
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Parents are applauding officers who rushed into Abilene High School to contain a large fight Thursday afternoon. The fight broke out inside the campus on the 2800 block of N 6th Street during the lunch period just after 1:00 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC that multiple students […]
