Temperatures heading into the Labor Day Weekend look to warm up and those rain chances should come down making for a much drier forecast. It will be nice with only scattered showers possible. For your Friday, we will see Warm weather, mostly sunny skies and only a 30% chance of pm showers. The high will be 90 degrees and winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies, a 30% chance of showers and a low of 69 degrees. The Winds will be out of the southeast 5-10 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO